Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2020-2026: Focus on Feeding Pumps, PEG/J Kits, Low-Profile Devices, Gastrointestinal Tubes, Nasointestinal Tubes, Giving/Extension Sets

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Enteral Feeding Devices market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of Units and US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026 with a special focus y-o-y for 2019 and 2020.



The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global enteral feeding devices market is expected to differ in intensity depending on the device type. Sharpest declines would be expected in demand for PEG/J Kits, Low-Profile Devices and Gastrointestinal Tubes, due to cancelled or delayed elective procedures and delays in tube replacements. On the other hand, demand for Feeding Pumps, Nasointestinal Tubes and Giving/Extension Sets is forecast to witness robust gains during 2019-2020, due to the extra demand created from COVID-19 related ICU admissions.



Demand for Feeding Pumps across the globe is expected to record a robust y-o-y growth of over 14% in terms of both volume and value in 2020, followed by Giving/Extension Sets and Nasointestinal Tubes. The overall global market for Enteral Feeding Devices is expected to exceed 100 million by 2026.

Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Enteral Feeding Devices analyzes the market with respect to device types

Enteral Feeding Devices' market size is estimated in this report by feeding device type across all major countries

Key Market Trends

Driving Factors of Market Growth

Hindering Factors of Market Growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 52

The industry guide includes the contact details for 82 companies

Product Outline

The market for key product types of Enteral Feeding Devices analyzed in this report comprise the following:

Feeding Pumps

PEG/J Kits

Low-Profile Devices

Gastrointestinal Tubes

Nasointestinal Tubes

Giving/Extension Sets

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Enteral Feeding Devices Market

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Introduction to Enteral Nutrition

1.1.1.1 Major Indications for Artificial Nutrition

1.1.1.2 Major Indicators for Enteral Feeding

1.1.1.3 Routes of Administration

1.1.1.4 Methods of Administration

1.1.2 Enteral Feeding Devices

1.1.2.1 Enteral Feeding Pumps

1.1.2.2 Enteral Feeding Tubes

1.1.2.2.1 Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy/Jejunostomy (PEG/J) Kits

1.1.2.2.2 Gastrointestinal Tubes

1.1.2.2.2.1 Gastrostomy (G) Tubes

1.1.2.2.2.2 Gastrojejunostomy (GJ) Tubes

1.1.2.2.2.3 Jejunostomy tubes (J) Tubes

1.1.2.2.3 Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices

1.1.2.2.4 Nasointestinal Tubes

1.1.2.2.4.1 Nasogastric (NG) Tubes

1.1.2.2.4.2 Nasojejunal (NJ) Tubes

1.1.2.3 Giving Sets and Extension Sets



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

2.1 Key Market Trends

Nutrition Therapy Practice in Critically Ill Hospitalized Patients

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Procedures vs Nasogastric Tube Placements

Enteral Feeding Pumps vs. Gravity or Bolus Feeding

2.2 Driving Factors of Market Growth

Recommendation of Enteral Feeding Over Parenteral Feeding

High Growth in Home Enteral Nutrition Market

2.3 Hindering Factors of Market Growth

Lack of Reimbursement and Strict Reimbursement Regulations

Recommendation Against Tube Feeding in End-of-Life Care Patients

Prolonged Usage of Disposable Feeding Devices

3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

ALCOR Scientific, Inc. ( United States )

) Applied Medical Technology, Inc. ( United States )

) Avanos Medical, Inc. ( United States )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Becton, Dickinson And Company ( United States )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( United States )

) Cardinal Health, Inc. ( United States )

) Cook Medical LLC ( United States )

) Fresenius Kabi AG ( Germany )

) Moog, Inc ( United States )

) Nestle Health Science S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Vygon SA ( France )

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

ENvizion Rolls Out its Enteral Feeding Tube Placement Technology in the US

Baxter and VIPUN Medical Inks Deal to Commercialize VIPUN's Gastric Monitoring System

AMT Introduces Traditional G-JET Adjustable Length GJ Enteral Feeding Tube

NeoMed's ENFit Low Dose Tip Syringe Gets US Patent

Fidmi Medical's Enteral Feeding Device Receives FDA Clearance

International Medical Industries Expands Prep-LockT Range

NeoMed's NeoConnect at HomeT OTC Reusable ENFit Syringe Line Launched in the US

Avanos Medical Acquires Minority Stake in NeoMed

CoapTech's PUMA-G System Granted FDA 510(k) Clearance

NeoMed in a Partnership with Medima SP

Avanos Medical is the New Name for Halyard Health

Medicina's P1000 Enteral Syringe Pump Unveiled

NeoMed's ENFit Transition Support Program Offered to Premier Members

NeoMed 100 ml Syringe to be used in the Medfusion v6 3500 Enteral Ready Pump

NeoMed Opens New Distribution Center

BD Acquires C.R. Bard, Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG Pumps in US$2 Million into Fidmi Medical

into Fidmi Medical Cardinal Health's Acquisition of Medtronic's Patient Recovery Business Completed

Becton, Dickinson and Company Takes Over Caesarea Medical Electronics

Medela Launches Complete Enteral Feeding System

Fresenius Kabi Establishes Warehouse Capabilities

NeoMed's NeoConnect Certification Program Announced

Baxter's Enteral Nutrition ENFit Syringe and Accessory Line Unveiled

Intervene Group Acquired by GBUK Group

Vygon Unveils Easymoov6 Enteral Feeding Pump

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Enteral Feeding Devices Product Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Enteral Feeding Pumps

5.1.1.2 PEG/J Kits

5.1.1.3 Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices

5.1.1.4 Gastrointestinal Tubes

5.1.1.5 Nasointestinal Tubes

5.1.1.6 Giving/Extension Sets



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing, Inc ( United States )

) Alcor Scientific, Inc. ( United States )

) Amsino International, Inc. ( United States )

) Applied Medical Technology, Inc. ( United States )

) Avanos Medical, Inc. ( United States )

) Baxter International, Inc ( United States )

) Becton, Dickinson And Company ( United States )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( United States )

) Cardinal Health, Inc. ( United States )

) Conmed Corporation ( United States )

) Cook Medical LLC ( United States )

) KB Medical Group Inc ( United States )

) Medela LLC ( United States )

) Medline Industries, Inc. ( United States )

) Moog, Inc ( United States )

) NeoMed, Inc. ( United States )

) Q Holding Company ( United States )

) Smiths Medical ( United States )

) Vesco Medical LLC ( United States )

7. EUROPE



Major Market Players

B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Bexen Medical ( Spain )

) CAIR LGL ( France )

) CEDIC SRL ( Italy )

) Foures SAS ( France )

) Fresenius Kabi AG ( Germany )

) GBUK Enteral Ltd ( United Kingdom )

) Intervene Group Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Medicina, Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Nestle Health Science S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition ( The Netherlands )

) TROGE Medical GmbH ( Germany )

) Vygon SA ( France )

8. ASIA-PACIFIC



Major Market Players

Angiplast Private Limited ( India )

) Fuji Systems Corporation ( Japan )

) Guangzhou Beaconn Medical Science Technology Co., Ltd ( China )

) Hangzhou Fushan Medical Appliances Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Jiangsu Kangjin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. ( China )

) JMS Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) MedCaptain Medical Technology ( China )

) Pacific Hospital Supply Co., Ltd ( Taiwan )

) Romsons Group ( India )

) Shanghai Angel Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Surgimedik Healthcare India Pvt Ltd. ( India )

) Ucomfor Medical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) VR Medical Technology Company, Ltd. ( China )

) Wuhan W.E.O. Science&Technology Development Co., Ltd. ( China )

9. SOUTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

Samtronic Industria E Comercio Ltda ( Brazil )

) Silmag S.A. ( Argentina )

10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



Major Market Players

ENvizion Medical Ltd. ( Israel )

) Erenler Medikal San. Tic. Ltd. Sti. ( Turkey )

) Fidmi Medical ( Israel )

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Regional Trends in Population Ageing And Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3. Feedback

