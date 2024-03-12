Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Insights Report 2023-2024 and 2029: Patient-Centric Innovations and Emphasis on Chronic Disease Management Fuels Demand

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enteral feeding devices market is poised for significant growth, set to expand from USD 3.46 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.85 Billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.77%.

The enteral feeding devices market features diverse players, from well-established giants to dynamic emerging entities, focusing on innovation and strategic growth. Leading firms such as Avanos Medical and B. Braun Melsungen distinguish themselves through substantial research and development (R&D) investments, forming strategic alliances, and initiatives to increase their market share.

Large multinational companies and smaller, specialized regional firms further diversify the market's landscape. This diversity creates a vibrant, highly competitive atmosphere where entities vie for supremacy across several dimensions, including product innovation, competitive pricing, quality assurance, and superior customer service.

Top players in the industry are deeply engaged in R&D activities to bring forward innovative solutions and enhance their product lines. Furthermore, they aggressively pursue growth opportunities by expanding into new markets, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, and forging strategic partnerships to solidify their market position and reach.

The enteral feeding devices market is set for sustained growth, driven by healthcare advancements and a global emphasis on chronic disease management and nutritional support. Emerging markets offer significant opportunities, highlighting the demand for efficient, patient-centric enteral feeding solutions. Continuous innovation will likely address the evolving healthcare needs of a diverse patient demographic, ensuring market expansion and improved patient care globally.

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, leads in the enteral feeding devices market. This leadership is attributed to strong demand driven by a large population requiring enteral nutrition, high awareness of malnutrition and dysphagia, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region's market dominance is further bolstered by a well-established healthcare system, significant healthcare spending, and heightened awareness regarding the benefits of enteral feeding over parenteral nutrition.

Following North America, Europe is the second-largest enteral feeding device market. This is primarily due to the burden of chronic diseases across the continent and substantial healthcare improvements. Contributing Countries: The EU-5 countries (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain) significantly contribute to Europe's market share, driven by an increasing chronic disease burden and an aging population.

The Asia-Pacific region exhibits vast growth potential, led by Japan. Factors contributing to this potential include an aging population, rising healthcare expenditure, and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Emerging Markets: Countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are expected to see steady demand growth due to growing healthcare awareness and expenditure.

These regions are anticipated to experience growth due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and targeted initiatives to combat malnutrition and chronic diseases. Despite facing challenges such as lower access to healthcare facilities and a lack of specialized healthcare professionals, these regions present significant opportunities for market expansion as they work to address public health issues related to nutrition and chronic disease management.

ENTERAL FEEDING DEVICES MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Catalysts

Chronic Conditions and Aging Population: The escalation in chronic diseases and the surge in the global elderly population are pivotal to market expansion.

Cancer Incidence: The demand for enteral nutrition in cancer care, particularly for gastrointestinal cancers, drives market growth.

Technological Advancements: Innovations like the PEG technique and supportive policies enhance the market for HEN.

ENTERAL FEEDING DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product Insights

Enteral Feeding Pumps: These are crucial for accurate nutrition delivery, witnessing significant demand across hospital and home care settings. Their functionality includes controlled feeding duration and precise nutrition delivery.

Enteral Feeding Tubes: Comprising a major market share, these tubes, including nasoenteric and enterostomy types, are essential for prolonged nutritional support. The development and diversification of feeding tubes cater to pediatric and adult needs, emphasizing customization for patient comfort and safety.

Accessories & Consumables: These products, necessary for tube feeding execution, like giving sets and syringes, constitute a significant market portion. The innovation in consumables aims to enhance safety and efficiency during tube feeding.

PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS

Adults: This group dominates the market, with nutritional support primarily driven by the needs of the elderly and those with chronic diseases. Approximately 7% of adults over 65 require enteral nutrition support.

Pediatrics: Highlighting specific nutritional needs, this segment focuses on infants and children facing preterm birth challenges and nutritional deficits. Conditions like Crohn's disease among pediatric populations underscore the critical role of enteral feeding.

ENTERAL FEEDING DEVICES MARKET END USERS

Hospitals: Hospitals hold the largest market share due to comprehensive care and professional expertise. The sector is seeing increased enteral feeding procedures attributed to diet and obesity.

Ambulatory Care Facilities: These are gaining preference for outpatient services, meeting the growing demand for enteral feeding solutions outside traditional hospital settings.

Homecare Settings: Witnessing rapid growth, this segment caters to patients with chronic conditions and the elderly, offering a cost-effective alternative to hospital-based tube feeding.

ENTERAL FEEDING DEVICES APPLICATION INSIGHTS

Oncology: A dominant segment due to the high prevalence of cancer requiring nutritional support.

Gastroenterology: Growth here is driven by the increasing incidence of GI diseases, necessitating enteral feeding for conditions like IBS and severe gastroesophageal reflux.

Neurology and Cardiology & Pulmonology: These segments are growing due to the nutritional impact of neurological diseases and the prevalence of heart-related disorders.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the projected growth of the enteral feeding devices market?

What factors are driving the growth of the enteral feeding devices market?

What are the key segments within the enteral feeding devices market?

Why is the demand for enteral nutrition particularly high among cancer patients?

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Accessories & Consumables

Patient Group

Adults

Pediatrics

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Facilities

Homecare Settings

Application

Oncology

Gastro-enterology

Neurology

Cardiology & Pulmonology

Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

