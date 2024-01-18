Global Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring ABB, Rockwell Automation, Stratasys, Pick-IT, OnRobot, Honeywell, QinetiQ, Renishaw, TIBCO Software & Many More

18 Jan, 2024, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market by Solution, Deployment Type and Industry Vertical 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report evaluates the solution and service market for enterprise automation including various functions such as sales and marketing automation, supply chain automation, human resource automation, accounting and finance automation, customer service automation, and other functions.
The report also evaluates the hardware, software, and service market of various segments of smart factory and manufacturing technology including industrial sensing systems, automation and control systems, industrial robots, machine vision systems, enterprise-level control systems, asset performance management solutions, industrial 3D printing solutions, and industrial safety systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Defining Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy
2.2 Industry 4.0: IoT to Smart Factory
2.3 Enterprise Autonomy: Manual-RPA-IPA-Cognitive Automation
2.4 Market Dynamic Analysis
2.5 Pandemic Impact Analysis: Positive and Negative Impact Issues
2.6 Value Chain Analysis
2.7 Regulatory Scenario Analysis
2.8 Competitive Landscape Analysis
2.9 Recent Industry Development
3 Autonomy Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 Smart Factories and Manufacturing Systems
3.2 Enterprise Function Automation
3.3 Enabling Technology Analysis
4 Company Analysis
4.1. Factory Automation Companies
- ABB
- Emerson Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- General Electric
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Siemens
- Honeywell International
- Yokogawa Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Endress+Hauser Group Services
- SAP
- Oracle
- IBM
- Cisco Systems
- Microsoft
- Ubisense
- Omron Corporation
- Fanuc Corporation
- WIKA Alexander Wiegand
- Dwyer Instruments
- Stratasys
- 3D Systems
- Fuji Electric
- Hitachi
- KROHNE Messtechnik
- Azbil Corporation
- Vega Grieshaber
- Danfoss
- Kuka
- Triditive
- Roboze
- SoftGripping
- Zivid
- Enersis Suisse
- Inxpect
- Algolux
- Intuitive
- EAVE
- RIOS Intelligent Machines
- Canary Labs
- Fuelics PC
- Ultimaker
- Nano Dimension
- Deep Learning Robotics
- Pick-IT
- OnRobot
- TriVision
- IFS (Clevest Solutions)
4.2.Industrial Sensing Companies
- Rockwell Automation
- Honeywell International
- Texas Instruments
- Panasonic
- STMicroelectronics
- TE Connectivity
- Siemens
- Amphenol
- Dwyer Instruments
- Bosch Sensortec
4.3 Industrial Robots Companires
- ABB
- Yaskawa Electric
- Kuka
- Fanuc Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- DENSO
- NACHI-FUJIKOSH
- Seiko Epson
- Durr Group
- Universal Robots
- Omron
- b+m Surface Systems
- Staubli International
- COMAU
- Franka Emika
- Panasonic
- Shibaura Machine
- Robotiq
- Schunk
- Piab AB
- OnRobot A/S
- Energid Technology
- IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME
- ST Robotics
- CMA Robotics
- Delta Electronics
- HAHN Group
4.4 Autonomous Mobile Robot Companies
- ABB
- Align Production Systems
- HAHN Group
- IAM Robotics
- JASCI Software
- Koerber AG
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin
- MIDEA Group
- OMRON
- Robotnik Automation
- SESTO Robotics
- Stanley Robotics
- Teradyne
- Thales
- Boeing
- Vecna Robotics
- Zebra Technologies
- QinetiQ
- Toyota Motor
4.5 Industrial 3D Printing Companies
- Stratasys
- 3D Systems
- Materialise
- EOS
- GE Additive
- ExOne
- Voxeljet
- HP Development
- SLM Solutions
- Renishaw plc
- Proto Labs Inc.
- Optomec Inc.
- Exail Technologies
- Ultimaker
- Tiertime
- XYZprinting
- Hoganas
- Covestro
- Desktop Metal Inc.
- Nano Dimension
- Formlabs
- Carbon
- Trumpf
- Markforged
4.6 Industrial Safety Solution Companies
- Schneider Electric
- Honeywell International
- ABB
- Rockwell Automation
- Siemens
- Emerson Electric
- Baker Hughes
- HIMA
- Yokogawa Electric
- Omron
4.7 Asset Performance Management Companies
- ABB
- Aspen Technology
- AVEVA Group
- Bentley Systems
- DNV
- GE Digital
- IBM
- Rockwell Automation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute
- Siemens Energy
4.8 Machine Vision System Companies
- Allied Vision Technologies
- Basler
- Cognex
- Keyence
- LMI Technologies
- National Instruments
- OMRON
- Sick
- Tordivel
4.9 Enterprise Automation Companies
- IBM
- Oracle
- Software
- Salesforce
- Microsoft
- Appian
- Pegasystems
- DXC Technology Company
- AgilePoint
- Nintex UK
- ServiceNow
- Open Text
- Enterprise Automation
- Integrify
- UiPath
- Ninox
- BigTime Software
- Kissflow
- ProcessMaker
- FinancialForce
- Kantata
- Workato
- Accelo
- Wipro
- Capgemini
- Infosys
- Cognizant
- Atos
- Tech Mahindra
- Xerox
- Accenture
- HCL Technologies
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Genpact
- Laserfiche
- Bizagi
- TIBCO Software
- Creatio
- Newgen Software Technologies
- Bonitasoft
- Kofax
- FlowForma
- AuraQuantic
- Automation Hero
- Quickbase
- Cortex
5 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028
5.1 Global Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market
5.2 Global Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market by Segment
5.3 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market by Segment 2023 - 2028
5.4 Global Enterprise Automation Market by Module 2023 - 2028
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6defe
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
