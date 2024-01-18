Global Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring ABB, Rockwell Automation, Stratasys, Pick-IT, OnRobot, Honeywell, QinetiQ, Renishaw, TIBCO Software & Many More

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Jan, 2024, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market by Solution, Deployment Type and Industry Vertical 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report evaluates the solution and service market for enterprise automation including various functions such as sales and marketing automation, supply chain automation, human resource automation, accounting and finance automation, customer service automation, and other functions.

The report also evaluates the hardware, software, and service market of various segments of smart factory and manufacturing technology including industrial sensing systems, automation and control systems, industrial robots, machine vision systems, enterprise-level control systems, asset performance management solutions, industrial 3D printing solutions, and industrial safety systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction
2.1 Defining Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy
2.2 Industry 4.0: IoT to Smart Factory
2.3 Enterprise Autonomy: Manual-RPA-IPA-Cognitive Automation
2.4 Market Dynamic Analysis
2.5 Pandemic Impact Analysis: Positive and Negative Impact Issues
2.6 Value Chain Analysis
2.7 Regulatory Scenario Analysis
2.8 Competitive Landscape Analysis
2.9 Recent Industry Development

3 Autonomy Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 Smart Factories and Manufacturing Systems
3.2 Enterprise Function Automation
3.3 Enabling Technology Analysis

4 Company Analysis

4.1. Factory Automation Companies

  • ABB
  • Emerson Electric
  • Rockwell Automation
  • General Electric
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Siemens
  • Honeywell International
  • Yokogawa Electric
  • Schneider Electric
  • Endress+Hauser Group Services
  • SAP 
  • Oracle
  • IBM
  • Cisco Systems
  • Microsoft
  • Ubisense
  • Omron Corporation
  • Fanuc Corporation
  • WIKA Alexander Wiegand
  • Dwyer Instruments
  • Stratasys
  • 3D Systems
  • Fuji Electric
  • Hitachi
  • KROHNE Messtechnik
  • Azbil Corporation
  • Vega Grieshaber
  • Danfoss
  • Kuka
  • Triditive
  • Roboze
  • SoftGripping
  • Zivid
  • Enersis Suisse
  • Inxpect
  • Algolux
  • Intuitive
  • EAVE
  • RIOS Intelligent Machines
  • Canary Labs
  • Fuelics PC
  • Ultimaker
  • Nano Dimension
  • Deep Learning Robotics
  • Pick-IT
  • OnRobot
  • TriVision
  • IFS (Clevest Solutions)

4.2.Industrial Sensing Companies

  • Rockwell Automation
  • Honeywell International
  • Texas Instruments
  • Panasonic 
  • STMicroelectronics
  • TE Connectivity
  • Siemens
  • Amphenol
  • Dwyer Instruments
  • Bosch Sensortec

4.3 Industrial Robots Companires

  • ABB
  • Yaskawa Electric
  • Kuka
  • Fanuc Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries
  • DENSO
  • NACHI-FUJIKOSH
  • Seiko Epson
  • Durr Group
  • Universal Robots
  • Omron
  • b+m Surface Systems
  • Staubli International
  • COMAU
  • Franka Emika
  • Panasonic
  • Shibaura Machine
  • Robotiq
  • Schunk
  • Piab AB
  • OnRobot A/S
  • Energid Technology
  • IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME
  • ST Robotics
  • CMA Robotics
  • Delta Electronics
  • HAHN Group 

4.4 Autonomous Mobile Robot Companies

  • ABB
  • Align Production Systems
  • HAHN Group
  • IAM Robotics
  • JASCI Software
  • Koerber AG
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin
  • MIDEA Group
  • OMRON
  • Robotnik Automation
  • SESTO Robotics
  • Stanley Robotics
  • Teradyne
  • Thales
  • Boeing
  • Vecna Robotics
  • Zebra Technologies
  • QinetiQ
  • Toyota Motor

4.5 Industrial 3D Printing Companies

  • Stratasys
  • 3D Systems
  • Materialise
  • EOS
  • GE Additive
  • ExOne
  • Voxeljet
  • HP Development
  • SLM Solutions
  • Renishaw plc
  • Proto Labs Inc.
  • Optomec Inc.
  • Exail Technologies
  • Ultimaker
  • Tiertime
  • XYZprinting
  • Hoganas
  • Covestro
  • Desktop Metal Inc.
  • Nano Dimension
  • Formlabs
  • Carbon
  • Trumpf
  • Markforged

4.6 Industrial Safety Solution Companies

  • Schneider Electric
  • Honeywell International
  • ABB
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Siemens
  • Emerson Electric
  • Baker Hughes
  • HIMA
  • Yokogawa Electric
  • Omron

4.7 Asset Performance Management Companies

  • ABB
  • Aspen Technology
  • AVEVA Group
  • Bentley Systems
  • DNV
  • GE Digital
  • IBM
  • Rockwell Automation
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute
  • Siemens Energy

4.8 Machine Vision System Companies

  • Allied Vision Technologies
  • Basler
  • Cognex
  • Keyence
  • LMI Technologies
  • National Instruments
  • OMRON
  • Sick
  • Tordivel

4.9 Enterprise Automation Companies

  • IBM
  • Oracle
  • Software
  • Salesforce
  • Microsoft
  • Appian
  • Pegasystems
  • DXC Technology Company
  • AgilePoint
  • Nintex UK
  • ServiceNow
  • Open Text
  • Enterprise Automation
  • Integrify
  • UiPath
  • Ninox
  • BigTime Software
  • Kissflow
  • ProcessMaker
  • FinancialForce
  • Kantata
  • Workato
  • Accelo
  • Wipro
  • Capgemini
  • Infosys
  • Cognizant
  • Atos
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Xerox
  • Accenture
  • HCL Technologies
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • Genpact
  • Laserfiche
  • Bizagi
  • TIBCO Software
  • Creatio
  • Newgen Software Technologies
  • Bonitasoft
  • Kofax
  • FlowForma
  • AuraQuantic
  • Automation Hero
  • Quickbase
  • Cortex

5 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028
5.1 Global Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market
5.2 Global Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market by Segment
5.3 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market by Segment 2023 - 2028
5.4 Global Enterprise Automation Market by Module 2023 - 2028

6 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6defe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Electric Construction Equipment Market Set for Rapid Growth by 2030 with Enhanced Focus on Sustainability

Electric Construction Equipment Market Set for Rapid Growth by 2030 with Enhanced Focus on Sustainability

The "Global Electric Construction Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Battery Capacity, Battery Chemistry, Power Output, Application, Propulsion,...
Latin America Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis 2023-2027, by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast

Latin America Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis 2023-2027, by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast

The "Latin America Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.