Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market (2020 to 2026) - Adding Big Data Capabilities to Enterprise Architecture Tools Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Component (Solutions and Services (Managed Services and Professional Services)), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher estimates the global enterprise architecture tools market size would grow from 989 million in 2020 to USD 1,283 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing adoption of the business-driven enterprise architecture approach for strategic business transformation and an increasing need to align enterprise information technology architecture with business strategy.

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment of the enterprise architecture tools market includes managed services and professional services. Services are an important part of any solution's deployment life cycle. Therefore, various vendors offer services associated with enterprise architecture tool solutions to help companies effectively implement their enterprise architecture strategies. Enterprises require active support from skilled professionals to minimize their downtime during pre- and post-installation processes of solutions. These services provide the necessary support to uphold the efficiency of business processes, increase enterprise growth, and reduce unwanted operational expenses.

BFSI industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020

The BFSI industry needs to change its supporting IT to cope up with the challenging transformational change. Due to the inter-dependency of operations and IT in the BFSI vertical, there is a need for a planned and guided-integrated approach. BFSI institutions are adopting enterprise architecture tools at a high rate as it is a key to enabling such change initiatives to stay ahead of the curve.

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Growing industrialization, coupled with an increase in competition, has proved to be one of the biggest drivers for the enterprise architecture tools market in this region. The region has seen an increase in the deployment of enterprise architecture tools by industries to enhance efficiency and streamline their business processes. Due to these factors, the region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Enterprise Architecture Tools Market

4.2 North America: Market, by Vertical and Country

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Component and Country

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Business-Driven Enterprise Architecture Approach for Strategic Business Transformation

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need to Align Enterprise Information Technology Architecture with Business Strategy

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Data Thief Activities and Data Security Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adding Big Data Capabilities to Enterprise Architecture Tools

5.2.3.2 Increasing Need to Adopt Application Rationalization Practice

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost and Lack of Technical Expertise

5.2.4.2 Structuring the Repository with Usable Information

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Healthcare

5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Information Technology

5.4 COVID-19 Impact: Enterprise Architecture Tools Market

5.4.1 Assumptions: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5.4.2 Drivers and Opportunities

5.4.3 Restraints and Challenges

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 Cloud/Saas

5.9.2 Machine Learning

5.9.3 Internet of Things

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

6 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Infrastructure Architecture

6.2.2 Application Architecture

6.2.3 Data Architecture

6.2.4 Security Architecture

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

7 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Type: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud

8 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

9 Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Information Technology

9.3 Telecommunication

9.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.5 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.8 Others

10 Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Key Market Developments

11.4.1 New Product Launches

11.4.2 Deals

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Participants

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Major Players

12.2.1 Software Ag

12.2.2 Avolution

12.2.3 Bizzdesign

12.2.4 Mega International

12.2.5 Boc Group

12.2.6 Orbus Software

12.2.7 Qualiware

12.2.8 Leanix

12.2.9 Erwin

12.2.10 Sparx Systems

12.2.11 Valueblue

12.2.12 Unicom Global

12.2.13 Clausmark

12.2.14 Enterprise Architecture Solutions

12.2.15 Planview

12.3 Startup/Sme Players

12.3.1 Monofor

12.3.2 Valispace

12.3.3 Fios Insight

12.3.4 Aplas

12.3.5 Ninjarmm

12.3.6 Codelogic

12.3.7 Bettercloud

12.3.8 Ardoq

12.3.9 Facility Planning Arts

12.3.10 Keboola

13 Adjacent/Related Market

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Related Market

13.1.2 Limitations

13.2 Cloud ITSM Market

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: the Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

