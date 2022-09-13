Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Analysis Report 2022 Featuring ABB, AssetsWorks, CGI, IFS, Infor, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SSG Insights, & UpKeep Technologies

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The enterprise asset management market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Enterprise asset management (EAM) involves the management of the maintenance of physical assets of an organization throughout each asset's lifecycle. EAM is used to plan, optimize, execute, and track the needed maintenance activities with the associated priorities, skills, materials, tools, and information.

Increase in use of IoT devices across almost all industrial verticals, integration of drone & AI-based asset management, and surge in need for cloud-based enterprise asset management system solutions are propelling the global enterprise asset management market trends.

Furthermore, increase in acceptance of advanced technologies for asset lifespan extension, the advent of disruptive digital technologies across industrial verticals, and technological advancements in asset management contribute toward the growth of enterprise asset management market. However, one of the key restraints for the EAM industry is finding effective and exact solutions for an organization's business demands.

Depending on deployment model, the on-premise segment holds the largest market share, as large organizations with a vast amount of assets or organizations with sensitive data may prefer to use an on-premise enterprise asset management set-up to meet compliance requirements or relevant legislation.

However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the enterprise asset management market forecast period, as most cloud-based enterprise asset management software offers state-of-the-art security tools and supports General Data Protection Regulation compliance. Vendors have experts in place to combat cyber-attacks, and many provide 24/7 security monitoring, which reduces the negative impact on the asset management for enterprises. Therefore, these factors are the major drivers of cloud-based enterprise asset management industry.



Region wise, the enterprise asset management market size was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the introduction of additional and new technologies. Furthermore, the demand for EAM software has increased as the penetration of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has grown. IoT helps with data monitoring and retrieval from remote sites.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increased need for strict regulatory compliance pertaining to asset management, increase in number of EAM suppliers, and reduced government aid towards asset management are all contributing to the market growth in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed major problems for the global economy and a variety of economic sectors. Organizations throughout the world have accelerated the usage of cloud-based solutions and services to construct robust and disaster-averse systems to meet the needs of remote workers.

The need for public cloud services for industry-specific applications, such as collaboration and other productivity and business continuity solutions, has risen as a result of this. Multiple businesses, including manufacturing, BFSI, automotive, and transportation, have faced major hurdles as a result of the pandemic.

The majority of EAM platforms offer modules for facilities management, reporting & analytics, and inventory control, which assist businesses prevent costly network downtime. Businesses have suffered tremendous losses as a result of the lockdowns implemented to contain the pandemic.

Several major EAM businesses see this crisis as a chance to restructure and reassess their present strategies and sophisticated product portfolio. Assets, machines, structures, IT, and other project resources are being managed using EAM solutions and services to avoid system failure downtime, increase efficiency, and manage assets, machines, structures, IT, and other project resources. During the pandemic, several firms began implementing cloud-based EAM solutions and incorporating predictive analytics into EAM solutions.

Key findings of the Study

Depending on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest enterprise asset management market share in 2020.

Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

generated the highest revenue in 2020. According to industry vertical, the energy and utility segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Key Market Players

ABB Ltd.

AssetsWorks, LLC

CGI Group Inc.

IFS

Infor

International Business Machine Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SSG Insights

UpKeep Technologies, Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

SME's

Large Enterprises

By Application

Asset Lifecycle Management

Inventory Management

Work Order Management

Labor Management

Predictive Maintenance

Others

By Industry Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Government

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Lamea

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1qp7y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets