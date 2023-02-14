Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Report 2022 to 2031 - Major Players Include ABB, CGI, IBM, Infor, Oracle and SAP

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global enterprise asset management market.



The global enterprise asset management market is expected to grow from $5.21 billion in 2021 to $5.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The enterprise asset management market is expected to grow to $8.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Some major players in the enterprise asset management market are ABB Ltd., CGI Inc., IBM, Infor, Oracle, SAP, Schneider Electric SE, MRI Software LLC, Ramco Systems Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., Ultimo Software Solutions BV, Upkeep Technologies Inc., Assetworks LLC, Bentley Systems Incorporated, and IFS.



The enterprise asset management (EAM) market consists of sales of enterprise asset management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to software, systems and services, which are used to control and maintain the assets and equipment. EAM is a transactional workflow system designed to manage capital asset management by managing asset data and work processes.



The main types of enterprise asset management are on-premise and cloud. On-premise software is installed on your company's PCs and servers locally. Enterprise asset management has applications in asset lifecycle management, inventory management, work order management, labor management, other applications that is used in energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, government and public sector, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, education, and other verticals.



North America was the largest region in the enterprise asset management market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the enterprise asset management report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising demand for SaaS-based EAM solutions is driving the growth of the market. SaaS-based EAM services are a cloud bases software service that helps vendors provide applications via a subscription-based model. These solutions have become a basic fundamental in the technology world for dashboards, mobile apps, asset tracking, performance management, forecasting, and regulatory compliances.

The customers are increasingly investing in SaaS-based solutions over the traditional on-premise solutions owing to various factors such as reduced time to benefit, lower costs, scalability and integration, and others. For instance, according to the study published on DevSquad in 2022, 73% of businesses are switching all systems to SaaS and the companies are planning to increase their spending by 44% from the previous year.



Technological advancement are shaping the enterprise asset management market. Major companies in the enterprise asset management market are focusing on expanding their developmental activities in new technologies.

For instance, in March 2022, Aptean has launched a cloud-based EAM solutions including a computerized maintenance management system for manufacturing customers. Then new launch will help the customers from small and medium manufacturers to meet their asset management requirements and demands.



The countries covered in the enterprise asset management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Enterprise Asset Management Market Characteristics



3. Enterprise Asset Management Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Enterprise Asset Management



5. Enterprise Asset Management Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Enterprise Asset Management Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Enterprise Asset Management Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Enterprise Asset Management Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Development, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

On premise

Cloud

6.2. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Asset Lifecycle Management

Inventory Management

Work Order Management

Labor Management

Other Applications

6.3. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Energy And Utilities

Transportation And Logistics

Government And Public Sector

IT And Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Education

Other Verticals

7. Enterprise Asset Management Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zo6m4-asset?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets