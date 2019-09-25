Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Research Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Asset Management Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enterprise Asset Management Market size is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Enterprise asset management (EAM) includes managing an organization's physical asset maintenance throughout the lifecycle of each asset. EAM is used with the related objectives, skills, materials, instruments, and information to schedule, optimize, implement, and track the required maintenance activities. This includes the operation, design, commissioning, construction, maintenance and decommissioning or substitution of plants, equipment, and facilities.



To manage resources, structures, equipment, IT and other commercial assets, enterprises demand EAM. Return on Assets (ROA) demonstrates how profitable the assets of a company are in revenue generation. EAM provides timely maintenance of resources that help avoid machine or machinery from malfunctioning and thus reduce downtime on the device.



EAM expands the existence of investments that preserve capital and save the financial and long term impact of the current resources being scrapped. EAM software optimizes business resources' usage and productivity and, therefore, improves the ROA in turn.



During the forecast period, the SMEs segment is anticipated to develop at a higher rate than that of the large enterprises segment. To stay competitive on the market, SMEs can leverage mobility-based low-cost EAM solutions. In addition, small and medium-sized enterprises with less financial strength than big companies will involve extra assistance from suppliers of enterprise asset management solutions to maximize their resource usage.



IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Infor, Inc.

ABB Group

CGI, Inc.

Aptean, Inc.

AVEVA Group PLC

Upkeep Technologies, Inc.

Ultimo Software Solutions, Inc.

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market by Component

4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Solutions Market by Region

4.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management Solutions Market by Type

4.2.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Inventory Management Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management Facility Management Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management Labor Management Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Enterprise Asset Management Asset Lifecycle Management Market by Region

4.2.5 Global Enterprise Asset Management Predictive Maintenance Market by Region

4.2.6 Global Other Solutions Type Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region

4.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management Services Market by Region

4.4 Global Enterprise Asset Management Services Market by Type

4.4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Integration & Deployment Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management Advisory & Consulting Market by Region

4.4.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management Support & Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market by Organization Size

5.1 Global Large Enterprises Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region

5.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Global On Premise Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region

6.2 Global Cloud Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market by End User

7.1 Global Energy and Utilities Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region

7.2 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region

7.3 Global Transportation and Logistics Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region

7.4 Global Manufacturing Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region

7.5 Global Telecom & IT Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region

7.6 Global Government & Public Sector Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Enterprise Asset Management Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



