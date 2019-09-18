Global Enterprise Content Management Market Forecast 2019-2024 with 2018 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Content Management Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenues for the global ECM market to increase from $5.35 billion in 2018 to $11.80 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2018 to 2024

Though a mature market, the growth will rise steadily over the forecast period, as a large number of vendors attempt to meet the demand for ever-increasing content and greater regulations are being put in place for protecting consumer data.

Enterprise content management (ECM) solutions are large-scale, multifunctional, cross-platform content management systems designed to address the structured and unstructured content management needs of a range of organizational types and sizes. ECM solutions enable enterprises to capture, store, organize, manage, and deliver content in a seamless manner, ultimately equipping end-users with pertinent information at all points in time. ECM solutions handle an ever-increasing array of content types including, but not limited to, documents, records, images, and video. Though the value proposition of an ECM is vertical agnostic, these solutions are used across several enterprise functional areas and lines of business.

Enterprises commonly deploy ECM as a point solution to fulfil specific organizational needs such as document management, file management, records management, or case management. As the market has evolved and enterprises have matured in their use of such point solutions, the demand has increased for ECM solutions that are unified software platforms rather than a multitude of isolated applications that do not talk to each other. With enterprises viewing content management more strategically, facilitating easy data discovery and enhancing collaborative workflows are growing on the list of enterprise priorities.

Research Scope

Global market trend analyses, including market drivers and restraints

Detailed revenue forecasts for the total ECM market

A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis The base year of this enterprise content management study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2024. The research highlights key trends impacting the global ECM market and outlines future implications.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the ECM market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What factors will drive the ECM market growth? What challenges will deter its growth?

What does the current ECM competitive landscape look like? How will this landscape evolve?

What segments are most rapidly adopting ECM solutions? How will this market evolve?

How do ECM adoption patterns differ by region? What are the revenue breakdowns by region, NALA/EMEA/APAC?

What technology trends are shaping the ECM market today? What disruptions are on the horizon?

