Global Enterprise Content Management Market Forecast 2019-2024 with 2018 as the Base Year
Sep 18, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Content Management Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revenues for the global ECM market to increase from $5.35 billion in 2018 to $11.80 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2018 to 2024
Though a mature market, the growth will rise steadily over the forecast period, as a large number of vendors attempt to meet the demand for ever-increasing content and greater regulations are being put in place for protecting consumer data.
Enterprise content management (ECM) solutions are large-scale, multifunctional, cross-platform content management systems designed to address the structured and unstructured content management needs of a range of organizational types and sizes. ECM solutions enable enterprises to capture, store, organize, manage, and deliver content in a seamless manner, ultimately equipping end-users with pertinent information at all points in time. ECM solutions handle an ever-increasing array of content types including, but not limited to, documents, records, images, and video. Though the value proposition of an ECM is vertical agnostic, these solutions are used across several enterprise functional areas and lines of business.
Enterprises commonly deploy ECM as a point solution to fulfil specific organizational needs such as document management, file management, records management, or case management. As the market has evolved and enterprises have matured in their use of such point solutions, the demand has increased for ECM solutions that are unified software platforms rather than a multitude of isolated applications that do not talk to each other. With enterprises viewing content management more strategically, facilitating easy data discovery and enhancing collaborative workflows are growing on the list of enterprise priorities.
Research Scope
- Global market trend analyses, including market drivers and restraints
- Detailed revenue forecasts for the total ECM market
- A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis The base year of this enterprise content management study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2024. The research highlights key trends impacting the global ECM market and outlines future implications.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the ECM market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What factors will drive the ECM market growth? What challenges will deter its growth?
- What does the current ECM competitive landscape look like? How will this landscape evolve?
- What segments are most rapidly adopting ECM solutions? How will this market evolve?
- How do ECM adoption patterns differ by region? What are the revenue breakdowns by region, NALA/EMEA/APAC?
- What technology trends are shaping the ECM market today? What disruptions are on the horizon?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Digital Media Value Chain
- Market Overview - Introduction
- Market Overview - Scope and Regions
- Market Overview - Features and Functionality
- Market Overview - Vertical Definitions
- Market Definitions
- ECM Value Proposition
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Segmentation by Vertical Market
- Market Distribution Channels
Drivers and Restraints - Total ECM Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends - Total ECM Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis
- Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis Discussion
- Percent Revenue by Deployment Methodology
- Percent Revenue by Nature of Contract
- Percent Revenue by Product Types
Market Trends - Total ECM Market
- Changing Buyer Landscape
- Mobile Opportunity
- Security
- Demand for Better Integration
- Hybrid and Cloud ECM Solutions Driving Adoption
- Open Source ECM Adoption
- Big Data in ECM
- Pricing Trends
Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total ECM Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment Discussion
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Discussion
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Mobile Adoption
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Expansion to AEC/BIM/EPC/EIM
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Large-scale Group ECM
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Privacy and Regulatory Concerns
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Mergers and Acquisitions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Healthcare Segment Analysis
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Region
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast - NALA
- Revenue Forecast - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
Financial Services Segment Analysis
Government Segment Analysis
Manufacturing Segment Analysis
NALA Analysis
- NALA Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
EMEA Analysis
APAC Analysis
The Last Word - Predictions
Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Acronyms and Abbreviations Used in this Study
- List of Market Participants
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2qm6m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article