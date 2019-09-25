Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market to 2025 by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, End User, Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market size is expected to reach $62.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Enterprise, governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) can be understood as a framework that combines repositories for controls, laws and regulations, risks, assessments, policies, etc. The eGRC solutions provide several benefits including consolidation of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) elements, making better and well-informed decisions, improving efficiency and effectiveness by reducing the chances of replication of processes, etc.



The use of eGRC solutions to handle the difficulties associated with risk and compliance is growing across all verticals. Verticals that leverage eGRC solutions include Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Construction and Engineering, Government, Healthcare Energy and Utility, Mining and Natural Resources, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecom and Information Technology (IT), and Transportation and Logistics. Among these, the manufacturing vertical is anticipated to expand at the highest growth pace due to the increasing need to handle different norms and guarantee regulatory compliance requirements.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Enterprise GRC software accounted for the biggest share based on the component in 2018 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Implementation of EGRC software enables organizations enhance efficiency, achieve visibility, and decrease cost of compliance and risk.



Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Fidelity Information Services (FIS), Inc., Alyne GmbH, LogicManager, Inc. and ProcessGene Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansion

3.2.3 Mergers Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Component

4.1.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Software Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Software Type

4.1.2.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Risk Management Market by Region

4.1.2.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Audit Management Market by Region

4.1.2.3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Incident Management Market by Region

4.1.2.4 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Compliance Management Market by Region

4.1.2.5 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Policy Management Market by Region

4.1.2.6 Global Other Software Type Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Services Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Services Type

4.1.4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Integration Deployment Market by Region

4.1.4.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Advisory Consulting Market by Region

4.1.4.3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Support Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Organization Size

5.1.1 Global Large Enterprises Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Small Medium-Sized Enterprises Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Deployment Mode

6.1.1 Global On Premise Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Cloud Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by End User

7.1.1 Global BFSI Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.2 Global Healthcare Life Sciences Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.3 Global Energy Utilities Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.4 Global Retail Consumer Goods Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.5 Global Telecom IT Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.6 Global Government Public Sector Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region

7.1.7 Global Others Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Software AG

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fidelity Information Services (FIS), Inc.

Alyne GmbH

LogicManager, Inc.

ProcessGene Ltd.

