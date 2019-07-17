Global Enterprise High Productivity Application Platform Market 2019-2025 with Salesforce, OutSystems, Mendix, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dominating

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise High Productivity Application Platform Market by Technology (Digitalization, Process Optimization, Customer Experience, and System Modernization), Industry, Deployment-mode and Region - Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report predicts that the global enterprise high productivity application platform market will grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The market trends for enterprise high productivity application platform market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for customer engagement and efficient business processes among enterprises. The integration of various functions and digital transformation is expected to drive efficiency in applications and cloud technologies for enterprises.

Enterprise high productivity platform vendors help companies to optimize their internal process as well as get high performing apps delivery for customer experience. Globally, organizations of different industries are modernizing their systems, transforming its customer reach along with bringing out the operational efficiency in its business processes.

According to our enterprise high productivity application platform market analysis, North America accounts for the largest market share in 2019. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors in this region, the adoption of these platforms are the highest in the US.



Several enterprises in this region are focusing to enhance custom-built applications, agility, seamless integration, built-in security, and easy deployment. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to the market potential of countries such as China, India and investments in technologies of CRM and ERP. The enterprise high productivity platform market is surging with the IT market booming with CRM software adoption, which is becoming the backbone system for many retailing companies.



Europe market is also expected to grow at a rapid CAGR owing to the presence of many large enterprises in retail, automotive, banking, and utility industry in countries such as Germany, UK, France, and Italy. This platform helps enterprises in quick go-to-market and focus on innovating products in a short period of time. The key component in the market would be various technology influx in the integration of various applications in an organization.



Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the enterprise high productivity application platform market. Top CRM or BPM players along with strong cloud providers are leading the market, along with emerging vendors in digital space and are expected to grow owing to the need of organizations for a comprehensive approach while adopting digital technologies. The key players in the market are adopting various organic growth strategies, i.e., new product launches and expansion strategies to be in a strong position in the market.



Few of the Key Vendors in the Enterprise High Productivity Application Platform Market:

Salesforce

OutSystems

Mendix

ServiceNow

Microsoft

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring digital technology vendors that help their offerings in application or infrastructure architecture. For instance, Salesforce recently acquired Tableau to enhance its product portfolio coupled with analytics. Siemens acquired Mendix to enhance its product portfolio as well as accelerate its own cloud, IoT, and other digital applications.



There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (CRM, ERP, BPM)



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (Impact of AI, Analytics, IoT, and PaaS)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics



5 By Technology- Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Digitalization

5.3 Process Optimization

5.4 Customer Experience

5.5 System Modernization



6 By Industry - Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Healthcare

6.4 Education

6.5 Manufacturing

6.6 Others



7 By Deployment Mode - Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-premises



8 By Geography - Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Middle East Africa

8.6 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

9.3.2 Business Restructuring

9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



10 Vendor Profiles

10.1 Salesforce

10.2 OutSystems

10.3 Mendix

10.4 ServiceNow

10.5 Microsoft

10.6 Kony

10.7 AgilePoint

10.8 Appian

10.9 Oracle

10.10 Betty Blocks



