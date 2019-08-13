Global Environment Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2025: Growing Number of Government Policies and Regulations Driving Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug, 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Environment Monitoring Systems Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environment monitoring system market will grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the environment monitoring system market based on segments, which include application, components, and regions. In addition, environment monitoring system market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company's executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.

Environment monitoring systems are used widely by smart cities, community groups, educators, safety management groups, and researchers. Smart cities use the environment monitoring system for portraying the city's pollution level since a lesser level of pollution helps the smart city management agencies to attract more investors in the city. Community group uses environment monitoring systems for gathering air/water/sound/soil quality data which is scientifically credible.

Educators uses the data gathered from environment monitoring system for creating public awareness in the society and among the students for making the pollution curbing measures more active. Safety management groups uses information gathered from environment monitoring system to ensure the safety and reduce the exposure of the people managed by them to pollution. Researchers use environment monitoring system for collecting robust air/water/sound/soil quality data. Another major use of environment monitoring system is in factories and industrial sites for monitoring the emission level of various chemicals.

Growing environment pollution is one of the major factors driving the need for environmental monitoring systems. Pollution causes disturbance to the ecosystem and gives rise to global warming and several human diseases. Environment monitoring systems helps to assess the level of pollution in a region and helps government to take precautionary measures in case the pollution exceeds a certain level. It also helps government to focus more on areas which produce more pollution. There is a growing demand for environment monitoring system from Asian countries including India and China mainly due to the growing concern of pollution in these countries.

Air pollution monitoring devices accounted for a major share of the global environment monitoring system market. Major air pollution monitoring devices include air quality meters and monitors, air monitoring software, and air monitoring station. These solutions measure particulate matters, gases including ozone, NO2, SO2, and CO. Some of the devices can measure temperature, dew point, and relative humidity also.

Hardware includes sensors, measuring instruments, and transmitters used for monitoring and transmitting environmental parameters. Software includes environment monitoring and management software which works along with the sensors and transmitters to provide dashboards and graphs for analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.23 Related Markets

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing number of government policies and regulations

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.2 Lack of awareness in developing and develoiped economies

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Growing popularity of wearable environment monitoring devices

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

5 Global Environment Monitoring Systems, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Air Pollution Monitoring Devices

5.3 Sound Pollution Monitoring Devices

5.4 Soil Pollution Monitoring Devices

5.5 Water Pollution Monitoring Devices

6 Global Environment Monitoring Systems, By Components

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Sensors

6.2.2 Measuring Instruments

6.2.3 Transmitters

6.3 Software

6.4 Service

6.4.1 Installation

6.4.2 Training

6.4.3 Operation Including Equipment Calibration and Maintenance

7 Global Environment Monitoring Systems, By Region

7.1 Overview

7.2 APAC

7.2.1 China

7.2.2 India

7.2.3 Japan

7.2.4 Rest of APAC

7.3 North America

7.3.1 USA

7.3.2 Canada

7.3.3 Mexico

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 UK

7.4.4 Rest of Europe

7.5 RoW

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

8.3.2 Expansions

8.3.3 Business Restructuring

9 Vendor Profiles

Emerson

ThermoFisher Scientific

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Mouser Electronics

AVTECH

Rotronic

Envira

Aeroqual

Hanwell Solutions

Opsis

Xylem (YSI)

SGS Weather

Gradko

