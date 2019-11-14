Global Environmental Health and Safety Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Environmental Health and Safety Market, By Component, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Market Trend Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Size And Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global environmental health and safety (EHS) market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of environmental health and safety and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.



The execution of these tools is witnessing a significant growth owing to an increase in business investment across EHS software platforms. It discipline ensures that organizations work in an environmental-friendly manner, causing no harm to the environment or individuals. EHS in an organization is concerned with safety at workplace, environmental protection, occupational safety and health, and best practices.



Growing risk of environmental devastation owing to poor compliance by enterprises led to stricter rules & regulations across industries. Various statutory and legal requirements to maintain environmental health and safety standards surged the deployment across verticals including energy and mining, construction and chemicals and petrochemicals.



Key Findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, the Services segment held the largest share by component expected to lead the market over the forecast period. The services provided by the market players such as consulting, monitoring & testing, training programs, and designing of corporate sustainability strategies.

By application, Waste Water Management segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. Industrial Waste Management held for the largest market size in 2018 driven by the growing demand from the chemical, oil & gas, mining, telecommunication, and construction industries worldwide.

Based on end use, Energy & Mining industry is projected to hold the largest market size. A significant share of the demand is from the oil & gas industry, wherein the possibilities of environmental contamination and injuries to personnel are very high.

North America was a major contributor to the environmental health and safety market closely followed by Europe . Due to strict regulations imposed by the government and environmental protection agencies of the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Framework

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Industry Impact and Forces

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Company market share analysis, 2018

4.5. Growth Potential analysis, 2018

4.6. Porter's Five forces analysis

4.7. PESTEL Analysis

4.8. Strategic Outlook



5. Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast 2015-2025

5.2.1. By Component

5.2.1.1. Software

5.2.1.2. Services

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.2.1. Medical & Pharmaceutical Waste Management

5.2.2.2. Industrial Waste Management

5.2.2.3. Waste Water Management

5.2.3. By End Use

5.2.3.1. Chemical & petrochemical

5.2.3.2. Energy & Mining

5.2.3.3. Healthcare

5.2.3.4. Telecom & IT

5.2.3.5. Construction

5.2.3.6. Manufacturing

5.2.3.7. Others

5.2.4. By Region



6. North America Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market



7. Europe Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market



8. Asia Pacific Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market



9. Latin America Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market



10. Middle East & Africa Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market



11. Company Profiles: Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook

11.1. SAP SE

11.2. Enablon

11.3. ETQ

11.4. Intelex

11.5. Gensuite

11.6. Enviance

11.7. Cority

11.8. Verisk 3E

11.9. Velocityehs

11.10. Optial

11.11. Sphera Solutions

11.12. SGS S.A.

11.13. The HS&E Group

11.14. EHS Data Limited

11.15. AECOM Technology Corporation

11.16. Triumvirate Environmental, Inc.

11.17 Mott MacDonald



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4ttz2



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

