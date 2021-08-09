Global Environmental Monitoring Markets 2021-2028: Opportunities in the Use of IoT and Nanotechnology in Environmental Monitoring Products and UAVs for Environmental Monitoring

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Monitoring Market by Product, Sampling, Application - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environmental monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.0% from 2021 to 2028 to reach ~$25.95 billion by 2028.



The growth in the environmental monitoring market is mainly attributed to increasing government funding towards environmental sustainability, developing policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, rising installations of environmental monitoring stations, and increased adoption of environmental monitoring strategies by the public and private companies. Moreover, the use of internet of things (IoT) technology and nanotechnology offer significant growth opportunities for the growth of this market.



Based on product, the environmental sensors segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of sensors due to the ease of device handling and their advantages such as operational flexibility, versatility, small equipment size, low maintenance cost, and low space requirement are some of the key factors driving the growth in the environmental monitoring sensors market. Further, the integration of microfluidics and nanofluidic technology is propelling the segment growth.



Based on application, the air pollution monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2021. The rising levels of air pollution, growing pressure on governing bodies to put forth strict guidelines and regulations to control air pollution is supporting the growth in this segment. In addition, increasing funding and technology developments for air quality monitoring are some of the other factors driving the growth of the air quality monitoring segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the environmental monitoring market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the global environmental monitoring market are

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Horiba Ltd

Shimadzu Corporation

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

ACOEM Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.3. Market Assessment

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

2.5. Limitations for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Government Funding Towards Environmental Sustainability

4.2.1.2. Development of Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution

4.2.1.3. Rising Installation of Environmental Monitoring Stations

4.2.1.4. Growing Importance of Environmental Monitoring Solutions in Public-Private Organizations

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Trade Barriers on Environmental Technologies in Emerging Economies

4.2.2.2. Slow Adoption and Implementation of Pollution Control Policies

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Use of IoT and Nanotechnology in Environmental Monitoring Products

4.2.3.2. Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Environmental Monitoring

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. High Costs Associated with Environmental Monitoring Solutions

4.3. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Environmental Monitoring Market



5 Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Environmental Monitoring Sensors

5.2.1. Global Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market, by Type

5.2.1.1. Analog Environmental Monitoring Sensors

5.2.1.2. Digital Environmental Monitoring Sensors

5.2.2. Global Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market, by Function

5.2.2.1. Particulate Detection

5.2.2.2. Chemical Detection

5.2.2.3. Pressure Detection

5.2.2.4. Humidity/Moisture Detection

5.2.2.5. Temperature Sensing

5.2.2.6. Noise Measurement

5.2.2.7. Other Functions

5.3. Environmental Monitors

5.3.1. Fixed Environmental Monitors

5.3.2. Portable Environmental Monitors

5.4. Environmental Monitoring Software

5.5. Other Environmental Monitoring Products



6 Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Sampling

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Continuous Monitoring

6.3. Intermittent Monitoring

6.4. Passive Monitoring

6.5. Active Monitoring



7 Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Air Pollution Monitoring

7.3. Water Pollution Monitoring

7.4. Soil Pollution Monitoring

7.5. Noise Pollution Monitoring



8 Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. Japan

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Market Share Analysis (2020)

9.3.1. Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

9.3.2. TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

9.3.3. Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)



10 Company Profiles

10.1. Business Overview

10.2. Financial Overview

10.3. Product Portfolio

10.4. Strategic Developments

