Global Environmental Sensor Market (2021 to 2027) - Ongoing Technological Advancements in IoT and Cloud-Based Services Presents Opportunities

The global environmental sensor market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the growing adoption of environmental sensors especially air quality and temperature sensors in consumer electronics and government and public utility verticals will drive the demand for this market in the near future.

The major factor restraining the growth of the environmental sensor market is that long-term monitoring of environmental data may lead to the short life span of sensors. Environmental sensors are widely used to monitor environmental factors and maintain security and safety in various verticals including residential, commercials, enterprises, government and others. however, this requires long-term or continuous monitoring to retrieve data and generate safety alerts. Many of the aforementioned verticals require long-term monitoring in order to detect threats due to environmental changes. But continuous monitoring can degrade the quality and performance efficiency of the sensors and thereby reducing their life span. All these factors may result in a reluctance to deploy sensors at various verticals. This is expected to impact the environmental sensor market negatively in the coming years.

The market declined in 2020, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19. The supply chains were disrupted in 2020 due to the lockdown imposed by various governments and labor shortages in these industries due to travel restrictions, which would affect the environmental sensor market. Though the market has been impacted in 2020, it is expected to fully recover by 2021.

Temperature sensor: The largest segment of the environmental sensor market, by type

The temperature sensor is the largest segment of the environmental sensor market by type. There have been several technological advancements owing to COVID-19. Many players offer temperature sensors which is driving the market for environmental sensor market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of temperature sensors in portable devices, technological advancements in sensors resulting in miniature sensors, and increasing demand for residential & smart city projects are a few of the major driving factors for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the temperature is the most monitored parameter among most physical parameters in an industry. The cost of temperature sensors has been declining, and there is increasing development of new types of temperature sensors. This is expected to drive the market for temperature sensors during the forecast period.

Smart home automation: The fastest growing segment of the environmental sensor market, by application

The environmental sensor market for the smart home automation application is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2021 to 2027. Major factors fueling the adoption of smart home automation include energy efficiency, smart home security, remote health monitoring, and connected home ecosystem with productivity and ambient indoor environment needs. The growth in the smart home application is attributed to the increasing use of environmental sensors in various home equipment due to increased technological advancements in IoT and machine learning and the HVAC sector.

APAC has the largest market share in the environmental sensor market

The APAC region is expected to dominate the environmental sensor market and is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Also, the region has countries like India, China and Japan where several major players carry out their operations, sales and distribution. China is likely to continue to lead the APAC environmental sensor market as it has been witnessing the rising adoption of environmental sensors. Furthermore, increasing investments in government projects by major countries like China and India is expected to drive the market. Further, technological advancements and stringent government regulations for monitoring and controlling pollution are projected to boost market growth. These factors are expected to propel the environmental sensor market in APAC



5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations to Reduce Air Pollution

5.2.1.2 Health and Safety Concerns Would Upsurge Demand for Environmental Monitoring Systems

5.2.1.3 Increase in Air Quality Monitoring Stations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Long-Term Monitoring of Environmental Data May Lead to Short Life Span of Sensors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Ongoing Technological Advancements in IoT and Cloud-Based Services

5.2.3.2 Development of Nanotechnology-Based Environmental Monitoring Products

5.2.3.3 Roles of Remote Sensing Devices and Gis for Real-Time Ambient Air Quality Monitoring

5.2.3.4 Increasing Adoption of Environmental Sensors for Consumer Products, HVAC, and Air Purifiers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Performance Requirements of Advanced Sensor Applications

6.2 Temperature

6.2.1 Commercial and Residential Segments to Drive Growth for Temperature Sensors

6.3 Humidity

6.3.1 Rising Adoption of Humidity Sensors in Building Automation Drives Growth of Market

6.4 Air Quality

6.4.1 Rising Health-Related Concerns due to Air Pollution is Surging the Demand for Air Quality Sensors

6.5 Ultraviolet

6.5.1 Growing Importance of Uv Sensors in Por Table Devices Drives Growth of Market

6.6 Integrated

6.6.1 Paradigm Shift from Standalone Systems to Cloud Based Services and Advanced Technological Innovations is Driving the Market of Integrated Sensors

6.7 Soil Moisture

6.7.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Agriculture and Precision Farming Methodologies is Contributing to Growth of Soil Moisture Sensors

6.8 Water Quality

6.8.1 Increasing Trend of Po Table Water Usage Through Filteration and Quality Detection is Rising Demand for Water Quality Sensors

6.9 Impact of COVID 19

7.2 Indoor

7.2.1 Rise in Pollutant Concentration and Thermal Conditions at Indoor Locations is Driving Market for Environmental Sensors

7.3 Outdoor

7.3.1 Growing Combustion Processes due to Rise in Industrial and Transportation Activities Fuel Need for Environmental Sensors at Outdoor Locations

7.4 Portable

7.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Portable Devices Has Led to Rise in Demand for Environmental Sensors

8.2 Smart Home Automation

8.2.1 Increasing Demand in HVAC Systems is Driving Growth for Environmental Sensors in Smart Home Automation

8.3 Smart Office Automation

8.3.1 Integration of Sensors in Office Ecosystem to Balance Work and Health Has Led to Increased Adoption of Environmental Sensors in Said Application

8.4 Smart City

8.4.1 Adoption of Smart City Projects and Solutions Owing to Rising Health Concerns is Contributing to Growth of Said Market

8.5 Others

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Commercial Vertical to Hold Largest Market Share due to Increasing Use of Environmental Sensors in HVAC and Air Quality Monitoring Applications

9.3 Enterprise

9.3.1 Increasing Use of Sensors in Office Automation Fuel Growth of Environmental Sensors

9.4 Consumer Electronics

9.4.1 APAC to Hold Largest Share of Environmental Sensors Market for Consumer Electronics

9.4.2 Smartphone and Tablet

9.4.3 Wearable Device

9.4.4 Digital Clock

9.5 Residential

9.5.1 Growing Concerns Regarding Indoor Environmental Pollution is Driving Market for Residential Vertical

9.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

9.6.1 Healthcare

9.6.1.1 Need to Monitor Environmental Parameters for Patient Wellbeing in Healthcare Facilities is Driving Market for Environmental Sensors

9.6.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.6.2.1 Growing Environmental Pollution due to Manufacturing and Development of New Therapeutic Drugs Fuels Environmental Sensor Market Growth

9.7 Government Agencies and Public Utilities

9.7.1 Government Investments in Weather Monitoring Stations and Smart City Projects are Driving Environmental Sensor Market

9.8 Industrial

9.8.1 Growing Industrialization due to Rise in Urbanization Contributes to Growing Environmental Sensor Market

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Agriculture

9.9.1.1 Smart Farming and Precision Farming Methodologies to Drive Demand for Environmental Sensors

9.9.2 Greenhouse

9.9.2.1 Increasing Need for Greenhouses Will Contribute to Growth of Environmental Sensor Market

9.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.2.1 Product Portfolio

11.2.2 Regional Focus

11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

12.1.1 Bosch Sensortec

12.1.2 Sensirion

12.1.3 Ams Ag

12.1.4 Honeywell

12.1.5 Siemens

12.1.6 Omron

12.1.7 Raritan

12.1.8 Texas Instruments

12.1.9 Schneider Electric

12.1.10 Amphenol

12.2.1 Aeroqual

12.2.2 Alphasense

12.2.3 Avtech

12.2.4 Analog Devices

12.2.5 Apogee Instruments

12.2.6 Breeze Technologies

12.2.7 Develco Products

12.2.8 Elichens

12.2.9 Figaro Engineering

12.2.10 Meter Group

12.2.11 Nuwave Sensor

12.2.12 Renesas

12.2.13 Riot Technology

12.2.14 STMicroelectronics

12.2.15 TE Connectivity

