Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Lamzede's FDA Approval Paves the Way for a Brighter Future in Enzyme Replacement Therapies

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enzyme Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enzyme replacement therapy market is expected to grow from $10.03 billion in 2022 to $10.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The market is expected to reach $14.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

In the forefront of medical advancement, the enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) market stands tall, offering vital treatment avenues for individuals grappling with chronic disorders arising from enzyme deficiencies. The research report delves deep into the nuances of the ERT sector, highlighting market statistics, regional shares, and key players commanding significant market share.

ERT's pivotal role in normalizing urinary GAG levels and promoting liver and spleen health is becoming increasingly recognized. Primary enzymes like agalsidase alfa - a critical tool in the combat against Fabry's disease - are reshaping the therapeutic landscape. Our comprehensive report also categorizes other prominent enzymes used, shedding light on their applications in conditions such as Gaucher disease, Pompe disease, and more.

A spotlight trend in the ERT realm is the surge in product approvals. For instance, the recent FDA nod to Lamzede (velmanase alfa) in February 2023 marked a significant milestone. As the inaugural enzyme replacement therapy greenlit in the U.S for tackling the non-central neurological manifestations of alpha-mannosidosis, Lamzede offers a promising beacon of hope.

Moreover, with the escalating prevalence of rare, chronic, and genetic disorders, the ERT market trajectory looks set for robust growth. The U.S National Library of Medicine projects a near-doubling of individuals aged 50 and above with a chronic ailment by 2050, further emphasizing the critical need for effective enzyme replacement therapies.

The report also touches upon the market revenues, detailing contributions from key treatments like Sebelipase alfa, Elosulfase alfa, and more. Our exhaustive coverage ensures businesses and stakeholders are well-armed with insights to navigate the dynamic ERT ecosystem.

In a geographical context, while North America reigned supreme in the ERT domain in 2022, the forecasted period paints a promising picture for the Asia-Pacific region. Our study covers a broad spectrum of nations from Australia to the USA, offering a global perspective on this burgeoning market.

Harness the power of data-driven insights, industry trends, and strategic opportunities with our comprehensive report, and be poised at the cusp of ERT innovations and advancements.

Major players in the enzyme replacement therapy market are

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Leadiant Biosciences Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

AbbVie Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Digestive Care Inc.

Nestle Health Science

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allergan Plc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A.

Astrazeneca Plc.

Genzyme Corporation

JCR Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

TEIJIN LIMITED

Horizon Therapeutics Plc.

Perseo Pharma AG

SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market



5. Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market, Segmentation By Enzyme Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Agalsidase Alfa

Agalsidase Beta

Galsulfase

Other Enzyme Types

6.2. Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Gaucher Disease

Pompe Disease

Fabry Disease

Other Applications

6.3. Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

6.4. Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market, Segmentation By End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Infusion Centers

Other End-Users

7. Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whrpal

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets