Global Epigenetics Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.17%

Epigenetics refers to the study of heritable changes in the expression of active and inactive genes. The sources of changes can be both external from environmental factors or internal factors, such as age and disease. It is commonly used for the diagnosis of underlying conditions and preventing them from getting transferred to the future generations. It involves the use of various enzymes, instruments, such as sequencers, spectrometers and sonicators, reagents and kits. They are commonly utilized for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and histone methylation, non-coding ribonucleic acid (RNA), acetylation and phosphorylation. As a result, epigenetics is widely used for the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of oncological, autoimmune, metabolic, cardiovascular and pain disorders.



Epigenetics Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of cancer and autoimmune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) across the globe is among the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of epigenetic solutions for non-oncological ailments is providing a thrust to the market growth.

The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is also providing growth opportunities to market players. For instance, various research institutes are running advanced epigenetic tests to study the impact of the virus on the human genome and are developing tools for early recognition, risk evaluations and developing personalized treatments.

Additionally, the development of DNA and RNA modifying enzymes, such as acetylases, methyltransferases, reverse transcriptase and ligases, and the launch of highly sensitive and selective tests and instruments, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovations facilitate the assessment of locus-specific DNA methylation on a genome.

Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product:

Reagents

Kits

Chip Sequencing Kit

Whole Genomic Amplification Kit

Bisulfite Conversion Kit

RNA Sequencing Kit

Others

Instruments

Enzymes

Services

Breakup by Technology:

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large Non-Coding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin Structures

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Solid Tumors

Liquid Tumors

Non-Oncology

Inflammatory Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

