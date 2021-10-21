Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market (2021 to 2026) - Expanding Therapeutic Applications of Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Conventional & Wearable Devices, Standard EEG, Video EEG, Ambulatory EEG, EMG, MEG, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices) End User (Hospitals, Neurology Centres, ASC, Home Care Settings) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is projected to reach USD 615 million by 2026 from USD 489 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of epilepsy, growing preference for ambulatory healthcare and increasing use of wearables, growing demand for continuous monitoring, and the rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, including epilepsy. On the other hand, the high cost of complex epilepsy monitoring procedures and devices and the unfavorable reimbursement policies are restraining the growth of this market.

The conventional devices segment accounted for the largest share of the epilepsy monitoring devices market in 2020.

Based on products, the epilepsy monitoring devices market has been segmented into wearable devices and conventional devices. The large share of this segment is attributed to rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases including epilepsy.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026).

North America accounted for the largest share of the epilepsy monitoring devices market in 2020. The high incidence of neurological disorders, a growing number of clinical trials for epilepsy monitoring devices, and a large number of end users in the US account for their larger market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Overview

4.2 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 North America: Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, by Product and Country (2020)

4.4 Regional Mix: Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market (2021-2026)

4.5 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Epilepsy

5.2.1.2 Rising Awareness of Neurodegenerative Disorders, Including Epilepsy

5.2.1.3 Growing Preference for Ambulatory Healthcare and Increasing Use of Wearables

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Continuous Monitoring

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Complex Epilepsy Monitoring Procedures and Devices

5.2.2.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive Devices

5.2.3.2 Expanding Therapeutic Applications of Epilepsy Monitoring Devices

5.2.3.3 High Epilepsy Incidence and Growing Healthcare Markets in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Trained Professionals

5.2.4.2 Issues Related to Product Approval and Commercialization

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.7.1 Patent Publication Trends

5.7.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

6 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Conventional Devices

6.2.1 Monitoring Devices

6.2.1.1 Eeg Devices

6.2.1.1.1 Standard Eeg Devices

6.2.1.1.1.1 Standard Eeg Devices Accounted for the Largest Share of the Eeg Devices Market

6.2.1.1.2 Video Eeg Devices

6.2.1.1.2.1 Video Eeg Enables Healthcare Professionals to Observe a Patient During a Seizure Event and Compare the Visuals to the Eeg Results for Better Treatment Planning

6.2.1.1.3 Other/Ambulatory Eeg Devices

6.2.1.1.3.1 Ambulatory Eeg is More Cost-Effective and Convenient in Comparison with Routine Eeg

6.2.1.2 Emg Devices

6.2.1.2.1 High Demand for Emg Devices is Mainly due to the Increasing Prevalence of Neuromuscular Diseases

6.2.1.3 Meg Devices

6.2.1.3.1 Meg Devices are More Technologically Advanced Than Other Monitoring Devices as They Can Simultaneously Measure Data from Several Points on the Surface of the Head

6.2.1.4 Other Monitoring Devices

6.2.2 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

6.2.2.1 Successful Dbs Allows People to Potentially Reduce Their Medications and Improve Their Quality of Life

6.3 Wearable Devices

6.3.1 High Preference for Wearable Devices due to Ease of Use is a Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Hospitals Can Invest in Expensive and Sophisticated Technologies, Owing to Which the Adoption of Epilepsy Monitoring Devices is Higher Among Hospitals

7.3 Neurology Centers

7.3.1 High Preference for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Brain Disorders at Neurology Centers is a Major Factor Driving Market Growth

7.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

7.4.1 Patients are Increasingly Opting for Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics as a More Convenient Alternative to Hospital-Based Outpatient Procedures

7.5 Diagnostic Centers

7.5.1 Diagnostic Centers Offer Diagnosis and Treatment Options for Various Neurological Conditions - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.6 Home Care Settings

7.6.1 Growing Need for Long-Term Home Care to Drive Market Growth

8 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

9.2.1 Overview of the Strategies Adopted by Players in the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market

9.3 Competitive Benchmarking

9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.4.1 Stars

9.4.2 Emerging Leaders

9.4.3 Pervasive Players

9.4.4 Participants

9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Other Companies

9.5.1 Progressive Companies

9.5.2 Dynamic Companies

9.5.3 Starting Blocks

9.5.4 Responsive Companies

9.6 Market Share Analysis

9.7 Competitive Scenario

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Natus Medical, Inc.

10.1.2 Compumedics Limited

10.1.3 Nihon Kohden Corporation

10.1.4 The Magstim Co. Ltd.

10.1.5 Medtronic plc

10.1.6 Empatica, Inc.

10.1.7 Masimo Corporation

10.1.8 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.1.9 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

10.1.10 Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A.

10.1.11 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

10.1.12 Medpage Ltd.

10.1.13 Livassured B.V.

10.1.14 Mjn Neuroserveis, S.L.

10.1.15 Bioserenity

10.1.16 Neurosoft

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

10.2.2 Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC

10.2.3 Mitsar Co., Ltd.

10.2.4 Rimed

10.2.5 Emotiv

10.2.6 Cgx (A Cognionics Company)

10.2.7 Mindray Medical International Limited

10.2.8 Cadwell Industries, Inc.

10.2.9 Neurowave Systems, Inc.

10.2.10 Mc10, Inc.

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmfrbn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

