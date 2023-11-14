Global Epinephrine Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Product Innovation Drives Growth, Rising Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Driving Demand

DUBLIN , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epinephrine Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epinephrine market is expected to grow from $2.20 billion in 2022 to $2.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The epinephrine market is expected to reach $3.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The epinephrine market research report provides epinephrine market statistics, including the epinephrine industry's global market size, regional shares, competitors with an epinephrine market share, detailed epinephrine market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the epinephrine industry. 

Product innovation emerges as a prominent trend in the epinephrine market. Leading companies within this market are actively engaged in the development of advanced and improved products, such as auto-injectors and advanced injections. These innovations aim to enhance consumption convenience and solidify their market positions.

The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is anticipated to be a significant driver for the epinephrine market's future growth. Chronic respiratory diseases encompass a range of medical conditions that affect the respiratory system, particularly the lungs and airways, making individuals more susceptible to infections and diseases, leading to various complications.

Conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, pulmonary sarcoidosis, and pneumoconiosis are on the rise, primarily due to increased exposure to air pollution and harmful environmental, occupational, and behavioral inhalation hazards.

Epinephrine plays a crucial role in the treatment of severe asthma attacks and anaphylactic reactions, both of which can cause respiratory distress and potentially life-threatening complications. For instance, according to data from The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in 2020, a specialized UN body dedicated to promoting global health cooperation in the Americas, deaths resulting from respiratory diseases in the United States increased from 38.9 deaths per 1 million population in 2018 to 39.1 deaths per 1 million population in 2019.

As the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases continues to surge, there is a corresponding increase in demand for epinephrine, underlining its significance in the market.

North America was the largest region in the epinephrine market in 2022. The countries covered in the epinephrine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the epinephrine market are

  • ALK-Abello A/S
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Viatris Inc.
  • Lincoln Medical Ltd.
  • Kaleo Inc.
  • Gland Pharma Limited
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
  • Harvest Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Merit Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Epinephrine Market Characteristics

3. Epinephrine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Epinephrine Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Epinephrine Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Epinephrine Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Epinephrine Market

5. Epinephrine Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Epinephrine Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Epinephrine Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Epinephrine Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Epinephrine Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Prefilled Syringe
  • Auto-injector
  • Ampoules and Vials

6.2. Global Epinephrine Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

6.3. Global Epinephrine Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Anaphylaxis
  • Cardiac Arrest
  • Superficial Bleeding
  • Respiratory Disorders
  • Other Applications

7. Epinephrine Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Epinephrine Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Epinephrine Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

