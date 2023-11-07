Global Epitaxial Wafer Market Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028: IoT and Green Technology Fuel Demand for Epitaxial Wafers

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epitaxial Wafer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the global epitaxial wafer market, highlighting significant growth opportunities and key market trends.

Market Overview:

The global epitaxial wafer market reached a size of US$ 3.2 billion in 2022, and the publisher expects it to surge to US$ 6.1 billion by 2028, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Epitaxial wafers, also known as epi wafers, are a crucial component in the electronics industry. These wafers consist of a layer of epitaxial silicon single crystal deposited on a single crystal silicon wafer. They play a pivotal role in controlling doping profiles, enabling advanced applications in diodes, transistors, integrated circuits (ICs), power devices, energy-saving applications, and more.

Market Trends:

The epitaxial wafer market is witnessing significant trends, including:

The demand for epitaxial wafers in consumer electronics is on the rise, thanks to their ability to enhance electron mobility and enable micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) devices. Automotive Adoption: Epitaxial wafers find applications in the automotive sector, tracking and controlling temperature, pressure, flow, and more through robots. This trend aligns with the increasing sales of autonomous and electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving trucks globally.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides a detailed analysis of market segments, including type, wafer size, application, and industry vertical:

Type: Heteroepitaxy, Homoepitaxy

Heteroepitaxy, Homoepitaxy Wafer Size: 2-4 Inch, 5-8 Inch, 9-12 Inch, Others

2-4 Inch, 5-8 Inch, 9-12 Inch, Others Application: LED, Power Semiconductor, MEMS-Based Devices, Others

LED, Power Semiconductor, MEMS-Based Devices, Others Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Others

Key Questions Answered:

The report addresses key questions, such as:

What was the global epitaxial wafer market size in 2022? What growth rate is expected for the market during 2023-2028? What are the key drivers and trends shaping the epitaxial wafer market? How has COVID-19 impacted the market? What are the market segments based on type, wafer size, application, and industry vertical? Which regions are pivotal in the global epitaxial wafer market? Who are the key players in the market?

Competitive Landscape:

The report profiles key players in the epitaxial wafer market, including Electronics And Materials Corporation Limited, Epistar Corporation, GlobalWafers (Sino-American Silicon), II-VI Incorporated, IntelliEPI, IQE PLC, Jenoptic AG, Nichia Corporation, Showa Denko K. K., Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc., Siltronic AG (Wacker Chemie AG), and Sumco Corporation.

The "Epitaxial Wafer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028" report equips industry professionals, investors, and businesses with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this evolving market.

