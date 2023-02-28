Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Research Report 2023: Trends in Clinical Trials to Influence Market Demand - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

eClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epatient Reported Outcomes (epros) segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $561.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR



The ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market in the U.S. is estimated at US$561.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$620.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 14.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Pandemic Jolt Brings Strategic & Lasting Changes to Healthcare Sector

COVID-19 Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings

The Adoption of Telemedicine Services Accelerates Amidst the Pandemic

Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments Driven by COVID-19

Pandemic Impact on eCOA, ePRO Market

COVID-19 Outbreak Compels Clinical Trials Industry to Move Towards ePRO

eCOA Solutions Help Address Hurdles Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

eCOA Playing a Part in Development of COVID-19 Vaccine

An Introduction to ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

eCOA: The Largest Category

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitalization of Healthcare Services and Rising Importance of Electronic Data Capture Technologies to Fuel Market Growth

Growing Demand for Clinical Trials Drives Need for ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Solutions

Industry-Funded, Interventional Clinical Trial Study Starts for the Period 2015-2022E

Breakdown of Trial Starts by Therapeutic Area (2021)

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Technology Adoption in Clinical Trials

Global Venture Funding (in $ Million) in Digital Health Solutions Targeting Clinical Trials for 2015-2020

Trends in Clinical Trials to Influence Market Demand

Clinical Trials Increasingly Embraced Technology Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Shift Towards Decentralized/Virtual Clinical Trials to Boost Market Prospects

Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Decentralized Clinical Trials Driving Greater Demand for Patient-Centric Drug Development

Role of eCOA & ePRO in Enhancing Data Accuracy of Decentralized Clinical Trials

Growing Volumes of Data Generation in Decentralized Trials: A Challenge

Adoption of Digital Technologies in Contract Research Organizations Bodes Well for the Market

COVID-19 and Implications for Drug Development Regulations & Processes

Advances in ePRO Technologies Promise Better Clinical Decision Making in Healthcare Systems

Rise in Telemedicine Services Present Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Mobile Technologies and BYOD Trend in Healthcare Industry Boosts Market Prospects

Electronic Patient Record (ePRO) Solutions Emerge as Ideal Replacements for Paper-Based PRO systems

Major Benefits of ePRO over Paper Form in Clinical Trials

Delivering Better Data: A Key Benefit of ePRO

Factors Ensuring Success ePRO Implementations

ePatient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) Gain Importance in Oncology Studies

Key Technology Trends Impacting the ePRO in Clinical Trials

Data Integrity, Security & Privacy: Key Priorities for ePRO Solutions

Integrating AI Into ePRO Improves the Efficiency of ePRO Data Collection and Assessment

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution (eCOA) Market: Poised for Growth

Global e-COA Market by Delivery Mode (in %) for 2022E

eCOA Usage by Clinical Trial Phase (in %) for 2021

Technological Trends Transforming eCOA Solutions Market

Future Trends in eCOA Market: A Review

eCOA Proves Beneficial in Addressing Clinical Trial Challenges During COVID-19 Pandemic

UAT, Challenges and Embedded UAT for eCOAs

Benefits of BYOD for eCOAs

E-Patient Diaries: Significant Advantages over Paper Diaries to Drive Market

Major Benefits of ePatient Diary

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand

Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases and Focus on Drug Development, Therapies and Vaccines Boosts Market

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Market Growth

