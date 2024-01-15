Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Research Report 2024: Novel Drug Launches Propel Growth, Growing Geriatric Population Drives Demand - Forecast to 2034

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global erectile dysfunction drugs market size was estimated to be USD 2.68 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 6.89 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.96% during the forecast period 2024-2034

Increasing demand for erectile dysfunction (ED) medications is attributed to the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and the accompanying stress, growing geriatric population, rising demand for various treatment options for erectile dysfunction, surge in research & development activities, increasing collaborations within market players, growing launch of novel drugs, and rising approval of innovative medications for erectile dysfunction by regulatory authorities are the key elements propelling the market growth.



Rising approval of innovative medications for erectile dysfunction by regulatory authorities is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs are pharmaceuticals employed to address the condition of erectile dysfunction, characterized by the inability to attain or sustain an erection suitable for sexual intercourse.

These drugs function by enhancing blood circulation to the penis, facilitating the erection process. Consequently, due to the growing demand for innovative treatments, industry participants are emphasizing the development of new medications in this sector. For instance, in February 2022, Adamed has achieved the distinction of being the first Polish company to obtain marketing authorization for Tadalafil MAXON in the over-the-counter (OTC) category.



By product, viagra was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market in 2023 owing to increasing research & development activities, growing collaborations within market players, and rising approvals by regulatory bodies. For instance, in June 2023, Futura Medical's topical gel product, Eroxon (MED3000), has been granted Over-the-Counter (OTC) Marketing Authorization approval by the FDA for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in the United States.

Additionally, others is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the broad range of applications, the availability of erectile dysfunction (ED) medications such as Helleva (lodenafil carbonate), Mvix (mirodenafil), and others, which are used to address the needs of adult patients with ED, and growing approval of over-the-counter (OTC) erectile dysfunction (ED) products provides convenient access to individuals dealing with ED.



By route of administration, oral medication was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market in 2023 owing to surge in the utilization of oral medications such as Cialis, Stendra, Viagra, & others, as they can be self-administered & are cost-effective and increasing partnerships & collaborations within market players. For instance, in May 2022, Laboratorios Rubio S.A. has sold the prescription drug BANDOL (sildenafil oral suspension) to Aspargo Laboratories, Inc. BANDOL is used for treating erectile dysfunction (ED). Simultaneously with this acquisition, Aspargo has entered into a distribution agreement with Rubio to continue the marketing and promotion of BANDOL in the Spanish market.

Additionally, Aspargo has established a license and supply agreement with Farmalider, S.A. (located in Madrid, Spain) for the provision of BANDOL to the Spanish market. Additionally, injectable medication is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction disease, surge in number of patients visiting to hospitals, and growing research & development activities.



By distribution channel, retail pharmacies was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market in 2023 owing to the accessibility of erectile dysfunction medications via retail pharmacies and increasing number of prescription medication. Additionally, e-pharmacies is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing incidence of erectile dysfunction is driving the adoption of alternative treatments for faster and more effective results and rising launch of advanced platforms.

For instance, in October 2023, Mangoceuticals, Inc., a company dedicated to the development, marketing, and sale of a range of men's health and wellness products through a secure telemedicine platform, including its specially formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) medication under the brand name "Mango," is pleased to introduce its affiliate marketing program through its newly revamped website.



North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of disease, growing healthcare infrastructure, surge in approval of new drugs for the treatment, and increasing focus on development of new products. For instance, in March 2023, LTR Pharma, headquartered in Brisbane, has attained Ethics Approval for a bioequivalence clinical study of its intranasal spray designed to address erectile dysfunction (ED), known as 'SPONTAN.'

This development represents a pivotal milestone in expediting approval for this groundbreaking product with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing introduction of new products, rising approvals of novel drugs by regulatory bodies.

For instance, in March 2022, Lupin Limited has disclosed that it has obtained approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL. This approval allows them to market a generic equivalent of Viatris Specialty LLC's Revatio for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL.

