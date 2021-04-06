Global ERP Solution Provider BST Global Announces Brand Evolution

TAMPA, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BST Global unveiled its extensive brand evolution effort on April 1, launching a new mission, logo and website. This month marks 50 years of success, during which the global ERP solution provider has demonstrated continuous evolution in both company focus and product advancement to solve its AEC clients' biggest challenges. This rebranding marks the next phase of forward momentum for the company, aligning with its new mission statement: We help our clients change the world, one project at a time.

BST Global developed a new logo that has evolved from past versions. The new logo retains the notion of a globe with an abstract twist. It also incorporates two key initials within it: "C" and "B." These initials pay homage to the company's late founder, Carlos A. Baldor Sr., who provided rich vision and leadership for nearly 50 years before his passing in August 2020. This logo tips its hat to his dedication and drive, paying homage to his tremendous passion, kindness and limitless generosity.