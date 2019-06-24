Global Esophageal Cancer Market Report 2019: Merck's Keytruda Shows Utility in Subset of Esophageal Cancer

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Esophageal Cancer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the esophageal cancer market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals.

Key Takeaways:

The report estimates that in 2017, there were 488,800 incident cases of esophageal cancer worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 534,700 incident cases by 2026.

Incidence is higher in males compared to females, and is highest in the Asia region. Photofrin, a two-step therapy that involves the injection of the photoactive drug followed by drug activation using laser therapy, is the only FDA-approved drug for esophageal cancer.

region. Photofrin, a two-step therapy that involves the injection of the photoactive drug followed by drug activation using laser therapy, is the only FDA-approved drug for esophageal cancer. The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for esophageal cancer are in Phase II. Therapies in development for esophageal cancer focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in mid-to-late stage development are administered intravenously, with three drugs being tested in oral formulations.

The only high-impact upcoming event in the esophageal cancer space is topline Phase III trial results for Opdivo. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumor asset is 5.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 39.4%. Drugs, on average, take 9.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been 10 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving esophageal cancer drugs during 2014-19. The $1,456m drug development collaboration agreement signed in 2015 between Eli Lilly and Innovent Biologics to support the development and potential commercialization of at least three cancer treatments was the largest deal.

drug development collaboration agreement signed in 2015 between Eli Lilly and Innovent Biologics to support the development and potential commercialization of at least three cancer treatments was the largest deal. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for esophageal cancer have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 91% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 9% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of esophageal cancer clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the esophageal cancer space is dominated by completed trials. Sanofi has the highest number of completed clinical trials for esophageal cancer, with 89 trials.

Roche and Sanofi lead industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for esophageal cancer.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Surgery

Radiation therapy

Endoscopic therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy

Immunotherapy



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Keytruda for Esophageal Cancer (January 14, 2019)

Opdivo for Esophageal Cancer (January 9, 2019)

Keytruda for Esophageal Cancer (November 14, 2018)

Keytruda for Esophageal Cancer (June 3, 2018)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Merck's Keytruda Shows Utility In Subset Of Esophageal Cancer



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



PARENT PATENTS



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bfo4





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

