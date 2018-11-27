Global Esoteric Testing Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2018-2025 Featuring Key Players - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings & Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Esoteric Testing Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Test Type, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach US$ $ 45,081.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 19,868.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018-2025.



The esoteric testing market is driven by the driving factor such as rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness regarding early detection using specific diagnostics tests and increasing geriatric population & associated growth in chronic diseases. The market is likely to restrain its growth due to the factors such as lack of skilled professionals and poor reimbursement scenarios for the esoteric testing. Whereas the trend of utilizing the technologies in esoteric testing for various applications are likely to propel the growth of the market.



The esoteric testing market as per the technology the segment is segmented as chemiluminescence immunoassay, real-time PCR, flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and others. The market of chemiluminescence immunoassay has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 25.2% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.



The higher acceptance of the chemiluminescence immunoassay for the esoteric testing are due to the advantages for the analytical procedures likely to propel the esoteric testing market in the coming future. Similarly, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay contributed 21.1% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming forecast period.



The test type segment of the esoteric testing market includes infectious diseases testing, oncology testing, genetic testing, neurology testing, endocrinology testing, toxicology testing and others.



The infectious diseases testing segments is likely to dominate the market in the coming future owing to large number of infectious disease tests that are performed in clinical laboratories, technological innovations in molecular diagnostics and increasing healthcare infrastructure in developing nations. The endocrinology testing segments are the fastest growing segment in the test type and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of the endocrinology tests.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Global Esoteric Testing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global Esoteric Testing - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Esoteric Testing Market - by Technology

3.2.2 Global Esoteric Testing Market - by Test Type

3.2.3 Global Esoteric Testing Market - by End User

3.2.4 Global Esoteric Testing Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Global Esoteric Testing Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.1.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Early Detection Using Specific Diagnostic Tests

4.1.3 Increasing Geriatric Population & Associated Growth In Chronic Diseases

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.2.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Development In the Healthcare Market

4.3.2 Growth Potential In Emerging Markets

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Growing Awareness of Personalized Medicine

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Esoteric Testing Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Esoteric Testing Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.2 Global Esoteric Testing Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.3.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

5.3.2 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

5.4 Expert Opinions



6. Esoteric Testing Market Analysis by Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Esoteric Testing Market, by Technology, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market

6.4 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Market

6.5 Mass Spectroscopy Market

6.6 Real-Time Pcr Market

6.7 Flow Cytometry Market

6.8 Others Market



7. Global Esoteric Testing Market Analysis by Test Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Esoteric Testing Market, by Test Type, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Infectious Diseases Testing Market

7.4 Endocrinology Testing Market

7.5 Oncology Testing Market

7.6 Genetic Testing Market

7.7 Toxicology Testing Market

7.8 Neurology Testing Market

7.9 Others Market



8. Global Esoteric Testing Market Analysis by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Esoteric Testing Market, by End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Independent & Reference Laboratories Market

8.4 Hospital Laboratories Market



Industry Landscape



Organic Developments

Approval

Inorganic Developments

Collaborations

Acquisitions

Agreements

Partnerships

Others

Key Company Profiles



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

Caris Life Sciences

Sonic Healthcare

Acm Global Laboratories

Foundation Medicine, Inc

Miraca Holdings Inc

Agendia

Primary Health Care Limited

Rennova

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9spqrd/global_esoteric?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

