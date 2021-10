Global Esoteric Testing Market Report 2021: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases and Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicine in Patients

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Esoteric Testing Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global esoteric testing market has increased significantly in 2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The esoteric testing market is expected to increase due to growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rapid urbanization, escalating healthcare spending, rising adoption of personalized medicine in patients, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, stringent government regulations, dearth of skilled professionals, etc.

The key distinguishing feature of esoteric testing compared with routine testing is that the tests are more complex in nature leading to many of the differences between the two. Due to the more complex nature of esoteric testing, esoteric testing is much more heterogeneous, as this testing is an umbrella term that captures all testing that is not routine.



Major esoteric testing services include hematology, genetic diseases and rare diseases, infectious diseases, oncology, neurology, maternity-related, COVID-19-related, and routine testing.



The esoteric testing market can be segmented on the basis of testing type (Infectious Diseases Testing, Endocrinology Testing, Oncology Testing, Immunology Testing, Genetic Testing, Neurology Testing, Toxicology Testing, and Others); technology (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Real-Time PCR, Mass Spectrometry, DNA Sequencing, Flow Cytometry, and Other Technologies), and laboratory type (Independent & Reference Laboratories, and Hospital-Based Laboratories).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Esoteric Testing Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Esoteric Testing Market: Testing Type Analysis

3.3 Global Esoteric Testing Market: Technology Analysis

3.4 Global Esoteric Testing Market: Laboratory Type Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Esoteric Testing Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Esoteric Testing Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Esoteric Testing Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Esoteric Testing Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Independent Clinical Laboratories

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Esoteric Testing



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

6.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

6.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.4 Escalating Healthcare Spending

6.1.5 Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicine in Patients

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost Involved

6.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

6.2.3 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing Demand from Hospitals

6.3.2 Emerging Technologies

6.3.3 Growing Esoteric Test Menu

6.3.4 Consumerization

6.3.5 Surging Need of Oncology Esoteric Testing for HBOC Syndrome

6.3.6 Rising Demand for Advanced Molecular Testing



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Esoteric Testing Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 China Esoteric Market Players: Key Comparison

7.3 China Esoteric Market Players by Approximate Total Number of Testing Items



8. Company Profiles

Quest Diagnostics

Sonic Healthcare Limited

OPKO Health

ARUP Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6ymld

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com