Global Esports Audience Projected to Reach 474 Million Viewers in 2021

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020 alone, there was a 70% increase in the number of eSports viewers in the US - The global audience for esports is growing dramatically and expected to total 474 million viewers this year. That's according to the market research firm Newzoo, which has released its 2021 Global Esports and Live Streaming Market Report. This audience is projected to grow at a rate of 7.7% annually to pass the half-billion mark in 2022 and reach 577.2 million in 2024. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT).

Since bursting on the scene just a decade ago, esports is now rivaling viewership numbers for traditional spectator sports. According to NewZoo market Research, twitch gamers watched during the month of April:

157 million hours of League of Legends

111 million hours of Call of Duty

70 million hours of Counter Strike: GO

49.8 million hours of Dota 2

32 million hours of FIFA 21

24.2 million hours of Tom Clancy's Rainbox Six: Siege

In October 2020 League of Legends world championship, drew 45 million online viewers. That's about the size of the television audience for the six games combined of last year's NBA Finals.

As consumer appetite for esports continues to amplify, companies to watch in this space include the following:

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) – This Las Vegas–based company is a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology. Esports Technologies international wagering site Gogawi.com, is now available and licensed in more than 140 jurisdictions and accepts wagering on major esports titles: Counter-Strike: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, King of Glory, FIFA.

BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies Adds Rocket League to its International Betting Platform - Rocket League Fans, Estimated at 75 million, can now Wager on RLC X Championships, CRL Spring Championship, and Other Major Tournaments – Esports Technologies , a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, today announced it is adding Rocket League to the roster of games available for wagering on its international consumer platform, Gogawi.com.

Rocket League joins the list of major esports titles Gogawi is currently accepting wagers on, including:

Counter-Strike: GO

League of Legends

Dota 2

StarCraft 2

Rainbow Six

Warcraft 3

King of Glory

FIFA

The platform also allows for more traditional sports betting on the NFL, NBA, Soccer, and more than 40 other sports. The platform also recently added casino and table games to its betting roster thanks to its recently announced partnership with Spinomenal.

Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "Our goal is to provide our customers with the best experiences. We're always looking for new games or other opportunities for people to wager on. While Rocket League might look like complete and utter chaos to the casual viewer, industry veterans know it is a skill-based, highly competitive matchmaking game. Just like betting on horse racing, Rocket League brings an element of surprise to each match and a lively community surrounding it that makes it an ideal addition to our robust esports wagering line-up."

Gogawi.com aims to deliver a powerful and dynamic platform for esports betting - which was an estimated $17 billion worldwide market in 2020, according to Wholesale Investor. The relaunch of GoGawi.com, announced in March of 2021, showcases how Esports Technologies' technology and platform investments improve the esports wagering experience for customers, offering top tournaments and games 24x7. Gogawi.com is available in more than 140 countries including Thailand, Japan, and the Philippines. Learn more about the other updates made to the GoGawi platform here . READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other gaming recent news of interest:

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, recently was named to the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal list of "Best Places to Work."

This recognition, which is given to top companies "known for recruiting and retaining the best and brightest employees," is a testament to the culture and community Skillz has established over the past nine years. The accolade also puts Skillz in a notable group alongside other leading companies, including Salesforce, Fidelity Investments, and SAP. Skillz is leveling the esports playing field, a goal that is reflected in its company culture, which embraces fairness and accessibility. Each employee and team embodies Skillz's core values – such as honor, collaboration, willingness, and balance – and is committed to infusing them into all they do.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently reported first quarter 2021 financial results. First Quarter 2021 Highlights: For the three months ended March 31, 2021, DraftKings reported revenue of $312 million, an increase of 253% compared to $89 million during the same period in 2020. After giving pro forma effect to the business combination with SBTech (Global) Limited ("SBTech") and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. which was completed on April 23, 2020, as if it had occurred on January 1, 2019, revenue grew 175% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020.

"DraftKings is off to an outstanding start in 2021," said Jason Robins, DraftKings' co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We continued to make progress and remain on track with the migration to our own in-house proprietary sports betting engine, strengthened our content and technology capabilities with the acquisitions of VSiN and BlueRibbon Software, and invested in further differentiating our product offering with the upcoming rollout of social functionality in our DFS and mobile Sportsbook apps."

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, is thrilled to be participating in the upcoming 2021 Esports Newfront alongside Mobcrush, a live streaming platform used by hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers. 2021 Esports Newfront is the premiere invitation-only event for brands and agencies presented by EBS/Cynopsis.

Super League Gaming is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced recently that its high-performing, previously lease-only, PeakSlant49™ cabinet is now available for purchase throughout the U.S. This move gives casino operators across the U.S. the opportunity to own the PeakSlant49 cabinet and offer IGT's Proven Performer core games on dazzling, premium-caliber hardware.

"We're excited to introduce Stinkin' Rich® Skunks Gone Wild along with high-performing games including Regal Riches and Scarab Link on the spectacular PeakSlant49 cabinet," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "IGT developed a specialized content pipeline for the PeakSlant49 cabinet that our customers can purchase with confidence knowing that the games have achieved significant performance metrics."

