Global Ethernet Connector and Transformer Market Report 2023: Rollout of 5G Services Presents Lucrative Opportunities

The global Ethernet connector & transformers market is estimated to be valued at USD 940 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,294 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028. Standardization of the high-bandwidth Ethernet allows developers of connected cars and IoT applications to develop advanced applications that require high bandwidth.

The proliferation of such applications is expected to increase the demand for high bandwidth connectivity for computer systems within the vehicle. In 2015, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) set the 100Base-T1 physical layer standard for high-speed 100 Mbps Ethernet. It creates a significant opportunity for application developers. It also affects the vehicle's functional design and supports real-time connectivity with the outside world. Connection to the outside world in connected cars gives more flexibility to the user in terms of choosing applications from third-party application providers, OEMs, or partners.

100Base-T: The largest segment for transmission speed in Ethernet transformer market

100Base-T1 is a viable solution for growing bandwidth demands at 100 Mbps communication speeds over an unshielded twisted-pair (UTP) cable. The new 100Base-T1 can communicate audio, video, connected car, firmware/software, and calibration data within vehicles using the audio video bridging (AVB) collection of Ethernet protocols over a UTP cable. Key companies offering 100Base-T Ethernet transformers include Bourns, Inc., Abracon, HALO Electronics, and Pulse Electronics. In November 2022, Taoglas, a leading provider of advanced components for a smarter world, launched a LAN transformer that supports 10/100Base-T transmission speed and industrial grade temperatures and PoE++ switches with up to 100 watts (W) of power, ideal for IoT and industrial applications. Also, in September 2021, Bourns, Inc. launched a single-port 10/100Base-T LAN transformer with an operating temperature range of -40 to +125C containing common mode chokes for noise rejection in Ethernet/data communication applications.

Router: Largest application of Ethernet transformer market

Ethernet transformers are key components used in LAN interfaces. The transformer transmits pulse signals at high speed and can carry out other functions, such as insulation and isolation. Companies offering Ethernet transformers to integrate into routers include Bourns, Inc., Wurth Elektronik, Bel Fuse, TDK Corp., and Halo Electronics. In October 2022, Bourns introduced the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Transformer Series. PoE Series transformers are designed to work with many flyback controllers and are optimized for voltage and circuit isolation in various applications, such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phones, wireless local area network (WLAN) APs, security IP cameras, routers, and gateways.

US: The fastest growing country in North American Ethernet connector & transformer market

The US is one of the major countries in North America in terms of contribution to the overall economy of the region. The US invests extensively in research and development to provide the latest devices and solutions to its customers and maintain its competitiveness in the global market. The large industrial base and high production capacity in the US offer improved quality products through optimum utilization of resources, thereby leading to increased investments in highly advanced technologies. The rise in the adoption of Ethernet in the US is mainly attributed to the high concentration of large-scale industries and high production capacities of industries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for Ethernet Technology by Automobile Manufacturers

Strong Initiatives by Governments of Developing Countries to Adopt Industrial Automation

Increased Demand for Cloud Services

Growing Need for Scalable, Faster, Reliable Communication Protocols

Restraints

Absence of Standardized Industrial Communication Protocols and Interfaces

Difficulty in Migrating from Traditional In-Vehicle Connectivity Technologies to Ethernet Technology

Opportunities

Rollout of 5G Services

Emergence of Connected Cars

Challenges

Cybersecurity Threats

Handling Enormous Volume of Network Performance Data

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Ethernet Connector Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rj45 Connector

6.3 M12 Connector

6.4 M8 Connector

6.5 Ix Connector

7 Ethernet Connector Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Routers & Switches

7.3 Control Cabinets

7.4 Industrial Automation Equipment

7.5 Servo Drives

7.6 WLAN Access Equipment





8 Ethernet Transformer Market, by Transmission Speed

8.1 Introduction

8.2 10Base-T

8.3 100Base-T

8.4 Gigabitbase-T

8.5 10Gbase-T

9 Ethernet Transformer Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Routers

9.3 Network Switches

9.4 Network Interface Cards

9.5 Hubs

9.6 Servers

10 Ethernet Connector and Transformer Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abracon

Amphenol Corporation

Bel Fuse Inc.

Belden

Bourns, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Halo Electronics

Harting Technology Group

Ifm Electronic GmbH

Keystone Electronics Corp.

Kubler Group

Lapp Group

Link-Pp

Mentech Technology

Molex

Neutrik

Pulse Electronics

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric SE

Shareway Technology Co. Ltd.

Taimag Corporation

Tdk Corporation

TE Connectivity

Tt Electronics

Weidmuller Holding AG & Co. KG.

Wurth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

