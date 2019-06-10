Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market 2019-2024 - Growing Bandwidth Requirements in Data Centers & Increasing Need for Technologically Advanced Storage Solutions
Jun 10, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethernet Storage Fabric Market by Device (Switches, Adapters), Switching Port (10 GbE to 25 GbE, 100 GbE & Above), Storage Type (Block Storage, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure), Automation (Enterprise Data Center), & Geography - Global forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Ethernet storage fabric (ESF) market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2024.
The growth of the ESF market can be attributed to the rapid adoption of Ethernet storage fabric and the need for simplified data center management. However, fear of vendor lock-in organizations' resistance to adopt modern technologies is the major restraints for the growth of the ESF market.
Growing bandwidth requirements in the data center and increasing need for technologically advanced storage solutions are the key growth factors for the growth of the ESF market. Major challenges faced by the ESF market is compatibility with data center architecture.
The Ethernet storage fabric market by device for switches to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Switches are expected to continue to grow with the highest CAGR of the ESF market during the forecast period owing to its features such as cost-effective and scalability. Considering the rising demand for storage data on enterprise and cloud service provider data center, many players are heavily investing in manufacturing of ESF-based devices such as Mellanox Technologies, HPE, and Huawei Technologies. Moreover, HPE selects Mellanox Spectrum Ethernet switch to power its StoreFabric M-series storage networking switches. These factors have created huge opportunities for ESF-based switches in the market.
The cloud service provider data center is the fastest growing application of the market during forecast period
The cloud service provider data center expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. Major drivers for the rising adoption of cloud service provider data center are the growing trend of adopting big data analytics; rising demand from organizations for agile, scalable, and cost-effective computing technology; and increasing adoption of hybrid cloud technology.
The Ethernet storage fabric market in Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow with the highest CAGR during forecast period
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the ESF market. In APAC, the increasing number of small and medium-scale enterprises and the adoption of digital technologies in them further drive the demand for enterprise data centers. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the Internet and the rising population of internet users in the region creates a massive amount of data that drives the demand for cloud service provider data centers.
All these parameters generate the need for high storage and switching solutions across the network infrastructure in enterprise and cloud service provider data centers. Hence, these factors are likely to result in the highest CAGR of the ESF market in APAC during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need for Simplified Data Center Management
- Rapid Adoption of Ethernet Storage Fabric
- Growing Need for Enterprise Mobility to Improve Efficiency
Restraints
- Fear of Vendor Lock-In Organizations' Resistance to Adopt Modern Technologies
Opportunities
- Growing Bandwidth Requirements in Data Centers
- Increasing Need for Technologically Advanced Storage Solutions
Challenges
- Compatibility With Data Center Architecture
Companies Mentioned
- Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.
- Apeiron Data Systems
- Argo Technologie SA
- Arista Networks
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- D-Link
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- E8 Storage
- Edgecore Networks
- Fortinet, Inc.
- Fujitsu
- H3C Technologies Co, Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd
- Microsemi Corporation
- Vicinity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vp7asd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article