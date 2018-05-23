Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks & ZTE

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ethernet switch and router market to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is improved features of ethernet switches and routers. With the growing demand for secure transmission of data, vendors in the industrial ethernet switch are focusing on offering improved features of ethernet switches and routers such as guest access, parental control, and traffic meters.
According to the report, one driver in the market is enterprises are increasingly migrating to the cloud platform. To manage information effectively, organizations generating a significantly huge volume of data and files are taking the help of third-party cloud service providers to move the data off-premises.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is ethernet switches and routers are difficult to configure and use. Ethernet switches and routers are used in data centers, campuses, enterprises, and households. Unmanaged ethernet switches are difficult to configure and use. The installation process of switches and routers is complicated because it involves a number of subprocesses.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco
- Huawei Technologies
- Juniper Networks
- ZTE
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- 10GbE switching port - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- 100ME and 1GbE switching port - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- 40GbE switching port - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- 100GbE switching port - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Improved features of ethernet switches and routers
- Growing use of white box switches
- Increasing penetration of broadband and Internet in developing countries
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Vendor overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
