Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks & ZTE

The global ethernet switch and router market to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is improved features of ethernet switches and routers. With the growing demand for secure transmission of data, vendors in the industrial ethernet switch are focusing on offering improved features of ethernet switches and routers such as guest access, parental control, and traffic meters.

According to the report, one driver in the market is enterprises are increasingly migrating to the cloud platform. To manage information effectively, organizations generating a significantly huge volume of data and files are taking the help of third-party cloud service providers to move the data off-premises.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is ethernet switches and routers are difficult to configure and use. Ethernet switches and routers are used in data centers, campuses, enterprises, and households. Unmanaged ethernet switches are difficult to configure and use. The installation process of switches and routers is complicated because it involves a number of subprocesses.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Key vendors

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

ZTE

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

10GbE switching port - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

100ME and 1GbE switching port - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

40GbE switching port - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

100GbE switching port - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Improved features of ethernet switches and routers

Growing use of white box switches

Increasing penetration of broadband and Internet in developing countries

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Vendor overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gw7ctn/global_ethernet?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ethernet-switch-and-router-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-arista-networks-broadcom-cisco-huawei-technologies-juniper-networks--zte-300653504.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

