Global Eubiotics Market Report 2020-2025: Rapid Investment to Enhance Animal Nutrition & Opportunity to Invest on Consumer Awareness Amid COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eubiotics Market: Focus on Offering Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids), Applications (Gut Health, Immunity), Livestock Type (Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture) and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Eubiotics Market Anticipated to Reach $7.74 Billion by 2025

The market report includes several drivers that are influencing the changing demand for and dynamics of the eubiotics industry. The eubiotics market has undergone significant and dynamic changes in the past five years, specifically with the introduction of new and advanced solutions to improve animal health and well-being.



With the increase in the world population leading to a rise in the global demand for meat food and the global prohibition on the usage of antibiotics growth promoters, livestock growers are increasingly adopting eubiotics products and ingredients to increase the yield and productivity of animals. The utilization of eubiotics as an animal feed has resulted in promoting the growth and maintaining animal health by managing the gut health and reduction in the proliferation of the undesirable pathogenic bacteria. As a result, the eubiotics market is anticipated to progress due to the ever-growing affinity for more convenient animal feed solutions than the traditional methods.

Eubiotics market encompasses a wide array of offerings, including probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils. The probiotics offering type comprises a board range of bacterial strain including Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, Streptococcus Thermophilus, and others. Prebiotics offering type consists of Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Galacto-Oligosaccharides, and Mannan-Oligosaccharide that are offered by different companies present in the market. The organic acids section of the offering type consists of formic acid, lactic acid, fumaric acid propionic acid, and acetic acid. These offerings have applications in the management of gut health, immunity, and yield, among others.

The presence of these probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils in the market has led to an exponential growth of the eubiotics market.

High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the increasing consumption and demand for meat, growing livestock diseases, and ban on the utilization of antibiotics growth promoters. Governments of developed as well as developing countries have also taken several initiatives to promote eubiotics, especially after the ban on antibodies growth promoters. Moreover, the increasing demand for and consumption of the meat and meat-based products is also expected to drive the market in the future.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential utilization of advanced solutions in the eubiotics market has created opportunities for companies to adopt strategies such as collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and developments and partnerships.

The established companies in the eubiotics market are focusing more on business expansions and on finding ways to improve the existing techniques. Moreover, product launch activities have increased in the market during the last three years. Presently, the big four eubiotics companies, namely Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., and BASF, are constantly increasing their investment in animal health improvement, by acquiring or collaborating with other companies.

Several other companies, such as Anpario plc., Novus International Inc., Lallemand, Inc, and LESAFFRE, have launched different products to compete with the market-dominant players. The wide-spread adoption of advanced feed solutions is essential for linking the gap to improve animal health effectively.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the estimated global eubiotics market size in terms of value during the period 2019-2025?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by different types of eubiotics offerings, including probiotics, prebiotics, organic acid, and essential oils?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by the application segments for eubiotics, including gut health, immunity, and yield, among others?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by eubiotics in different types of forms, including solid or dry and liquid?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by eubiotics in different livestock types, including poultry, pig, ruminants, and aquaculture, among others?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by eubiotics in different end-user types, including humans and animals?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by eubiotics in different packaging types, including stand-up pouches/portion control and bulk packaging?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the eubiotics market on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

What are the emerging trends in the global eubiotics market?

What is the funding and investment landscape in the global eubiotics market?

What are the dynamics of the global eubiotics market including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities?

What is the SWOT analysis for leading companies in the eubiotics market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Impact Analysis

1.3 Market Drivers

1.3.1 Increase in Consumption and Production of Meat and Meat-Based Products

1.3.2 Supplanting Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGPs) With Eubiotics

1.3.3 Rapid Increases in the Livestock Disease

1.4 Market Restraints

1.4.1 Complexity in Trading due to Stringent Government Policies

1.4.2 Lack of Sufficient Scientific Evidence

1.5 Market Opportunities

1.5.1 Rapid Investment to Enhance Animal Nutrition

1.5.2 Opportunity to Invest on Consumer Awareness Amid COVID-19

2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Business Expansions and Contracts

2.1.2 New Product Launches and Development

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Eubiotics Companies

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Market Trends in the Eubiotics Market

3.2.1 Shift Towards Natural Functional Ingredients

3.2.2 Brand Differentiation Through Innovative Packaging

3.2.3 Outbreak of Corona Pandemic Arising Immunity Concerns in Consumers

3.2.4 Shift of Animal Husbandry Towards Efficient and Targeted Investments

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Eubiotics Market

3.3.1 Consumer Perception

3.3.2 Government Regulation and Impact on Supply Chain

3.3.3 The Way Forward for the Nutrition and Supplement Industry

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.4.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

3.4.2 Patent Analysis (by Applicant Profile)

3.4.3 Patent Analysis (by Product Type)

3.4.4 Patent Analysis (by Application)

3.5 Investment and Funding Landscape

4 Global Eubiotics Market (by Offering Type)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Probiotics

4.2.1 Lactobacilli

4.2.2 Bifidobacterium

4.2.3 Streptococcus Thermophilus

4.2.4 Other Probiotics

4.3 Prebiotics

4.3.1 Inulin

4.3.2 Fructo-Oligosaccharides

4.3.3 Galacto-Oligosaccharides

4.3.4 Mannan-Oligosaccharides

4.4 Organic Acids

4.4.1 Formic Acid

4.4.2 Lactic Acid

4.4.3 Fumaric Acid

4.4.4 Propionic Acid

4.4.5 Others

4.5 Essential oils

5 Global Eubiotics Market (by Application)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Gut Health

5.3 Immunity

5.4 Yield Management

5.5 Others

6 Global Eubiotics Market (by Livestock)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Swine

6.3 Poultry

6.4 Ruminants

6.5 Aquaculture

6.6 Other Livestock

7 Global Eubiotics Market (by Form)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Solid or Dry Form

7.3 Liquid Form

8 Global Eubiotics Market (by End User)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Humans

8.3 Animals

8.3.1 Industrial Livestock

8.3.2 Domesticated Animals

9 Global Eubiotics Market (by Packaging Type)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Stand-up Pouches/Portion Control

9.3 Bulk Packaging

9.3.1 Packet Packaging

9.3.2 Bucket Packaging

10 Global Eubiotics Market (by Region)

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 South America

10.4 U.K.

10.5 China

10.6 Europe

10.7 Asia-Pacific & Japan

10.8 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Company Overview

11.2 Role in the Global Eubiotics Market

11.3 Financials

11.4 SWOT Analysis

ADDCON GmbH

Anpario plc.

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF SE

BEHN MEYER

BENEO GmbH

BioGaia AB

Bluestar Adisseo Co

Calpis Co., Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LALLEMAND Inc.

Lesaffre

MSPrebiotics Inc.

Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited

Novozymes A/S

Novus International, Inc.

Roquette Freres

Yara International ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtdbrz



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

