Global Everyday Life Sensible Sensors Markets Report 2019-2024

This report provides Information on all the aspects of present-day applications of various sensors in our daily life as well as the future applications being developed to improve quality of life through growing automation and Internet of Things (IoT). Estimation of the present market for various sensors and also an examination of the market for these sensors in the immediate future covering five years.



The range of applications for sensor technology in everyday life is broad, especially in smart homes, from sensor-controlled burglary and fire protection through the control of heating and lighting to modern household control. There are cleaning robots that clean a residence independently, regardless of the floor covering. Sensors and cameras ensure that the residence is cleaned at all angles and that the vacuum cleaner can avoid obstacles. The same principle applies to wiper and window cleaning robots or automatic lawnmowers. Water damage in the home caused by washing machines or dishwashers can also be prevented in the future by water sensors.



For example, the Loxone Water Sensor Air detects incoming and outgoing water and immediately sounds an alarm via a mini-server. Sensor-controlled irrigation systems are also very useful in gardening. Watering does not take place according to preprogrammed times, but, as with the Viracube, only when the plants actually need water.

Cameras, infrared and ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors, and driver assistance systems, such as autonomous emergency braking systems or parking aids, make everyday driving easier and also increase safety on the road. Car manufacturers have been offering automatic parking assistants for about ten years; these use ultrasound sensors at the front and rear to assist the steering when parking. The car maneuvers into the parking space, the steering wheel locks in itself, and the driver only has to operate the throttle and brake. Some luxury cars can also be parked fully automatically by remote control without the driver having to be in the car.



Innovative, energy self-sufficient parking sensors make everyday life much easier when it comes to finding a parking space in dense urban areas. Munich's Start-up Park Here enables efficient parking searches using sensors that detect available parking spaces and send information to navigation systems, apps, and OEMs, for example. Drivers can then drive directly to free parking spaces.



Many luxury sedans already have autonomous driving capabilities under special conditions and for short periods of time. Information from the individual radar sensors creates a 360-degree image of the vehicle environment. Some vehicles can actively avoid collisions and if the vehicle gets on a collision course when changing lanes, the so-called active side collision protection prevents a collision.



Wearable and embedded sensors are making it possible for workers to be monitored within their surroundings to prevent injury from falls, overexertion, heavy machinery, etc. Wearable technology taps into the Internet of Things (IoT) for gathering, integrating and analyzing sensor data, and when coupled together with innovative cognitive capabilities and external sources like environment and weather, we see enormous potential for better managing health, wellness and safety to truly help transform the way we live and work today.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Sensors in Everyday Life

Global Market for Sensors Involved in Everyday Life

Regional Market for Sensors Involved in Everyday Life

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Overview of Sensors in Everyday Life

Types of Standard Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Proximity Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Water Quality Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Gas Sensor

Smoke Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Level Sensors

Image Sensors

Motion Detection Sensors

Accelerometer Sensors

Gyroscope Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Optical Sensors

Common New Types of Sensors in Everyday Life

Chapter 4 Sensor Applications in Smart Homes

Sensors in Smart Homes

Smart Home Security System

Smart Home Security System Components

Type of Sensors Used in Smart Security Solutions

Global Market for Sensors Involved in Smart Security Solutions

Smart Lighting

Types of Smart Lighting

Operation of Smart Lights

Global Market for Sensors Used in Smart Lighting Applications

Smart Thermostats

Controllers for Smart Thermostats

Sensors Used in Smart Thermostats

Global Market for Sensors Used in Smart Thermostats

Smart Home Entertainment

Global Market for Sensors Used in Smart Home Entertainment

Home Utilities Automation

Sensors Used in Home Appliances

Type of Sensors Used in Various Home Utilities

Global Market for Sensors Used in Home Utilities Applications

Chapter 5 Sensor Applications in Smart Automobiles

Sensors in Smart Automobiles

Tire-Pressure Monitoring

Blind-Spot Detection/Side Assist/Collision Warning

Lane-Departure Warning

Rollover Mitigation/Prevention

Occupant-Sensitive/Dual-Stage Airbags

Emergency Brake Assist/Collision Mitigation

Adaptive Headlights And/or Night-Vision Assist

Rearview Camera

Emergency Response

Automatic Parking Assistance

Parking in Autonomous Cars

Smart Parking

Sensors for Parking Garage Applications

Global Market for Sensors Used in Smart Automobile Functions

Chapter 6 Sensor Applications in Health Monitoring

Health Monitoring

Sensors Used in Health Monitoring

Sensors Used in Medical Applications

Global Market for Sensors Used in Health Monitoring Functions

Chapter 7 Sensor Applications in Smart Wearables

Smart Wearables Devices

Wristwear Devices - Smart Watches

Eyewear Devices - Smart Glasses

Major Brands of Smart Glasses

of Smart Glasses Bodywear Devices - Smart Textiles

Wearable Medical Devices

Common Wearable Medical Sensors

Major Manufacturers of Smart Shoes

Other Miscellaneous Wearable Devices

Sensors Used in Fitness Trackers

Biosensors in Medical Garments

Wearable Fabrics

Various Types of Sensors Used in Wearable Devices

Global Market for Sensors Used in Smart Wearable Devices

Chapter 8 Sensors in Postal/ Financial/Insurance Services

Sensors in Post Offices

Sensors in Financial Services

Sensors in Insurance

Global Market for Sensors Used in Postal, Financial and Insurance Services

Chapter 9 Sensors in Miscellaneous Applications

Sensors in Other Miscellaneous Everyday Applications

Sensors in Classrooms

Sensor-Operated Gardening Tools

Sensors in Elevators

Other Miscellaneous Applications

Global Market for Sensors Used in Other Miscellaneous Applications



