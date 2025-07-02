Global Excel Acquires First Assistance to Strengthen Assistance Services and Expand in the Asia-Pacific Market

SHERBROOKE QC, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel) is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of First Assistance New Zealand Limited (First Assistance) and its subsidiary First Assistance Australia Pty Ltd, leading businesses specializing in digital assistance services. This deal marks Global Excel's commitment to expanding its footprint in the travel assistance and claims markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Global Excel Management Inc.

"First Assistance's highly skilled team will play a vital role in supporting our growth strategy on the international field", says Phil Hibbert, CEO of Global Excel, "We aim to enhance our capabilities and offer our clients a comprehensive suite of assistance services while creating new market opportunities through innovative, integrated solutions".

The partnership embodies Global Excel's commitment to delivering customer-centric assistance solutions that truly help people during their time of need. Together the teams are set to strengthen the region's assistance and claims offering, paving the way for a new era of growth and customer service excellence.

"Global Excel is a worldwide leader in cost containment, claims adjudication and health risk management", added David Burns, CEO of First Assistance, "By bridging our talent pools together our customers will benefit from a one-stop-shop approach in assistance enabling faster, more responsive support around the clock".

First Assistance's management team will remain in their roles to ensure business continuity and ongoing customer relationships providing stability as the teams integrate and align their efforts.

About Global Excel Management Inc.

Global Excel is a full-service provider of global healthcare risk management solutions. Global Excel, together with its subsidiaries based in Canada, USA, Mexico, Europe, Africa, and Asia, offers a complete range of risk mitigation, cost containment, claims management and medical assistance services to over 1,800 clients located in more than 90 countries around the world. As a group, Global Excel will manage approximately 420,000 inpatient, outpatient and non-medical cases per year and processes in excess of $2B USD in healthcare claims annually. For more information, visit globalexcel.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723789/Global_Excel_Management_Inc__Global_Excel_Acquires_First_Assista.jpg