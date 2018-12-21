Global Exclusive Digital Therapeutics Report 2018: Business Models, Clinical Validation, Regulation, Reimbursement & End User Feedback
The "Digital Therapeutics Report 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital Health Investments have reached colossal figures - $179.6 billion at the end of 2016, projected to reach $536.6 billion by the end of 2025.
We are no longer wowed by the ever growing numbers, but the numbers do tell a story. Today, we have a digital solution for every health need imaginable, being made for all types of stakeholders - for consumers as well as for enterprise.
The mission is to accelerate the adoption of digital health innovation by providing the standard intelligence platform.
The new wave in the industry is Digital Therapeutics (DTx). The term came into existence under the premise that mobile software can be effective medical treatments.The question does not seem to be whether to invest in, or partner with a DTx, but which one and how soon. DTx certainly seem to exhibit a superiority above all the 'banal' digital health solutions, but is the promise real? Has a new category of medicines arrived? Have you suddenly seen a surge in re-branding of digital health solutions as digital therapeutics? We certainly have.
This is not to say that some of them are not promising in their offering or potential. In this report, we take a stand. What constitutes a DTx? What level of rigor does a DTx need to exhibit to truly become a therapy? Who are the real rising stars of the growing DTx industry and what milestones have they achieved? What therapeutic areas carry the greatest promise in the application of DTx? What is the Regulation (or lack thereof) for these new medicines? How do DTx intend to make money? We have released an all-inclusive report on DTx to try and answer these questions.
Key Elements:
- Prevents, treats or manages a medical condition
- Integrates a behavioural element
- Patient facing therapeutic intervention(s)
- Software element (Standalone or in combination with drug therapy)
The Gold Standard:
- Demonstrates robust measurable clinical outcomes (think RCT)
- Has regulatory approval
- Prescription pathway for clinicians to confidently recommend or prescribe DTx
- Digital Phenotyping: Data driven feedback loop and meaningful collection of end - user data
- Can prove cost effectiveness
- Coverage by payer
Reasons to buy the report
- First of its kind in the healthcare industry that helps you understand all aspects of DTx
- Exclusive data on investments, investors, therapeutic areas, trends and key players in the space.
- Implications for various industries from the advent of DTx - Pharma, Providers, Payers.
- Key Opinion Leaders' insights woven into the report .
- Deep dives into business models of DTx, clinical validation of DTx, regulation, reimbursement, end user feedback.
Key Topics Covered:
- Defining DTx
- The DTx Checklist
- Investment Landscape
- DTx Solution Landscape
- Standalone v Drug Device Combinations
- DTx and Pharma Partnerships
- Clinical Validation
- Prescription Pathways
- Regulatory Environment
- US & Europe
- Reimbursement
- End User Feedback
- The Future of DTx
Companies Mentioned
- Better Therapeutics
- Big Health
- FDA
- Headspace
- IQVIA
- Kaia Health
- Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers
- Livongo
- Merck Global Health Innovation Fund
- Mount Sinai
- NHS
- Omada Health
- Otsuka
- Pear Therapeutics
- Propeller Health
- Proteus
- Qualcomm Ventures
- Roche
- Social Capital
- Solera
- Xealth
