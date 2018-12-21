Global Exclusive Digital Therapeutics Report 2018: Business Models, Clinical Validation, Regulation, Reimbursement & End User Feedback

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital Health Investments have reached colossal figures - $179.6 billion at the end of 2016, projected to reach $536.6 billion by the end of 2025.

We are no longer wowed by the ever growing numbers, but the numbers do tell a story. Today, we have a digital solution for every health need imaginable, being made for all types of stakeholders - for consumers as well as for enterprise.



The mission is to accelerate the adoption of digital health innovation by providing the standard intelligence platform.



The new wave in the industry is Digital Therapeutics (DTx). The term came into existence under the premise that mobile software can be effective medical treatments.The question does not seem to be whether to invest in, or partner with a DTx, but which one and how soon. DTx certainly seem to exhibit a superiority above all the 'banal' digital health solutions, but is the promise real? Has a new category of medicines arrived? Have you suddenly seen a surge in re-branding of digital health solutions as digital therapeutics? We certainly have.



This is not to say that some of them are not promising in their offering or potential. In this report, we take a stand. What constitutes a DTx? What level of rigor does a DTx need to exhibit to truly become a therapy? Who are the real rising stars of the growing DTx industry and what milestones have they achieved? What therapeutic areas carry the greatest promise in the application of DTx? What is the Regulation (or lack thereof) for these new medicines? How do DTx intend to make money? We have released an all-inclusive report on DTx to try and answer these questions.



Key Elements:

Prevents, treats or manages a medical condition

Integrates a behavioural element

Patient facing therapeutic intervention(s)

Software element (Standalone or in combination with drug therapy)

The Gold Standard:

Demonstrates robust measurable clinical outcomes (think RCT)

Has regulatory approval

Prescription pathway for clinicians to confidently recommend or prescribe DTx

Digital Phenotyping: Data driven feedback loop and meaningful collection of end - user data

Can prove cost effectiveness

Coverage by payer

Key Topics Covered:



Defining DTx The DTx Checklist Investment Landscape DTx Solution Landscape Standalone v Drug Device Combinations DTx and Pharma Partnerships Clinical Validation Prescription Pathways Regulatory Environment US & Europe Reimbursement End User Feedback The Future of DTx

