Global Executive and Board Remuneration Report 2020: FY16-FY2020 for Executive and Non-Executive Directors

The 2020 edition of The Executive and Board Remuneration Report offers a detailed analysis of Board level compensation.

The report covers 5 years from FY16 to FY20 and covers both executive and non-executive Directors including Chairmen, CEOs, CFOs, Company Secretaries, Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) and Non-Executive Chairmen. The analysis also includes many non-compensation parameters such as Board size, independence, governance, gender diversity, and so on.

The report provides extensive and highly segmented data in order to help readers make relevant peer comparisons. Data is segmented by multiple parameters including size of the company (by market capitalisation, by revenue), listing status (listed versus unlisted) industry sector, ownership (foreign versus Indian), age of company (new age versus traditional) and finally public sector versus private.

The data has been obtained through authentic, published sources including company annual reports and MCA (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) archives, and has been extensively cleaned and standardised to enable comparative analysis. With a sample size of over 1,800 companies and 16,600 individual Directors, it is amongst the most exhaustive studies of its kind in India.

This edition incorporates several useful features like:

Multiple levels of cross-tabulation - compensation data is segmented across 11 parameters such as by sector, by market cap, by revenue, by age of the company, by ownership, and so on

Coverage of compensation data at the level of both, the individual Director as well as the overall Board

Significant coverage of unlisted companies

Inclusion of a new segmenting parameter to contrast 'environmentally and socially conscious' companies versus others

Significant coverage of non-compensation parameters - Board size, Board composition, Board independence, gender diversity, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Overview

Introduction

Data Sources and Definitions

Glossary of Terms

Company Demographics

Executive Summary

2. Company Board Metrics

Board size and Trends

Number of NEDs

Number of Independent Directors

Share of IDs on Company Boards

Board Independence

Promoter Presence on the Board

Number of Board Meetings

What makes ESGs different?

Cost of running a Board

3. Executive and Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

Total Pay by levels: FY20

Pay Distribution by Level: FY20

Pay Trend: FY16-20

Pay Comparisons FY20 by Revenue, Market Cap, Ownership, Company Age and Sector

Pay Composition FY20

Executive Pay Ratio: CMD: CEO, CFO: CEO

List of Highest Paid CMDs, CEOs and CFOs

Pay Comparisons FY20: Size/Category

Changes in Total Pay: FY16-20

Pay vs Performance

4. Gender Diversity and Equality

Male-Female Representation by Level

Companies with no Female Representation

Gender-wise Pay Split by Level

Change in Pay FY16-20: Gender Split

Female Pay Composition

5. Annexure

Board Metrics

Executive and Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

Gender Diversity & Equality

