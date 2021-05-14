Global Executive and Board Remuneration Report 2020: FY16-FY2020 for Executive and Non-Executive Directors
The 2020 edition of The Executive and Board Remuneration Report offers a detailed analysis of Board level compensation.
The report covers 5 years from FY16 to FY20 and covers both executive and non-executive Directors including Chairmen, CEOs, CFOs, Company Secretaries, Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) and Non-Executive Chairmen. The analysis also includes many non-compensation parameters such as Board size, independence, governance, gender diversity, and so on.
The report provides extensive and highly segmented data in order to help readers make relevant peer comparisons. Data is segmented by multiple parameters including size of the company (by market capitalisation, by revenue), listing status (listed versus unlisted) industry sector, ownership (foreign versus Indian), age of company (new age versus traditional) and finally public sector versus private.
The data has been obtained through authentic, published sources including company annual reports and MCA (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) archives, and has been extensively cleaned and standardised to enable comparative analysis. With a sample size of over 1,800 companies and 16,600 individual Directors, it is amongst the most exhaustive studies of its kind in India.
This edition incorporates several useful features like:
- Multiple levels of cross-tabulation - compensation data is segmented across 11 parameters such as by sector, by market cap, by revenue, by age of the company, by ownership, and so on
- Coverage of compensation data at the level of both, the individual Director as well as the overall Board
- Significant coverage of unlisted companies
- Inclusion of a new segmenting parameter to contrast 'environmentally and socially conscious' companies versus others
- Significant coverage of non-compensation parameters - Board size, Board composition, Board independence, gender diversity, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Overview
- Introduction
- Data Sources and Definitions
- Glossary of Terms
- Company Demographics
- Executive Summary
2. Company Board Metrics
- Board size and Trends
- Number of NEDs
- Number of Independent Directors
- Share of IDs on Company Boards
- Board Independence
- Promoter Presence on the Board
- Number of Board Meetings
- What makes ESGs different?
- Cost of running a Board
3. Executive and Non-Executive Directors' Compensation
- Total Pay by levels: FY20
- Pay Distribution by Level: FY20
- Pay Trend: FY16-20
- Pay Comparisons FY20 by Revenue, Market Cap, Ownership, Company Age and Sector
- Pay Composition FY20
- Executive Pay Ratio: CMD: CEO, CFO: CEO
- List of Highest Paid CMDs, CEOs and CFOs
- Pay Comparisons FY20: Size/Category
- Changes in Total Pay: FY16-20
- Pay vs Performance
4. Gender Diversity and Equality
- Male-Female Representation by Level
- Companies with no Female Representation
- Gender-wise Pay Split by Level
- Change in Pay FY16-20: Gender Split
- Female Pay Composition
5. Annexure
- Board Metrics
- Executive and Non-Executive Directors' Compensation
- Gender Diversity & Equality
Companies Mentioned
- Adani Enterprises
- Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
- Aditya Birla Capital
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals
- Amara Raja Batteries
- Apollo Tyres
- Asian Paints
- Astrazeneca Pharma India
- Avanti Feeds
- Bajaj Auto
- Bajaj Holdings & Investment
- Balkrishna Industries
- Bayer Cropscience
- Bharat Forge
- Bharti Airtel
- Bosch
- Cadila Healthcare
- Clariant Chemicals
- Divi's Laboratories
- DLF
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Eicher Motors
- Firstsource Solutions
- Granules India
- Grasim Industries
- Gujarat Ambuja Exports
- Havells India
- Hero Motocorp
- Hindalco Industries
- Hindustan Unilever
- Housing Development Finance Corporation
- Infosys
- JK Cement
- JSW Steel
- Jubilant Life Sciences
- Kei Industries
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Larsen & Toubro
- M A S Financial Services
- Mindtree
- MRF
- Nayara Energy
- PI Industries
- Pidilite Industries
- Ramco Cements
- Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
- Reliance Industries
- Shree Cement
- Sun TV Network
- Tata Communications
- Tata Motors
- Tata Steel
- Tech Mahindra
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals
- TVS Motor Company
- Ultratech Cement
- United Spirits
- Vedanta
- Vodafone Idea
- West Coast Paper Mills
- Wipro
