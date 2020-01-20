Global Exome Sequencing Market Report with Profiles of 10X Genomics, Agilent Technologies and Qiagen N.V.

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Exome Sequencing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exome Sequencing is a widely used NGS technique that sequences all the exons in a genome. Rather than sequencing the entire human genome, only pieces of an individual's DNA that provide instructions for making proteins are sequenced. These pieces, called exons, are thought to make up roughly 2 percent of a person's genome. Because most known mutations that cause disease occur in exons, whole-exome sequencing is thought to be an efficient method to identify possible disease-causing mutations.

The increasing popularity of next-generation systems has fueled systems and sequencers, but the cost of sequencing - despite price declines - has led to demands for more efficient methods.



The Exome Sequencing Market report provides the following data:

Exome Sequencing Market, 2019-2024

Exome Sequencing Market by Region, 2019 (%; US, Europe , ROW)

Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary

Demand for Effectiveness

Selected Products on the Market

Challenges, Possible Disruption in the Market

WGS/WES Comparison

Size and Growth of the Market

Exome Sequencing Recent Developments

2: Exome Sequencing Market

Products on the Market

Application Forecast of Exome Sequencing: End Users

Size and Growth of the Market

Regional Market

3: Company Profiles

10X Genomics

Agilent Technologies

BGI Genomics (formerly Beijing Genome Institute)

Illumina

Oxford Nanopore

Qiagen N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

