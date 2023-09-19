Global Exosome Research Market Poised for Exceptional Growth with 33.6% CAGR by 2028, Valued at $1.16 Billion

19 Sep, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exosome Research Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global exosome research market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating an impressive CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2028.
The market is expected to reach an estimated $1.16 billion by 2028. This substantial growth is driven by several key factors, including the increasing number of cancer patients, a growing demand for cell-free therapies to treat various diseases, and rising investments in life sciences research.
Comprehensive Market Insights
This comprehensive more than 150-page report has been meticulously developed to provide valuable insights that can inform your business decisions.
Exosome Research Market Segmentation
The study offers a detailed forecast for the global exosome research market, covering various segments:
Product & Service [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]
- Kits & Reagents
- Instruments
- Services
Indication [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]
- Cancer
- Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]
- Biomarkers
- Vaccine Development
- Tissue Regeneration
- Others
End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospital & Clinical Testing Laboratories
Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
Key Players in the Exosome Research Market
The report highlights major players in the exosome research market. These companies compete based on product quality and focus on expanding manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. Some of the profiled exosome research companies include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- QIAGEN
- System Biosciences
- Miltenyi Biotec
- NanoSomiX
- NorgenBiotek Corp.
- AMS Biotechnology
- Lonza
Market Insights
The report forecasts that kits and reagents will continue to dominate the market due to their role in simplifying the extracellular vesicle isolation process. Academic and research institutes are expected to remain the largest end-use segment, driven by their increasing demand for exosome studies in disease diagnosis and their emerging role as intercellular messengers.
North America is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to favorable government support, research funding in the life sciences, and advanced infrastructure for diagnostics and lab research.
Key Features of the Exosome Research Market Report
- Market size estimates
- Trend and forecast analysis
- Segmentation analysis
- Regional breakdown
- Growth opportunities analysis
- Strategic analysis, including M&A and competitive landscape
- Competitive intensity analysis based on Porter's Five Forces model
Key Questions Answered by the Report
The report answers important questions about the exosome research market, including:
- Promising growth opportunities in various segments and regions
- Segments expected to grow rapidly and why
- Regions poised for faster growth and why
- Key factors influencing market dynamics and challenges
- Emerging trends and their drivers
- Changing customer demands
- Notable market developments and leading companies
- Competitive threats and risks
- M&A activity and its impact on the industry
