Global Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market Report 2020 Featuring Aferetica, Alung Technologies, ESTOR, Getinge, Medica, Medtronic, Xenios

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 19, 2020, 07:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices estimated at US$59.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Extracorporeal CO2 Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$32.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposables segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $17.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices market in the U. S. is estimated at US$17.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. 

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Aferetica Srl
  • Alung Technologies, Inc.
  • ESTOR S. P. A
  • Getinge AB
  • Medica SpA
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Xenios AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yybdp7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

$42 Billion Nonwoven Fabric Market - Global Forecast to 2025...

Global Fuel Cell Vehicles Market 2020-2030: Analysis of the...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics