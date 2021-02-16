Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market Report 2020: Emergence of New Participants with Integrated and Advanced Circuit Solutions Set to Drive Inorganic Growth Strategy

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Pandemic and Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders Catapult Growth in Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy has been in the limelight during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.



This was due to its live-saving importance by improving the oxygenation, while providing pulmonary tissues adequate healing time, in patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by the viral infection.



However, ECMO therapy had started gaining wider acceptance among critical care physicians post the 2009 influenza A (H1N1) pandemic. The driver was the consecutive generation of clinical trial evidence and multiple research studies proving its benefits to respiratory failure compared to conventional ventilation.

The ECMO market is expected to grow gradually, in mid-single digits. This is in the backdrop of increasing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases and mainstream ECMO therapy adoption due to its beneficial role as a bridge to recovery, transplant, or ventricular assist device (VAD) for cardiopulmonary conditions. Other major factors driving ECMO adoption are currently low market penetration or installed base, higher incidences of key indications for ECMO therapy, advancements in technology, and poor outcomes from conventional therapies like mechanical ventilation.



Survival rates with ECMO therapy have improved due to advancements in simplified circuit designs, specifically in oxygenators and blood pumps to enhance gas exchange, minimize hemolysis, and prevent clotting and bleeding risks; and the introduction of standardized protocols in high-volume ECMO centers with dedicated capabilities.

The market is concentrated with very few established participants, like Medtronic, Getinge, LivaNova and Terumo, along with emerging challengers, like Xenios (Fresenius Medical), Eurosets, Spectrum Medical, and OriGen Biomedical. There are also several disruptive participants, like ALung Technologies and Hemovent, with newly launched products. Established Tier I participants, like Medtronic, Terumo, and Getinge, are competitively positioned in the specialized components space.



However, the market is transforming toward offering integrated systems with advanced monitoring capabilities due to greater emphasis on safety, simplification and compactness, and ease of usage.



Though the ECMO market has not seen fierce inorganic growth strategies, there have been a few notable ones, like the Fresenius Medical-Xenios deal in 2016, LivaNova-TandemLife deal in 2019, and Abiomed-Breethe deal in 2020.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the main trends in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy?

Who are the top market participants in the ECMO market?

What is the competitive landscape of the ECMO market?

What are the ECMO market's key growth drivers and restraints?

How would the ECMO market be in 5 years' time?

What are the growth opportunities for the ECMO market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - Definition

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market Scope of Analysis

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market Segmentation by Product and Technology

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market Segmentation by Region

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - Key Competitors by Segment

Benefits of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Key Impact Forces Driving the Need for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Growth Trends in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Strategic Imperatives on the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Key Factors Driving Growth Opportunity in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Transition from Current State (Issues) to Future State (Opportunities)

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - Competitive Landscape

Key Growth Metrics for the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Key Acquisitions in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Snapshot of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Technology Advancements

Growth Drivers for the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Growth Restraints for the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Forecast Assumptions - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Revenue Forecast Snapshot - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Revenue Forecast - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Revenue Forecast by Modality - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Revenue Forecast by Component - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Revenue Forecast by Patient Type - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Regional Trends Snapshot - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Competitive Environment - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Revenue Share - Top Participants of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Top Participants of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Competitive Environment - Key Competitors: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

3. Key Competitor Profiles - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Medtronic

Getinge (Maquet)

LivaNova

Terumo

Nipro

Fresenius Medical Care (acquired Xenios)

Other Emerging Competitors - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market: NA

Key Growth Metrics for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - NA

Revenue Forecast for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - NA

Revenue Forecast by Modality for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - NA

Forecast Analysis for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - NA

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market: EU

Key Growth Metrics for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - EU

Revenue Forecast for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - EU

Revenue Forecast by Modality for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - EU

Forecast Analysis for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - EU

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market: APAC

Key Growth Metrics for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - APAC

Revenue Forecast for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - APAC

Revenue Forecast by Modality for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - APAC

Forecast Analysis for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - APAC

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Positive Actual and Trial Outcomes from Recent COVID-19 Crisis Can Bolster Demand and Drive Innovations for VV ECMO's Long-term Use

Growth Opportunity 2: Emergence of New Participants with Integrated and Advanced Circuit Solutions Set to Drive Inorganic Growth Strategy

Growth Opportunity 3: Emerging Markets in APAC Showing Promise of Growth Due to Multiple Tailwinds

8. Next Steps

