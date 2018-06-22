Global Eyeglasses (Lenses, Frames & Sunglasses) Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Profiles of 250+ Companies Including many Key Players

DUBLIN, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Eyeglasses - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Eyeglasses in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments:
- Lenses (Glass Lenses, Plastic Lenses, and MHI & Polycarbonate)
- Frames (Metal, & Plastic)
- Sunglasses (Premium-Priced, & Popular-Priced).
The Lenses market is also analyzed by the following Design Type:
- Single Vision
- Bifocal
- Progressive Addition.
In value terms (US$ Million), the market is analyzed by the following Product Groups:
- Lenses
- Frames
- Sunglasses
The report profiles 262 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)
- De Rigo S.p.A. (Italy)
- Essilor International S.A. (France)
- Hoya Corporation (Japan)
- Indo Optical S.L.U. (Spain)
- Luxottica Group S.p.A. (Italy)
- Oakley, Inc. (USA)
- Rodenstock GmbH (Germany)
- Safilo Group S.p.A. (Italy)
- TEK Optical Canada (Canada)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Eyeglasses: Essential for Correction of Vision Impairment and for Eye Protection
Vision Correction & Eye Protection: The Two Primary Uses of Eyeglasses
Outlook
Image Makeover for Eyeglasses: From Traditional Designs to Fashionable Models
Designer Eyewear: A Hit with the Hip Crowd
Sunglasses Riding High On the Strength of Fashion
Celebrity On-Screen, Off-Screen Endorsements Drive Acceptance of Fashionable Eyewear
Distribution Dynamics
The Rise of Pure-Play Retailers Challenge Independent Optometry Channels
Growing Importance of the Internet as a Key Channel for Promotion of Eyeglasses
Online Stores Tout Best Prices
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the Global Contact Lenses and Spectacles Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Essilor, Hoya, Johnson & Johnson, Luxottica, Safilo and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Players in the Global Spectacle Lenses Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Essilor, Fielmann, Hoya, Nikon, Rodenstock, Zeiss and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Players in the Global Spectacle Frames Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for De Rigo, Fielmann, Luxottica, Megane, Rodenstock, Safilo, VSP and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Players in the Global Sunglasses Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chilli Beans, De Rigo, Essilor, Fielmann, Luxottica, Safilo, VSP and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Growing Prevalence of Visual Impairments Fuels Demand for Eyeglasses
Prevalence of Myopia and Hyperopia in Australia, China, India and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Demographic Trends Indicate Strong Market Potential
Ballooning Global Population
Increasing Cases of Visual Defects Strengthen Prospects
Aging Population to Drive Demand for Vision Corrective Eyewear
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Fuels Growth
Accelerating Prescription Renewal, Promoting Multiple Pair Purchase Vital for Stimulating Sales Growth
Upgrades and Multiple Purchases Fuel Growth in Developed Markets
Premiumization Trend & Affordable Luxury Aid Market Growth
Developing and Emerging Markets to Turbocharge Growth in Eyeglasses Market
China - The Global Production & Consumption Hub for Corrective Eyeglasses
Governments and Institutions Collaborate to Reduce Vision- Related Issues in Rural Areas
Innovation
Name of the Game for Industry Players
Titanium Based Eyeglasses Grow in Popularity
Innovative Designs to Boost Sunglasses Market
CAD Tools Aid in Innovative Frame Designs
Smart Glasses to Address Several Eye Ailments
Innovative Glasses for Better Vision and Eye care
Latest Trends in Eyeglasses, Lenses and Frames Markets
A Review
Leading Eyeglasses Trends for 2017: A Review
Top Trends in the Lens Market for 2017
Vintage Inspired, Beautifully Designed Eyewear with Modern finishes Form the Latest Trends
Retro and Bold Trends Dominate Women and Men's Eyewear Fashion
Sports Eyewear Market
Growing Need to Protect Vision of Sportspersons to Fuel Demand
Sunglasses Segment Continues to Add Volume for Eyeglasses Market
Changing Lifestyle Drives Market for Sunglasses
Eye Protection Needs Fuel Demand for Plano Sunglasses
Popular-Priced Sunglasses Score Over Premium Category
Demand for Me-Too Sunglasses on the Rise
Travel-Retail Sales of Sunglasses Continue to Grow
Developments in Sunglasses' Technology
Eyewear Manufacturers License Luxury Brands to Tap Opportunities in the Attainable Luxury Segment
Customized Corrective Lenses Grow In Popularity
Premium Lens Market
On the Rise
Lenses with Antireflective Coatings Gain Rapid Acceptance
Progressive Lenses Gain in Popularity
Plastic Lenses and MHI & Polycarbonate Lenses Overshadow Glass Lenses
New Range of Lenses Shield Eyes from UV Rays and Blue Light from LEDs
Eyewear Frames for Women: A Lucrative Eyewear Segment Online
Demand for Lightweight Frames on the Rise
Plastic Frames Gain Traction
Small Frames Preferred in the West
Focus on Low-Price Offerings Drives Manufacturers to Establish M&A and JV Deals
Emerging Niches Present New Business Opportunities for Eyeglasses Market
Interchangeable Lenses to Propel Sport Sunglasses Market
Eyeglasses Overcome the Threat of Contact Lenses
Growing Consumer Preference for Refractive Surgical Procedures Looms Ominously Over the Eyewear Market
Artificial Nanopolymer Eye Lenses to Revolutionize Vision Correction Procedures
Deregulation to Benefit Retail Chains
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. COMMON VISION DEFECTS AND VISION CORRECTION TECHNIQUES
Common Vision Defects
Myopia
Hyperopia
Astigmatism/Stigma Angle
Presbyopia
Hypermetropia
Vision Correction Techniques
Eyeglasses
The Most Common Method of Vision Correction
Radial Keratotomy
Photorefractive Keratotomy
Custom-Built Molds
Eyeglasses as Safety Means
Common Eye Hazards
Protective Eyeglasses
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Costa Launches New Optical Eyeglass Collection for Anglers
Safilo Launches New SAFILO Eyewear Collection
Safilo Launches Atelier Eyewear
Luxottica and Intel Introduce Radar Pace Smart Eyewear
Snapchat Launches Sunglasses with Camera
HOYA Unveils Yuniku 3D Tailored Eyewear
KASK Introduces KOO Sunglasses
Moncler Launches New Eyewear Collection with Marcolin
Omega and Marcolin Introduce Eyewear Collection
Tom Ford Rolls Out TOM FORD Private Eyewear Collection
Intel Unveils Glasses Built into Helmet
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Luxottica to Acquire ticas Carol
Safilo Inks Distribution Agreement with SEEONE
Essilor and Delfin Ink Agreement to Form Integrated Company
Luxottica Renews Eyewear License Agreement with Ralph Lauren
Safilo and Interaxon Partner for Wearable Technology
HOYA to Acquire 3M's Safety Prescription Eyewear Business
Essilor Acquires Stake in Photosynthesis Group
Safilo Formalizes New Licensing Agreement Rag & Bone Eyewear Collections
HOYA to Take Over Performance Optics
Safilo Acquires Outstanding Stake in Lenti
Materialise Enters into Partnership with HOYA
Safilo Inks Licensing Deal for Moschino and Love Moschino Collections
Safilo Renews Licensing Agreement with Max Mara Brand
Safilo Enters into Five-Year Collaboration Agreement with Swatch
De Rigo Vision Establishes Branch in Australia
Essilor Takes Over MyOptique Group
Safilo and Jimmy Choo Renew Agreement for Jimmy Choo Eyewear Collection
Essilor Takes Over Vision Direct Group
Luxottica Enters into License Agreement with Valentino
De Rigo Vision Establishes New Branches in UAE & Germany
Essilor and CNRS Enter into New Research Agreement
Luxottica Renews License Agreement with Dolce&Gabbana
HOYA and Knecht & Mller AG Ink Agreement
Safilo Establishes Turkish Subsidiary
Marcolin Inks Eyewear Licensing Agreement with Moncler
Safilo and Safilo Formalize Havaianas Eyewear Licensing Agreement
Luxottica Renews Eyewear Licensing Agreement with Burberry
PUMA Enters into Partnership Agreement with Kering
Luxottica Renews License Agreement with Prada
Marchon Eyewear and MCM Sign Licensing Agreement
De Rigo Vision Inks Licensing Agreement with Zadig&Voltaire
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 262 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 312)
- The United States (99)
- Canada (8)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (130) France (24)
- Germany (28)
- The United Kingdom (15)
- Italy (27)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (32)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (61)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3hz5zs/global_eyeglasses?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-eyeglasses-lenses-frames--sunglasses-markets-2016-2018--2024-profiles-of-250-companies-including-many-key-players-300670696.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article