Global Eyeglasses (Lenses, Frames & Sunglasses) Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Profiles of 250+ Companies Including many Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Eyeglasses in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments:

Lenses (Glass Lenses, Plastic Lenses, and MHI & Polycarbonate)

Frames (Metal, & Plastic)

Sunglasses (Premium-Priced, & Popular-Priced).

The Lenses market is also analyzed by the following Design Type:



Single Vision

Bifocal

Progressive Addition.

In value terms (US$ Million), the market is analyzed by the following Product Groups:



Lenses

Frames

Sunglasses

The report profiles 262 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Carl Zeiss AG ( Germany )

( ) De Rigo S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Essilor International S.A. ( France )

) Hoya Corporation ( Japan )

) Indo Optical S.L.U. ( Spain )

) Luxottica Group S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Oakley, Inc. ( USA )

) Rodenstock GmbH ( Germany )

) Safilo Group S.p.A. ( Italy )

) TEK Optical Canada ( Canada )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Eyeglasses: Essential for Correction of Vision Impairment and for Eye Protection

Vision Correction & Eye Protection: The Two Primary Uses of Eyeglasses

Outlook

Image Makeover for Eyeglasses: From Traditional Designs to Fashionable Models

Designer Eyewear: A Hit with the Hip Crowd

Sunglasses Riding High On the Strength of Fashion

Celebrity On-Screen, Off-Screen Endorsements Drive Acceptance of Fashionable Eyewear

Distribution Dynamics

The Rise of Pure-Play Retailers Challenge Independent Optometry Channels

Growing Importance of the Internet as a Key Channel for Promotion of Eyeglasses

Online Stores Tout Best Prices



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Global Contact Lenses and Spectacles Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Essilor, Hoya, Johnson & Johnson, Luxottica, Safilo and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Players in the Global Spectacle Lenses Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Essilor, Fielmann, Hoya, Nikon, Rodenstock, Zeiss and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Players in the Global Spectacle Frames Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for De Rigo, Fielmann, Luxottica, Megane, Rodenstock, Safilo, VSP and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Players in the Global Sunglasses Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chilli Beans, De Rigo, Essilor, Fielmann, Luxottica, Safilo, VSP and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Growing Prevalence of Visual Impairments Fuels Demand for Eyeglasses

Prevalence of Myopia and Hyperopia in Australia, China, India and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Demographic Trends Indicate Strong Market Potential

Ballooning Global Population

Increasing Cases of Visual Defects Strengthen Prospects

Aging Population to Drive Demand for Vision Corrective Eyewear

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Fuels Growth

Accelerating Prescription Renewal, Promoting Multiple Pair Purchase Vital for Stimulating Sales Growth

Upgrades and Multiple Purchases Fuel Growth in Developed Markets

Premiumization Trend & Affordable Luxury Aid Market Growth

Developing and Emerging Markets to Turbocharge Growth in Eyeglasses Market

China - The Global Production & Consumption Hub for Corrective Eyeglasses

Governments and Institutions Collaborate to Reduce Vision- Related Issues in Rural Areas

Innovation

Name of the Game for Industry Players

Titanium Based Eyeglasses Grow in Popularity

Innovative Designs to Boost Sunglasses Market

CAD Tools Aid in Innovative Frame Designs

Smart Glasses to Address Several Eye Ailments

Innovative Glasses for Better Vision and Eye care

Latest Trends in Eyeglasses, Lenses and Frames Markets

A Review

Leading Eyeglasses Trends for 2017: A Review

Top Trends in the Lens Market for 2017

Vintage Inspired, Beautifully Designed Eyewear with Modern finishes Form the Latest Trends

Retro and Bold Trends Dominate Women and Men's Eyewear Fashion

Sports Eyewear Market

Growing Need to Protect Vision of Sportspersons to Fuel Demand

Sunglasses Segment Continues to Add Volume for Eyeglasses Market

Changing Lifestyle Drives Market for Sunglasses

Eye Protection Needs Fuel Demand for Plano Sunglasses

Popular-Priced Sunglasses Score Over Premium Category

Demand for Me-Too Sunglasses on the Rise

Travel-Retail Sales of Sunglasses Continue to Grow

Developments in Sunglasses' Technology

Eyewear Manufacturers License Luxury Brands to Tap Opportunities in the Attainable Luxury Segment

Customized Corrective Lenses Grow In Popularity

Premium Lens Market

On the Rise

Lenses with Antireflective Coatings Gain Rapid Acceptance

Progressive Lenses Gain in Popularity

Plastic Lenses and MHI & Polycarbonate Lenses Overshadow Glass Lenses

New Range of Lenses Shield Eyes from UV Rays and Blue Light from LEDs

Eyewear Frames for Women: A Lucrative Eyewear Segment Online

Demand for Lightweight Frames on the Rise

Plastic Frames Gain Traction

Small Frames Preferred in the West

Focus on Low-Price Offerings Drives Manufacturers to Establish M&A and JV Deals

Emerging Niches Present New Business Opportunities for Eyeglasses Market

Interchangeable Lenses to Propel Sport Sunglasses Market

Eyeglasses Overcome the Threat of Contact Lenses

Growing Consumer Preference for Refractive Surgical Procedures Looms Ominously Over the Eyewear Market

Artificial Nanopolymer Eye Lenses to Revolutionize Vision Correction Procedures

Deregulation to Benefit Retail Chains



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. COMMON VISION DEFECTS AND VISION CORRECTION TECHNIQUES

Common Vision Defects

Myopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism/Stigma Angle

Presbyopia

Hypermetropia

Vision Correction Techniques

Eyeglasses

The Most Common Method of Vision Correction

Radial Keratotomy

Photorefractive Keratotomy

Custom-Built Molds

Eyeglasses as Safety Means

Common Eye Hazards

Protective Eyeglasses



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Costa Launches New Optical Eyeglass Collection for Anglers

Safilo Launches New SAFILO Eyewear Collection

Safilo Launches Atelier Eyewear

Luxottica and Intel Introduce Radar Pace Smart Eyewear

Snapchat Launches Sunglasses with Camera

HOYA Unveils Yuniku 3D Tailored Eyewear

KASK Introduces KOO Sunglasses

Moncler Launches New Eyewear Collection with Marcolin

Omega and Marcolin Introduce Eyewear Collection

Tom Ford Rolls Out TOM FORD Private Eyewear Collection

Intel Unveils Glasses Built into Helmet



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Luxottica to Acquire ticas Carol

Safilo Inks Distribution Agreement with SEEONE

Essilor and Delfin Ink Agreement to Form Integrated Company

Luxottica Renews Eyewear License Agreement with Ralph Lauren

Safilo and Interaxon Partner for Wearable Technology

HOYA to Acquire 3M's Safety Prescription Eyewear Business

Essilor Acquires Stake in Photosynthesis Group

Safilo Formalizes New Licensing Agreement Rag & Bone Eyewear Collections

HOYA to Take Over Performance Optics

Safilo Acquires Outstanding Stake in Lenti

Materialise Enters into Partnership with HOYA

Safilo Inks Licensing Deal for Moschino and Love Moschino Collections

Safilo Renews Licensing Agreement with Max Mara Brand

Safilo Enters into Five-Year Collaboration Agreement with Swatch

De Rigo Vision Establishes Branch in Australia

Essilor Takes Over MyOptique Group

Safilo and Jimmy Choo Renew Agreement for Jimmy Choo Eyewear Collection

Essilor Takes Over Vision Direct Group

Luxottica Enters into License Agreement with Valentino

De Rigo Vision Establishes New Branches in UAE & Germany

Essilor and CNRS Enter into New Research Agreement

Luxottica Renews License Agreement with Dolce&Gabbana

HOYA and Knecht & Mller AG Ink Agreement

Safilo Establishes Turkish Subsidiary

Marcolin Inks Eyewear Licensing Agreement with Moncler

Safilo and Safilo Formalize Havaianas Eyewear Licensing Agreement

Luxottica Renews Eyewear Licensing Agreement with Burberry

PUMA Enters into Partnership Agreement with Kering

Luxottica Renews License Agreement with Prada

Marchon Eyewear and MCM Sign Licensing Agreement

De Rigo Vision Inks Licensing Agreement with Zadig&Voltaire



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



