Global Eylea Market Sees Impressive Growth with Major Players Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, and More Expanding Research and Development Efforts

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eylea Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Eylea market. The market is projected to grow from $7.42 billion in 2022 to $7.79 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $9.33 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6%.

Major players in the Eylea market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N V, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Alvotech SA, Sanofi SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PV Pharma, Alteogen Inc., Viatris Inc., Biocon Biologics Limited, and Nexus Lifecare.

Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Eylea is a drug injected into the eye that helps slow vision loss and treat certain diseases by blocking the leaking and growth of fluid from abnormal blood vessels at the back of the eye. It is primarily used to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The main types of Eylea packaging include prefilled syringe packages and vial packages. Prefilled syringe packages refer to disposable syringes pre-loaded with the drug. They are used to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and other disorders in hospitals, retail pharmacies, and other applications.

Research and development are key trends gaining popularity in the Eylea market. Major industry players in Eylea are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge technical solutions. For instance, in February 2020, US-based biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive two-year results from the Phase III PANORAMA trial evaluating EYLEA 2 mg injection. The trials showed a reduction of vision-threatening events by at least 75%. Additionally, in 2020, the company announced phase III trials of high-dose (8 mg) aflibercept in DME that evaluate dosing intervals of 12 weeks and longer.

North America was the largest region in the Eylea market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The increasing prevalence of ocular diseases is expected to drive the Eylea market. Ocular diseases refer to eye conditions that interfere with proper eye function and negatively affect vision and clarity. They often do not have any symptoms until they have become very advanced. Eylea treats conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma, which damage the retina or macula and affect vision.

Eylea blocks the protein responsible for developing new weak blood vessels and slows down retina swelling caused by a blockage in the blood vessels.

For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, the number of people with AMD increased to 2.95 million in 2020. About 1.8 million Americans aged 40 and above are affected by AMD, and an additional 7.3 million are at risk of developing it. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of ocular diseases is driving the Eylea market.

The Eylea market consists of sales of single-dose vials and single-dose prefilled syringes of Eylea. The market value includes the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the drug, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the drug.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Eylea Market Characteristics



3. Eylea Market Trends And Strategies



4. Eylea Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Eylea Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Eylea Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Eylea Market



5. Eylea Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Eylea Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Eylea Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Eylea Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Eylea Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Prefilled Syringe Package

Vial Package

6.2. Global Eylea Market, Segmentation By Disorder, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Diabetic Retinopathy

Other Disorders

6.3. Global Eylea Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy

Other Applications

7. Eylea Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Eylea Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Eylea Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

