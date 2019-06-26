Global Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market, Forecast to 2024 - Environmental Concerns Drive Robust Demand for Scented & Eco-friendly Products

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fabric Softeners and Conditioners - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Liquid Softeners, and Sheet Softeners.



The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Fabric Softeners: Enabling Enhanced Cleaning and Laundry Care of the Second Skin'

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growing Demand for Fabric Care Products that Enhance Life and Improve Comfort while Appearing New: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Favorable Comfort Giving Properties of Fabric Softeners

Static Reduction

Softness

Color/ Appearance

Reduction in Wrinkle Formation

Fragrance

Global Market Outlook

Underpenetrated Developing Markets Continue to Drive Global Demand



2. COMPETITION

Unilever and P&G Lead the Market

P&G's Downy Leads the Global Fabric Softener Market

Fabric Softener Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

New Fabric Softener Technology Offers Anti-Staining Property

Softener that Switches Scents

Energy-Saving Fabric Conditioner

Revolutionary and Innovative Products by Snuggle

Process to Potentially Create Eco-Friendly Versions

Rising Working Women and Single Person Households Benefit Market Expansion

E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth

Concentrated Fabric Softeners and Dryer Balls Gain Popularity

Rising Popularity of Longer Lasting Softeners Bodes Well for the Market

Silicones-Based Fabric Softeners to Transform Efficiency & Functionality Levels

Growing Demand for Laundry Detergents and Laundry Care Products Benefits Market Expansion

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Middle Class Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Disposable Incomes

Key Factors Hampering Market Prospects for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners

Millennials' Lower Usage of Fabric Softeners

Air Toxins & Reduced Absorbance

Environmental Concerns



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Formulations of Fabric Softeners

Types

Liquid Softeners

Sheet Softeners

Production of Fabric Softeners

Working of a Fabric Softener

Non-Clothing Uses of Fabric Conditioners and Softeners



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Tesco Launches Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

Ensueo Introduces Max line of Fabric Softeners

F.I.T Group Launches Tero Fabric Softener

Tara Pure Launches Black Wool Dryer Balls for Dark Loads

Zara Home launches Laundry Detergents and Fabric Conditioners

Snuggle Launches Snuggle PLUS SuperFresh and Snuggle Cherry Blossom Collection

P&G Introduces Downy Concentrate Fabric Softener

Wacker Launches WETSOFT NE 750 Hydrophilic Fabric Softener



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Unilever Acquires Quala's Personal and Home Care Brands

Henkel Acquires The Sun Products Corporation



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Ecofriendly Fabric Softener Offerings Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Eco-Friendly and Safe Fabric Softeners

Favorable Demographics, Omni-Channel Approach, and Increasing Penetration of M-Commerce and E-Commerce Drive Market Expansion

US Laundry Products Market: An Overview

Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



