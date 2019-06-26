Global Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market, Forecast to 2024 - Environmental Concerns Drive Robust Demand for Scented & Eco-friendly Products
Jun 26, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fabric Softeners and Conditioners - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Liquid Softeners, and Sheet Softeners.
The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AlEn USA LLC (USA)
- Caldrea Inc. (USA)
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (USA)
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (USA)
- Dropps (USA)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- The Sun Products Corporation (USA)
- Kao Corporation (Japan)
- LG Household and Healthcare (South Korea)
- Lion Corporation (Japan)
- Melaleuca Inc. (USA)
- Pigeon Home Products Corporation (Japan)
- Procter & Gamble Co. (USA)
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK)
- Unilever PLC (UK)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Fabric Softeners: Enabling Enhanced Cleaning and Laundry Care of the Second Skin'
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Growing Demand for Fabric Care Products that Enhance Life and Improve Comfort while Appearing New: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Favorable Comfort Giving Properties of Fabric Softeners
Static Reduction
Softness
Color/ Appearance
Reduction in Wrinkle Formation
Fragrance
Global Market Outlook
Underpenetrated Developing Markets Continue to Drive Global Demand
2. COMPETITION
Unilever and P&G Lead the Market
P&G's Downy Leads the Global Fabric Softener Market
Noteworthy Fabric Softeners and Dryer Sheets: 2018
Downy Ultra Fabric Softener
Downy Ultra April Fresh Liquid Fabric Conditioner Smart Pouch
Downy Ultra Fabric Softener Free and Sensitive Liquid
Downy Ultra April Fresh Fabric Softener
Downy Ultra Infusions Lavender Serenity Liquid Fabric Softener and Conditioner
Downy Ultra Infusions Honey Flower Liquid Fabric Softener and Conditioner
Snuggle Liquid Fabric Softener with Fresh Release
Snuggle Exhilarations Liquid Fabric Softener
Snuggle Plus Super Fresh Liquid for Fabric Softening and Odor Elimination
Snuggle Laundry Scent Boosters Tub
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Fabric Softener
Snuggle Plus Super Fresh Fabric Softener with Odor Eliminating Technology
Snuggle Laundry Scent Boosters Concentrated Scent Pacs
Bounce Outdoor Fresh Dryer Sheets and Fabric Softener
Bounce Outdoor Fresh Fabric Softener
Bounce Dryer Sheets
Downy Fabric Softener and Dryer Sheets
Purex Fabric Softener and Dryer Sheets
Snuggle Fabric Softener and Dryer Sheets
Woolzies Dryer Balls
Smart Sheep Dryer Balls
Key Purchase Considerations for Fabric Conditioners and Fabric Softeners
Innovative Strategies by Leading Players: Essential for Success in the Marketplace
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS
Environmental Concerns Drive Robust Demand for Scented and Eco-friendly Products
Select Eco-friendly Fabric Softeners and Conditioners
Attitude Fabric Softener
Biokleen
Homemade Laundry Detergent
Homemade Fabric Conditioners
Method Laundry
Maggie's Pure Land Soap Nuts
Mrs. Meyers Natural Dryer Sheets
Nellie's All Natural Dryer Balls
Seventh Generation
Vegan Static Eliminator Dryer Sheets
Fabric Softener Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
New Fabric Softener Technology Offers Anti-Staining Property
Softener that Switches Scents
Energy-Saving Fabric Conditioner
Revolutionary and Innovative Products by Snuggle
Process to Potentially Create Eco-Friendly Versions
Rising Working Women and Single Person Households Benefit Market Expansion
E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth
Concentrated Fabric Softeners and Dryer Balls Gain Popularity
Rising Popularity of Longer Lasting Softeners Bodes Well for the Market
Silicones-Based Fabric Softeners to Transform Efficiency & Functionality Levels
Growing Demand for Laundry Detergents and Laundry Care Products Benefits Market Expansion
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Middle Class Population
Rapid Urbanization
Rising Disposable Incomes
Key Factors Hampering Market Prospects for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners
Millennials' Lower Usage of Fabric Softeners
Air Toxins & Reduced Absorbance
Environmental Concerns
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Formulations of Fabric Softeners
Types
Liquid Softeners
Sheet Softeners
Production of Fabric Softeners
Working of a Fabric Softener
Non-Clothing Uses of Fabric Conditioners and Softeners
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Tesco Launches Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products
Ensueo Introduces Max line of Fabric Softeners
F.I.T Group Launches Tero Fabric Softener
Tara Pure Launches Black Wool Dryer Balls for Dark Loads
Zara Home launches Laundry Detergents and Fabric Conditioners
Snuggle Launches Snuggle PLUS SuperFresh and Snuggle Cherry Blossom Collection
P&G Introduces Downy Concentrate Fabric Softener
Wacker Launches WETSOFT NE 750 Hydrophilic Fabric Softener
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Unilever Acquires Quala's Personal and Home Care Brands
Henkel Acquires The Sun Products Corporation
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Ecofriendly Fabric Softener Offerings Drive Healthy Market Growth
Select Eco-Friendly and Safe Fabric Softeners
Favorable Demographics, Omni-Channel Approach, and Increasing Penetration of M-Commerce and E-Commerce Drive Market Expansion
US Laundry Products Market: An Overview
Competitive Landscape
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
Market Analysis
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
A Major Germany- Based Company
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
4g. REST OF EUROPE
Market Analysis
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A. Market Analysis
Unpenetrated and Underpenetrated Asian Countries Offer Huge Market Growth Potential
Mega Growth Drivers
Urbanization
Fastest Growth in Domestic Demand
Rising Standards of Living
Product Launch
LG Household and Healthcare
A Major South Korea-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 73 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 79)
- The United States (24)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (26)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (3)
