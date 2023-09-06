Global Facial Injectable Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: New Product Launches, Increased Male Aesthetics, and Emerging Markets Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Facial Injectable Market: Analysis By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the global facial injectables market was valued at US$7.81 billion, and is probable to reach US$15.93 billion by 2028. The global facial injectables market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.60%, during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Facial injectables is one of the fastest growing segments of the medical aesthetics market.

The growing number of plastic surgeons and their networks is driving the need for facial injectables. Other practitioners, including as surgeons, were also granted Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to use face injectables in their clinics. Furthermore, the facial injectable market is predicted to grow as the senior population grows and new facial injectables, such as synthetic calcium hydroxylaptite (CaHA) fillers, become available.

As a result, the facial injectable market expanded over the forecast period. Increased demand for face injectables, returning customers, new indication, geographic expansion, positive government assistance in terms of product approval for new application areas, and commercialization of creative solutions in the facial injectable industry drive mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements among facial injectable firms.

Market Segmentation

By Type: According to the report, the global facial injectables market is segmented into two types : Derma Fillers and Neuromodulator Aesthetics.

Derma Fillers segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2022, because of the growing trend of ageless beauty, increasing desire to maintain a youthful look. Whereas, the same segment has the fastest CAGR as dual-income households and rising disposable income in both developing and developed countries would fuel market expansion for dermal fillers in the coming years.

By Application: According to the report, the global facial injectables market is segmented into four applications: Facial Line Correction, Face Lift, Lip Treatment and Others.

Facial Line Correction segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2022 as the senior population developed facial lines and the demand for facial line correction treatment method increased. Whereas, the Face Lift segment has the fastest CAGR because of the global population's desire for a more defined and appealing facial appearance.

By Ends User: According to the report, the global facial injectables market is bifurcated into three end users: Hospitals and Medspa, Dermatology and Cosmetic Centers and Others.

Hospitals and Medspa segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2022, as these institutions adhere to all regulatory laws and standards established by the government and must be owned by a physician.

Whereas, Dermatology and Cosmetic Centers segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the future as affordability has spurred demand for facial injectables, resulting in an increase in the number of patients attending Dermatology and Cosmetic Centers. By

Region: North America facial injectables market enjoyed the highest market share in 2022, due to higher knowledge regarding aesthetic surgical operations, technical improvements in cosmetic procedures, the existence of important market competitors, the growing elderly population, and the increased desire for non-invasive aesthetic procedures. During the forecast period, new product releases by prominent industry players in North America would also drive market growth.

The market for North America facial injectables is dominated by the US, as there are key product launches, high concentration of market players or manufacturer's presence, and acquisition & partnerships among major players, and increasing demand for non-surgical aesthetic procedures in the US. Subsequently, the US facial injectables market can be divided into two types namely, Derma fillers and Neuromodulator aesthetics.

The derma filler segment is sub segmented into six products, such as, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, polylactic acid, polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres (PMMA), and others. The facial injectables market in the Asia Pacific region would experience fastest growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors.

The strong increase in disposable income in Asian countries, growing awareness of aesthetic procedures, and increasing focus of prominent market players in terms of new product launches contribute to the region's growth. Within Asia Pacific, China dominates the market. The Chinese face injectables business has grown in recent years as consumers demand sharper features and as private aesthetics chains have expanded.

Global Facial Injectables Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: As people strive to retain a youthful and revitalized appearance without having invasive surgery, these therapies have grown in popularity. The rise in disposable money is a major factor driving the growth of the facial injectables market.

As many countries' economies and living conditions have improved, customers have more money available for discretionary spending, including cosmetic operations. Further, the market is expected to increase due to increasing geriatric population, increasing beauty consciousness among people, growing healthcare expenditure, shift in consumer preference for minimally invasive procedures, etc.

Challenges: The market's expansion is projected to be hampered by adverse effects associated with certain facial injectables. Adverse effects of some other facial injectables, such as hyaluronic acid, include legal & regulatory issues, and safety concerns, which are anticipated to impede the market growth.

There are certain adverse effects that are associated with application of hyaluronic acid cycles, such as itching and inflammation. The repetitive pain associated with multiple injection cycles is also a deterrent. The other challenges that facial injectables market faces include stringent regulators and costly treatments, etc.

Trends: One of the most distinct and pervasive trends observed in the global facial injectables market is that a growing proportion of the male population is predicted to use facial injectables. During the forecast period, the male population is likely to use a variety of fillers, including Botulinum toxin and dermal fillers.

For example, a rising number of younger men are opting for tissue fillers before their skin begins to age. More trends in the market are believed to augment the growth of facial injectables market during the forecasted period include, new product launches and emerging markets, innovation, etc.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

Global facial injectables market is moderately fragmented, with AbbVie dominating the market due to the company's strong facial injectables portfolio comprising dermal fillers and Botulinum toxin for cosmetic procedures. AbbVie is the market leader in the US with approx. 80% revenue share and high-60s volume share in neuromodulators.

The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as new product launches, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. For instance in May 2023, Evolus, a company, announced entry into the US dermal filler market with the introduction of Evolysse. This first-generation cold technology hyaluronic acid (HA) product, developed by Symatese, marks a significant expansion for Evolus.

Additionally, Evolus has a portfolio of five fillers currently in late-stage development, with the anticipation of the first approval in the first half of 2025. In January 2023, Galderma unveiled a revolutionary solution called FACE by Galderma, aimed at assisting healthcare professionals in expanding their practice and enhancing patient satisfaction. This cutting-edge augmented reality application employs digital facial assessment to simulate the outcomes of injectable treatments in real time.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population

Amplified Disposable Income

Rising Social Media Influence

Growing Healthcare Expenditure

Increasing Beauty Consciousness among People

Shift In Consumer Preference For Minimally Invasive Procedures

Challenges

Adverse Effects Associated With Certain Facial Injectables

Stringent Regulators

Costly Treatments

Market Trends

New Product Launches

Increased Male Aesthetics

Emerging Markets

Innovations

Key players of global facial injectables market are:

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Inc.)

Ipsen

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Croma-Pharma GmbH

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Suneva Medical Inc.

Medytox Inc.

Sinclair Pharma Plc

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Evolus, Inc.

