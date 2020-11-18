Global Facial Mask Markets, 2020-2025 - Growing Trend Among Consumers Toward Natural Facial Care Products

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Mask Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The facial mask market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2025.



The use of natural ingredients based products beauty has been outperforming conventional beauty products in the last few years. Facial care products that feature natural claims are the highest selling in the global face mask market. The increasing recommendation by professionals to use organic products is driving the growth of the facial mask market. Moreover, improving lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes in the APAC region are expected to drive market growth.



There has been a growing trend among consumers toward natural facial care products. As consumers opt for synthetic free beauty care products, companies are focusing on naturally-derived, sustainable alternatives without impacting on the sensory experience. One of the major reasons behind the use of organic cosmetic products is allergies caused by chemical-based cosmetic products. Besides, the awareness of hazards caused by synthetic chemicals has propelled people to shift towards natural products.



Facial Mask Market Segmentation



The global facial mask market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, application, distribution, geography. The sheet facial mask segment has witnessed a steady growth in the developing economies in the last few years. This factor has resulted in the increasing purchasing power of consumers, thereby boosting the purchase of sheet face mask.



The rapid growth can also be attributed to the increasing disposable income among consumers, which is driving the utilization of beauty and personal care products in the global facial market. The cream mask segment is gaining pace, and businesses have started understanding the benefit of analytics in the existing highly dynamic business environment. With the increase in the volume of business data and the shift from traditional data analysis platforms to self-service business analytics, the segment is likely to observe growth.



Hydrated and well-moisturized masks segment is expected to witness high growth in APAC on account of high pollution rates and stressful lifestyles. Hence, consumers are constantly looking for products that focus on blemish/acne-prone skin, blackheads, dark circles, and sensitive skin. In Southeast Asia, Thailand is a major beauty facial mask market followed by Indonesia and the Philippines. The regions are witnessing consistent growth in the facial care market share.



Companies use different types of distribution channels, which include supermarkets, pharmacies, drug stores etc. Channels chosen for the distribution of the product are selected by manufacturing companies. Therefore, for face care products, consumers prefer to seek advice from qualified personnel that helps to review the product quality. The distribution for cosmetic products can take place via two methods - online and retail.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading three facial mask market in the Asia Pacific. Besides, the rise in male grooming products is driving growth. A high percentage of men in Asia are experimenting with skincare and cosmetic products. This is expected to increase the facial mask market growth potential. APAC is the largest facial mask market. The face mask market in India is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The Asia pacific region is showing constant growth because of the growth in consumers. Unfavorable environmental conditions and growing skin concerns in Asia are major factors encouraging growth.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The competitive landscape of global facial mask market is witnessing the entry of new companies into the industry. The local market is highly fragmented, with variation in demands. Regional companies are increasing their investments in the production of several innovative products. Key Players are entering into strategic alliances and joint ventures to manufacture innovative skincare products. The organic skincare products offer tough competition to chemical-based products. Nowadays, people are increasing the use of products with natural ingredients. Hence, the popularity of organic and natural products has boosted the facial care market growth. Avon Products, Estee Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal and LVMH are the leading companies in the global industry.



Market Dynamics



Market Opportunities & Trends



Increasing Demand for Organic Products

Personalization of Facial Masks

Growing Beauty Incubators and Technological Acquisitions

Market Growth Enablers



Growing Skin Concerns

Product Innovation in Skincare

Increasing Unfavorable Climate

Market Restraints



Availability of Substitutes

Negative Effects of Using Facial Masks

