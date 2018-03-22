Global Facilities Management Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Competition in Facilities Management Market Continues to Intensify

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Facilities Management in US$ Million.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Facilities Management

Supporting Core Activities of Businesses

Changing Work Culture in Modern Businesses Enhances Need for Efficient Facilities Management

Facilities Management Market Positioned for Stable Growth

Notable Trends in the Global FM Market

In a Nutshell

Demand for FM Services Continues to Grow at a Strong Rate

Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite FM Services Market for Select End-Use Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

IFM Services Find Favor among Businesses

Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies Spearhead Future Growth

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for FM Market



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Competition in Facilities Management Market Continues to Intensify

Service Offerings of Select Players in the Facility Management Market

Infrastructure Majors and Property Managers Venture into FM Market



3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Cost Reduction

The Prime Driver

Efficiency Enhancements

The Road to Success

Changing Workplace Conditions Influence FM Market

Facility Managers Focus on Specifically Designed Office Spaces As Remote Learning/Working Becomes the Norm

IFM Services Spurs Demand for Multi-Service Providers

Real Estate Sector and Residential Sectors to Benefit from Facility Management Services

Venturing into New Verticals

A Competitive Strategy

Technology Makes In-Roads into FM Space

Technology to Continue Playing a Prominent Role in Outsourced FM Services

Cloud Computing to Drive Adoption of FM Software

Automation and Data Analysis

Vital for Next Generation FM Market

IoT

Rising Prominence in Improving Efficiency of FM Services

Big Data & Analytics

Enabling Smart Decision Making Process

Technology Trends Driving Innovation in Facilities Management

Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Wireless Protocols

Robotics

Drones

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Wearables and Ruggedized Devices

Talking Technology for User-Machine Interaction

Location-based Services

Role of Software for Developing FM

Rising Significance of Technology in Retail Facilities Management

Technological Sustainability

An Important Trend in FM Market

Increasing Reliance on Automation

Data Security Gains Importance

Workforce Integration and Total FM (TFM) Contracts

Sustainable Building Practices Spur Growth

Contract Cleaning: A Stable & Growing Market

Commercial Sector Leads Contract Cleaning Services Market

Catering Services Market

Outsourcing Gains Prominence

Healthcare Facilities Management Market

Promising Growth in Store

Regulatory Compliance Needs Present Opportunities for FM Service Providers

Challenges in Store

Migration to FM: Not So Easy As it Seems!

Facility Managers Themselves Pose a Risk

Managing the Built Environment: Companies Doing It the Wrong Way!

Market Maturity



4. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Facilities Management

An Introduction

History

Factors Explaining Growth of Facilities Management

Facilities Management Services

Hard Services

Soft Services

Types of FM Services

Facilities Management Outsourcing



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Sodexo and Huawei Ink Agreement for IFM Services

Elior Group Takes Over CBM Managed Services

Sodexo Expands Operations in Mainland China

Sodexo Takes Over Morris Corporation

ENGIE Services Becomes FM Service Provider for Polus Towers and Polus City Center

ABM Bags Cleaning Contract from Forest Hills Stadium

Bouygues Wins FM Services Contract from UAL

Bellrock Takes Over Planned Engineering Services Limited

Mitie Bags Repairs and Maintenance from Home Group

ISS Wins Security Services Contract from English Heritage

Mitie Secures Contract for Reactive Repairs and Maintenance Works from Maryhill Housing

Samara Capital Takes Over Sanjay Maintenance Services

Mitie Wins Integrated Facilities Management Services Contract from Thales

ISS Extends Facility Services Partnership with Barclays

Mitie Secures Cleaning and Maintenance Contract from TfL

ISS Secures Technical Services Contract from Paddy Power

ABM Acquires Mechanical Solutions

Bouygues Energies & Services Wins FM Contract from Slough Borough Council

Aramark to Take Over Avendra and AmeriPride Services

KBR Wins FMSO Contract from UK Ministry of Defence

ABM Acquires GCA Services Group

Carter Brothers and Aramark Forge JV to Expand IFM Solutions

ISS Bags New Contracts from Ramboll

Ventia Bags FM Services Contract from Frankston City Council

Renault Renews FM Contract with ACCIONIA Service

Bellrock Takes Over Concerto Support Services

Bellrock Takes Over Stanley Hicks Ltd and Property Solutions

Cofely Services Renames as ENGIE Services

Sodexo Inks IFM Contract with Rio Tinto

ISS Secures FM Contract from Manchester Airports

ISS Wins Contract from Vatenfall

Mitie Secures Merseyrail Cleaning and Maintenance Contract

ISS to Provide Building Maintenance, Cleaning and Security FM Services to RCGP



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

