Global Facilities Management Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Competition in Facilities Management Market Continues to Intensify

DUBLIN, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Facilities Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Facilities Management in US$ Million.
The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as
- ABM Industries Incorporated (USA)
- Amey Plc (UK)
- Aramark Corporation (USA)
- Bellrock Limited (UK)
- Bilfinger Europa (UK)
- Bouygues Energies & Services (UK)
- CBRE Group, Inc. (USA)
- Compass Group Plc (UK)
- Cushman & Wakefield (USA)
- Elior UK (UK)
- EMCOR Group, Inc. (USA)
- ENGIE Services, Inc. (Canada)
- Etisalat Facilities Management L.L.C (UAE)
- Fluor Corporation (USA)
- Globe Williams International (Australia)
- Interserve Plc (UK)
- ISS UK (UK)
- ISS A/S (Denmark)
- Kier Group plc (UK)
- MITIE plc (UK)
- Sodexo S.A. (France)
- Turner Facilities Management Ltd. (UK)
- VINCI Facilities (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Facilities Management
Supporting Core Activities of Businesses
Changing Work Culture in Modern Businesses Enhances Need for Efficient Facilities Management
Facilities Management Market Positioned for Stable Growth
Notable Trends in the Global FM Market
In a Nutshell
Demand for FM Services Continues to Grow at a Strong Rate
Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite FM Services Market for Select End-Use Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IFM Services Find Favor among Businesses
Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies Spearhead Future Growth
Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for FM Market
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Competition in Facilities Management Market Continues to Intensify
Service Offerings of Select Players in the Facility Management Market
Infrastructure Majors and Property Managers Venture into FM Market
3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Cost Reduction
The Prime Driver
Efficiency Enhancements
The Road to Success
Changing Workplace Conditions Influence FM Market
Facility Managers Focus on Specifically Designed Office Spaces As Remote Learning/Working Becomes the Norm
IFM Services Spurs Demand for Multi-Service Providers
Real Estate Sector and Residential Sectors to Benefit from Facility Management Services
Venturing into New Verticals
A Competitive Strategy
Technology Makes In-Roads into FM Space
Technology to Continue Playing a Prominent Role in Outsourced FM Services
Cloud Computing to Drive Adoption of FM Software
Automation and Data Analysis
Vital for Next Generation FM Market
IoT
Rising Prominence in Improving Efficiency of FM Services
Big Data & Analytics
Enabling Smart Decision Making Process
Technology Trends Driving Innovation in Facilities Management
Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Wireless Protocols
Robotics
Drones
Augmented and Virtual Reality
Wearables and Ruggedized Devices
Talking Technology for User-Machine Interaction
Location-based Services
Role of Software for Developing FM
Rising Significance of Technology in Retail Facilities Management
Technological Sustainability
An Important Trend in FM Market
Increasing Reliance on Automation
Data Security Gains Importance
Workforce Integration and Total FM (TFM) Contracts
Sustainable Building Practices Spur Growth
Contract Cleaning: A Stable & Growing Market
Commercial Sector Leads Contract Cleaning Services Market
Catering Services Market
Outsourcing Gains Prominence
Healthcare Facilities Management Market
Promising Growth in Store
Regulatory Compliance Needs Present Opportunities for FM Service Providers
Challenges in Store
Migration to FM: Not So Easy As it Seems!
Facility Managers Themselves Pose a Risk
Managing the Built Environment: Companies Doing It the Wrong Way!
Market Maturity
4. SERVICE OVERVIEW
Facilities Management
An Introduction
History
Factors Explaining Growth of Facilities Management
Facilities Management Services
Hard Services
Soft Services
Types of FM Services
Facilities Management Outsourcing
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Sodexo and Huawei Ink Agreement for IFM Services
Elior Group Takes Over CBM Managed Services
Sodexo Expands Operations in Mainland China
Sodexo Takes Over Morris Corporation
ENGIE Services Becomes FM Service Provider for Polus Towers and Polus City Center
ABM Bags Cleaning Contract from Forest Hills Stadium
Bouygues Wins FM Services Contract from UAL
Bellrock Takes Over Planned Engineering Services Limited
Mitie Bags Repairs and Maintenance from Home Group
ISS Wins Security Services Contract from English Heritage
Mitie Secures Contract for Reactive Repairs and Maintenance Works from Maryhill Housing
Samara Capital Takes Over Sanjay Maintenance Services
Mitie Wins Integrated Facilities Management Services Contract from Thales
ISS Extends Facility Services Partnership with Barclays
Mitie Secures Cleaning and Maintenance Contract from TfL
ISS Secures Technical Services Contract from Paddy Power
ABM Acquires Mechanical Solutions
Bouygues Energies & Services Wins FM Contract from Slough Borough Council
Aramark to Take Over Avendra and AmeriPride Services
KBR Wins FMSO Contract from UK Ministry of Defence
ABM Acquires GCA Services Group
Carter Brothers and Aramark Forge JV to Expand IFM Solutions
ISS Bags New Contracts from Ramboll
Ventia Bags FM Services Contract from Frankston City Council
Renault Renews FM Contract with ACCIONIA Service
Bellrock Takes Over Concerto Support Services
Bellrock Takes Over Stanley Hicks Ltd and Property Solutions
Cofely Services Renames as ENGIE Services
Sodexo Inks IFM Contract with Rio Tinto
ISS Secures FM Contract from Manchester Airports
ISS Wins Contract from Vatenfall
Mitie Secures Merseyrail Cleaning and Maintenance Contract
ISS to Provide Building Maintenance, Cleaning and Security FM Services to RCGP
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 114)
- The United States (25)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (58)
- France (5)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (47)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5dzk46/global_facilities?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-facilities-management-markets-2016-2018--2024-competition-in-facilities-management-market-continues-to-intensify-300618329.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article