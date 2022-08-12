Global Facility Management Market to Reach $119.4 Billion by 2030

Aug 12, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facility Management Market by Component, Solution Type, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report titled, 'Facility Management Market,' the facility management market was valued at $39.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $119.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Facility management encompasses various professional disciplines that focuses on the effective and efficient delivery of numerous support services for an organization. It ensures functionality of the built environment by integrating place, people, process, and technology.
Technological solutions for facility management have evolved from a simple system for registering building and asset data to one that targets improved efficiency in planning and execution of facility processes. Facility management solutions include business analytics, extensive reporting, and workflow management. These kinds of software are typically integrated with other IT systems, including building technology, enterprise resource planning software, geographic information system solution, and building information modeling models or CAD software.
It is typically designed to perform various functionalities, including asset management & tracking of important equipment information, management of maintenance costs, increase in asset efficiency, management of recurring tasks, and reduction in space & maintenance cost, and others.
Furthermore, increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions and change in organization culture & work style boost the growth of the global facility management market. In addition, introduction of innovative products and adoption of various strategies by key vendors is positively impacts the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about facility management solutions hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand of services outsourcing is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.
Key Market Segments By Component
- Solution
- Service
By Solution Type
- Strategic planning management
- Real estate and lease management
- Maintenance management
- Others
- Workplace and relocation management
- Asset Management
By Deployment Model
- On Premise
- Cloud
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
By Industry Vertical
- Public Sector
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Education
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Archibus, Inc.
- Accruent, LLC
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Ioffice Corporation
- FM System, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Planon Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP Se
- Trimble, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT
CHAPTER 5: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SOLUTION TYPE
CHAPTER 6: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
CHAPTER 7: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
CHAPTER 8: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
CHAPTER 9: FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
