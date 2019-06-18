Global Far-Field Speech & Voice Recognition Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Growth in Voice Control-based Smart Speakers Drive the Market

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market by Component (Microphones, DSP and Software), Application (Smart TV/STB, Smart Speakers, Automotive, and Robotics), Microphone Solutions (Single, Linear, Circular) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The far-field speech and voice recognition market is expected to grow from USD 969 million in 2018 to USD 3,505 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.89%.

The growth of the far-field speech and voice recognition market can be attributed to the advancement of deep-learning-based far-field microphones, growing impact of front-end hardware components on the accuracy of speech and voice recognition, and growth in voice control-based smart speakers. However, growing privacy threat from voice-enabled smart home devices and lack of accuracy in far-field speech and voice recognition systems in noisy and harsh environments are restraining the market growth.

Synaptics (US), Texas Instruments (US), Qualcomm (US), Sensory (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Harman (US), Andrea Electronics (US), Cirrus Logic (US), Microsemi (US), and DSP Group (US) are a few key players in the far-field speech and voice recognition market.

"Software expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period"



Software or deep learning plays a major role in voice pickup. It offers beamforming, spectral noise reduction, acoustic echo cancellation, and de-reverberation technologies to enhance speech recognition performance in far-field use cases and hence improve the quality of the input speech signal.

Alango offers a voice enhancement package (VEP), a set of software technologies comprising a multi-microphone beamforming array and echo canceller, which support far-field speech recognition enhancement in smart home products, mobile phones, and automotive voice-controlled applications.



"Microphones expected to hold a largest market size of the far-field speech and voice recognition market throughout the forecast period"



Far-field speech and voice recognition systems use multiple microphones in form of a linear or circular array to reduce the impact of noise and reverberation from the surrounding environment. In recent years the development of deep-learning-based trainable algorithm for far-field microphones has greatly reduced the limitation of signal distortion and loss of information. Microphones with machine learning, neural networks, and beamforming have improved front-end voice processing.

Smart speaker from Google has been at the forefront in deploying deep learning-based microphones in their device. Using deep learning-based microphone, Google had reduced the number of microphones in their smart speakers to two microphones per device, whereas their arch-rival Amazon is using 7 microphones in a single smart speaker.



"Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition market in RoW is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"



The growing adoption of smart speakers and smart home devices in South America, Israel, and UAE is driving the growth of the far-field speech and voice recognition market in RoW. South Africa and Nigeria are also key revenue generators in the far-field speech and voice recognition market in RoW.

IBM Watson and Google are progressively making strategic decisions to penetrate into the comparatively lesser tapped region. IBM Watson added the capability to understand the Arabic language, and this has increased the demand for IBM Watson in the MEA region. Furthermore, the falling price of smart speakers from Google and Amazon have also fueled the growth of smart home devices among middle class consumer in the Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market

4.2 Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market, By Application (Million Units)

4.3 Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market, By Component (USD Million)

4.4 Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition, By Microphone Solutions (Million Units)

4.5 Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market (USD Million)

4.6 Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market, By Geography (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Impact of Front-End Hardware Components on the Accuracy of Speech and Voice Recognition

5.2.1.2 Growth in Voice Control-Based Smart Speakers

5.2.1.3 Technical Advancement of Deep-Learning-Based Far-Field Microphones

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Privacy Threat From Voice Enabled Smart Home Devices

5.2.2.2 Lack of Accuracy in Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Systems in Noisy and Harsh Environments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Deployment of Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition in Smart Home Devices

5.2.3.2 Application of Speech and Voice Recognition in Service Robotics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization and Power Issues



6 Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microphones

6.2.1 Microphones is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Size Throughout the Forecast Period

6.3 Digital Signal Processors (DSP)

6.3.1 DSP Improves the Accuracy and Reliability in the Field of Digital Communication By Reducing Noise and Distortion With the Help of Relevant Signal Processing Techniques and Algorithms

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Software Segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



7 Market, By Microphone Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single Microphone

7.2.1 Smart Cameras, Smart Fridge, and Smart Light are Some of the Major Applications for Single Microphones

7.3 Linear Arrays

7.3.1 Linear Arrays Expected to Hold the Largest Size of Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market During the Forecast Period

7.4 Circular Arrays

7.4.1 Circular Arrays Offer A 360-Degree Coverage for the Angle of Arrival of the Speaker.



8 Far-Filed Speech and Voice Recognition, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 With Integrated Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition, Automotive Oems are Also Able to Provide Customizable Infotainment Systems With Smart Integration of Context, History, and Driver Preferences

8.3 Smart TV/STB

8.3.1 Chinese Smart TV Manufacturers are the Early Movers in This Smart TV/STB Application of Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition.

8.4 Smart Speakers

8.4.1 Increasing Need to Enhance Consumer Convenience is Fueling the Demand for Far-Field Based Smart Speakers, Especially in Smart Homes.

8.5 Robotics

8.5.1 Seamless Two-Way Communications Between Human Beings and Robots are Expected to Be the Next Major Revolution in the Coming Few Years.

8.6 Others



9 Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 High Adoption of Smart Devices With Advanced Technologies Such as IoT and AI Drives the Market for Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market in the Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Continuous Research on Nlp and Machine Learning Across Research Institutions and Universities in Canada are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Increasing Market for Electronic and Automotive Application Provides Opportunities for the Growth of the Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 Growing Demand for In-Vehicle Connectivity is Propelling the Market for Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition.

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Greater Dependence on AI and Cognitive Technologies in Enterprises

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Audio Products for Home Entertainment Applications

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Increasing Demand for Enhancing Driving Experience, and Comfort and Convenience in Luxury Vehicles are Driving the Growth of the Market

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.3.5.1 Strong Sales Figures for Smart Devices are Expected to Generate Demand for Smart Home Devices

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Consumer Electronics, Finance, and Healthcare are Some of the Major Applications Driving the Growth of the Speech and Voice Recognition Industry

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Demand for Smart Devices Enabled With AI is Expected to Be the Major Driver for the Industry.

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 Rising Technological Advancements and Tech-Savvy Population, are Expected to Drive the Market in the Country in the Coming Years.

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.4.4.1 Increasing Internet Penetration, Growing Use of Smartphones, and Increasing Consumer Spending Power Will Likely Drive Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Smart Home and Consumer Applications Will Propel the Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market in South America

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 The Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market for Smart Home and Automotive Applications is Expected to Witness Growth in Saudi Arabia in the Coming Years



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Far-Field Speech & Voice Recognition Market

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

10.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.6 Business Strategy Excellence



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Synaptics

11.1.2 Texas Instruments

11.1.3 Andrea Electronics

11.1.4 Cirrus Logic

11.1.5 Microsemi

11.1.6 DSP Group

11.1.7 Qualcomm

11.1.8 Sensory

11.1.9 STMicroelectronics

11.1.10 Harman

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 Meeami Technologies

11.2.2 Alango

11.2.3 Xmos

11.2.4 Mightyworks

11.2.5 Matrix Labs

11.2.6 Fortemedia

11.2.7 Retune-DSP

11.2.8 Knowles

11.2.9 Vocal Technologies

11.2.10 Vesper Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj42xk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

