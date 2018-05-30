Global Farm Variable Rate Technologies Market 2018-2022: Increased Adoption of Precision Agriculture Techniques & Use of IoT Devices in Precision Farming

The Global Farm Variable Rate Technologies (VRT) Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Farm Variable Rate Technologies (VRT) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One of the trend gaining traction in this market is the increased adoption of precision agriculture techniques. Consumers are increasingly adopting these techniques as this technology will enable farmers to use the inputs required for crop production optimally.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in number of vendors offering VRT system. VRT systems are used for crop monitoring to check the growth of the crop and if any protection pesticide is required.



Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering this market is the limited pricing leverage to increase the market penetration. To increase the adoption of VRT, vendors are pressurized to sell them at competitive prices, despite high demand and high product costs.



Key vendors

Ag Leader

AGCO

AgJunction

Deere and Company

Raven Industries

Trimble

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Global map-based farm VRT market

Global sensor-based farm VRT market

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased adoption of precision agriculture techniques

Demand for farm management systems

Increase in use of IoT devices in precision farming

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ag Leader

AGCO

AgJunction

Deere and Company

Raven Industries

Trimble

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9jz3bc/global_farm?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-farm-variable-rate-technologies-market-2018-2022-increased-adoption-of-precision-agriculture-techniques--use-of-iot-devices-in-precision-farming-300656645.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

