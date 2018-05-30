Global Farm Variable Rate Technologies Market 2018-2022: Increased Adoption of Precision Agriculture Techniques & Use of IoT Devices in Precision Farming

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Farm Variable Rate Technologies (VRT) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Farm Variable Rate Technologies (VRT) Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Farm Variable Rate Technologies (VRT) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One of the trend gaining traction in this market is the increased adoption of precision agriculture techniques. Consumers are increasingly adopting these techniques as this technology will enable farmers to use the inputs required for crop production optimally.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in number of vendors offering VRT system. VRT systems are used for crop monitoring to check the growth of the crop and if any protection pesticide is required.
Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering this market is the limited pricing leverage to increase the market penetration. To increase the adoption of VRT, vendors are pressurized to sell them at competitive prices, despite high demand and high product costs.
Key vendors
- Ag Leader
- AGCO
- AgJunction
- Deere and Company
- Raven Industries
- Trimble
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Global map-based farm VRT market
- Global sensor-based farm VRT market
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased adoption of precision agriculture techniques
- Demand for farm management systems
- Increase in use of IoT devices in precision farming
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ag Leader
- AGCO
- AgJunction
- Deere and Company
- Raven Industries
- Trimble
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9jz3bc/global_farm?w=5
