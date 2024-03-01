Global Fast Food Market Trends and Forecast Report 2023-2024 and 2030 Featuring Starbucks, Papa John's, Domino's, Wendys, Performance Food Group, Yum! Brands, Restaurant Brands International, and KFC

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fast Food Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Fast Food Market is predicted to be priced at around US$ 1,075.83 Billion by 2030 from US$ 750.45 Billion in 2023. Global Fast Food Market is foreseen to increase at a CAGR of 5.28% from 2024 to 2030

Globalization and urbanization have greatly affected people's eating habits and propelled many people to consume fancy and high-calorie fast foods, popularly known as 'Junk food.' Fast food is essential as it is convenient food and easy to eat. Food eaten outside the house is now becoming a necessary everyday element of life. These quick changes in the levels and composition of dietary and activity/inactivity patterns in transitional societies are related to several socioeconomic and demographic changes.



Rapid industrialization and urbanization worldwide are the key factors driving fast food market growth. Also, the rising disposable income of consumers is again expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. The major companies in the fast food market are focusing on increasing the efficiency of their operations to minimize operating costs and increase profitability. They are putting money into technology and automation to streamline their procedures. Moreover, they focus on marketing and promoting to improve their brand visibility in the global market.



Digital technology and delivery services are crucial in driving the global market, which has transformed the industry in many ways. Their impact is seen in several features of the fast food business, from improving customer comfort to developing operational efficiency. The fast food chains have highly developed mobile apps and user-friendly websites that allow customers to browse menus, customize orders, and place orders in a few taps.

This convenience is increasingly a motive for more constant and extensive requests. Fast food chains increasingly use customer data to offer personalized recommendations, promotions, and loyalty rewards, creating a more engaging and tailored experience. Digital technology connects order-taking systems to kitchen display systems, reducing order errors and expediting food preparation. It also helps to manage inventory in real-time, ensuring that ingredients are available to meet customers' demands and minimize waste.



Furthermore, an increase in the working population is supporting market growth. Nowadays, several restaurants offer delivery services and meal kits, which adds to the demand for fast food services. The rise in customer snacking habits also propels the need for fast food. On the other hand, the Asian fast-food segment is projected to register the most rapid increase over the forecast period. Increasing demand for diverse food products is driving the development of this segment.



Burgers and sandwiches have one of the highest shares in the global fast food market



The burger/sandwich segment is expected to have one of the highest share in the near future. The enormous demand for a product is the cause. Also, the abundance of burger options, including protein options like beef, venison, and several others, can be credited with the rising demand for burgers and sandwiches. Furthermore, several food service providers are experimenting with various cheese, bacon, onion, and meatloaf fillings.



QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) segment is popular in the fast food market



The Quick Service Restaurant segment is one of the popular segments in fast-food industry. The market is anticipated to increase while maintaining its top spot. Numerous quick-service eateries have increased their off-premises sales in recent times. Support for delivery applications was improved by providers, which accelerated segment growth.

Meanwhile, the expansion of this market is also being fueled by the increasing demand for global cuisines. For example, the market is gaining traction due to the prospects presented by rising globalization and the demand from emerging countries like Brazil and India. The segment will grow with the development of novel cuisines and flavors. For instance, in response to customers' shifting requirements and desires, McDonald's launched the BTS meal.



Major fast food players dominate the United States market due to high demand from the working population



The United States fast food sector has dominated the global market. The market expansion is driven by increased consumer expenditure for fast food in the region. The region's industry is rising due to the availability of a wide range of cuisines and reasonably priced snacks and add-ons in various flavors.

Fast food chains are using technology highly, which has improved their ordering and delivery services, such as mobile apps, online ordering, and third-party delivery partnerships. The region also sees an influx of international flavors, with chains incorporating global cuisines and fusion dishes into their menus.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Starbucks Corp.

Papa John's International Inc.

Domino's Pizza Inc.

The Wendys Co.

Performance Food Group

Yum! Brands, Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)

Product Types - Global Fast Food Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:

Pizza/Pasta

Burger/Sandwich

Chicken

Asian/Latin American Food

Seafood

Others

End-Users - Global Fast Food Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Quick Service Restaurants

Fast Casual Restaurants

Catering

Others

Countries - Global Fast Food Market breakup in 25 viewpoints:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66uq4e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets