Global Fat Replacers Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 with Focus on the United States & Profiles of 39 Key Players

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fat Replacers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide and US markets for Fat Replacers in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers
- Protein-Based Fat Replacers
- Fat-Based Fat Replacers.
The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Food Systems, Inc (USA)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- Ashland Inc. (USA)
- CP Kelco (USA)
- Cargill, Inc. (USA)
- E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (USA)
- FMC Corporation (USA)
- Grain Processing Corporation (USA)
- Penford Corporation (US)
- P&G Chemicals (USA)
- PGP International, Inc. (USA)
- TIC Gums, Inc. (USA)
- Z-Trim Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Fat Replacers
A Prelude
List of Select Available Fat Replacer Brands
Surge in Food Additives Market Signals Opportunities
Current State of the Global Economy: A Key Growth Indicator
The US
The Largest Market for Fat Replacers
Emerging Economies: Favorable Growth Prospects
Protein-Based Fat Substitutes Market: Set for Rapid Growth
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Alarming Rise in Obesity
A Business Case for Fat Replacers Market
Addressing CVD to Open New Avenues for Fat Replacers
Focus on Preventive Healthcare Bodes Well for Fat Replacers Markets
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends to Offer Market Prospects
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Growing Preference for Natural & Healthy Food Products to Drive Market
Pectin
A Popular Fat Replacer
Prominence of Low-Fat Products Promotes Product Innovations
Starches Replace Fats
Hydrocolloids-based Fat Replacers: Sustained Demand in Store
Gelatin as a Fat Replacer Gains Momentum
Expanding Applications: Opportunities for Hydrocolloids-based Fat Replacers
Dairy
The Largest End-Use Sector for Fat Replacers
Rise of Low-fat Yogurt Bodes Well for Fat Replacers
Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers Find Demand in Dairy Products
Emulsifiers as Fat Replacers: Poised for Growth
Soy Protein: A Potential Fat Replacer
Need for Improved Fat Replacers Promotes Research
Kinetic Trapping: The Future of Novel Fat Replacers?
Soaring Prices of Guar
Focus Shifts to Alternative Fat Replacers
Appropriate Labeling
The Need of the Hour
List of Select Nutrient Claims & Their Definition
Bakery Applications Signal Growth Prospects
Rise of Low-Fat Meat Augurs Well for Fat Replacers
List of Select Fat Replacers Used in Meat Products in Recent Past
High-Fat Vis a Vis Low-Fat
The Ongoing Debate
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fat Replacers: An Overview
History of Fat Replacers
End-Use Scenario
What Fat Replacers Can Do
Negative Aspect Linked to Fat Replacers
Fat Replacement
A Meticulous Process
Functions of Low-fat Foods in a Healthy Diet
Fat and Its Functions
Certain Disadvantages Do Exist
Fatty Acids
Fats
A Categorization
4. PRODUCT SEGMENTS
Fat Replacers
A Classification
Carbohydrate-Based Fat Substitutes
Drawbacks
Segmentation of Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers
Starch-Based Fat Substitutes
Hydrocolloid-Based Fat Substitutes
Types of Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers
Protein-Based Fat Replacers
Critics Restraint Market Growth
Types of Protein-Based Fat Replacers
Microparticulated Protein
Soy and Modified Whey Proteins
Others
Fat-Based Fat Replacers
Types of Fat-Based Fat Replacers
Combination of Fat Replacers
Functional Fat Reducing Ingredients
Fat Substitutes
Fat Analogs
Fat Extenders
Fat Mimetics
Fat Barriers
Some of the Functional Fat Replacers
Olestra
Is Olestra a Revolutionary Fat Replacer?
Probable Side Effects
Salatrim
Caprenin
Emulsifiers
Z-Trim
5. REGULATIONS INFLUENCING THE FAT REPLACERS INDUSTRY
Regulations in the United States
Regulations for New and Existing Ingredients
Fat Replacers and Chemical Contaminants
Labeling of Fat Replacers
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Penford Launches Novel Egg-White Replacer
Z-Trim to Demonstrate New Meat Applications
Penford Launches PenGel 8
ADM Unveils deZaan ZR Cocoa Powder
Penford Unveils Pen-Tech NG
Premium Unveils New Fat Replacers
Penford Introduces Casein Replacers
Biovelop Unveils PromOat
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Penford Takes Over Gum Technology
CP Kelco to Extend Production Facility
FMC Corporation Takes Over Pectin Intellectual Assets of Vigido AG
USFDA Affirms Carrageenan as Safe
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 47 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 50)
- The United States (39)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (9)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qj7xjp/global_fat?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fat-replacers-markets-2016-2018--2024-with-focus-on-the-united-states--profiles-of-39-key-players-300635289.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article