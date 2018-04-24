Global Fat Replacers Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 with Focus on the United States & Profiles of 39 Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide and US markets for Fat Replacers in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers

Protein-Based Fat Replacers

Fat-Based Fat Replacers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Fat Replacers

A Prelude

List of Select Available Fat Replacer Brands

Surge in Food Additives Market Signals Opportunities

Current State of the Global Economy: A Key Growth Indicator

The US

The Largest Market for Fat Replacers

Emerging Economies: Favorable Growth Prospects

Protein-Based Fat Substitutes Market: Set for Rapid Growth



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES



Alarming Rise in Obesity

A Business Case for Fat Replacers Market

Addressing CVD to Open New Avenues for Fat Replacers

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Bodes Well for Fat Replacers Markets

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends to Offer Market Prospects

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Growing Preference for Natural & Healthy Food Products to Drive Market

Pectin

A Popular Fat Replacer

Prominence of Low-Fat Products Promotes Product Innovations

Starches Replace Fats

Hydrocolloids-based Fat Replacers: Sustained Demand in Store

Gelatin as a Fat Replacer Gains Momentum

Expanding Applications: Opportunities for Hydrocolloids-based Fat Replacers

Dairy

The Largest End-Use Sector for Fat Replacers

Rise of Low-fat Yogurt Bodes Well for Fat Replacers

Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers Find Demand in Dairy Products

Emulsifiers as Fat Replacers: Poised for Growth

Soy Protein: A Potential Fat Replacer

Need for Improved Fat Replacers Promotes Research

Kinetic Trapping: The Future of Novel Fat Replacers?

Soaring Prices of Guar

Focus Shifts to Alternative Fat Replacers

Appropriate Labeling

The Need of the Hour

List of Select Nutrient Claims & Their Definition

Bakery Applications Signal Growth Prospects

Rise of Low-Fat Meat Augurs Well for Fat Replacers

List of Select Fat Replacers Used in Meat Products in Recent Past

High-Fat Vis a Vis Low-Fat

The Ongoing Debate



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Fat Replacers: An Overview

History of Fat Replacers

End-Use Scenario

What Fat Replacers Can Do

Negative Aspect Linked to Fat Replacers

Fat Replacement

A Meticulous Process

Functions of Low-fat Foods in a Healthy Diet

Fat and Its Functions

Certain Disadvantages Do Exist

Fatty Acids

Fats

A Categorization



4. PRODUCT SEGMENTS



Fat Replacers

A Classification

Carbohydrate-Based Fat Substitutes

Drawbacks

Segmentation of Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers

Starch-Based Fat Substitutes

Hydrocolloid-Based Fat Substitutes

Types of Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers

Protein-Based Fat Replacers

Critics Restraint Market Growth

Types of Protein-Based Fat Replacers

Microparticulated Protein

Soy and Modified Whey Proteins

Others

Fat-Based Fat Replacers

Types of Fat-Based Fat Replacers

Combination of Fat Replacers

Functional Fat Reducing Ingredients

Fat Substitutes

Fat Analogs

Fat Extenders

Fat Mimetics

Fat Barriers

Some of the Functional Fat Replacers

Olestra

Is Olestra a Revolutionary Fat Replacer?

Probable Side Effects

Salatrim

Caprenin

Emulsifiers

Z-Trim



5. REGULATIONS INFLUENCING THE FAT REPLACERS INDUSTRY



Regulations in the United States

Regulations for New and Existing Ingredients

Fat Replacers and Chemical Contaminants

Labeling of Fat Replacers



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Penford Launches Novel Egg-White Replacer

Z-Trim to Demonstrate New Meat Applications

Penford Launches PenGel 8

ADM Unveils deZaan ZR Cocoa Powder

Penford Unveils Pen-Tech NG

Premium Unveils New Fat Replacers

Penford Introduces Casein Replacers

Biovelop Unveils PromOat



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Penford Takes Over Gum Technology

CP Kelco to Extend Production Facility

FMC Corporation Takes Over Pectin Intellectual Assets of Vigido AG

USFDA Affirms Carrageenan as Safe



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qj7xjp/global_fat?w=5





