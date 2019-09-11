Global Fats and Oils Manufacturing Markets Report 2019-2022 Featuring Wilmar Intl, Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge, Cargill, Ruchi Soya

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fats And Oils Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fats And Oils Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fats and oils manufacturing market.

The fats and oils manufacturing market consists of sales of fats and oils by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce shortening and margarine from purchased fats and oils; refine and/or blend vegetable, oilseed, and tree nut oils from purchased oils; and blend purchased animal fats with purchased vegetable oils.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food market, and compares it with other markets.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global fats and oils manufacturing market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global fats and oils manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global fats and oils manufacturing market.

Government bodies have made mandatory for the manufacturers to fortify the cooking oils with micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals to avoid deficiencies or imbalances in human bodies. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have considered food fortification as a necessary requirement.

In a recent study, about 39% of the children under five in India are having stunted growth and 21% show a poor weight to height ratio. As a result, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has made it mandatory for the manufacturers in India to fortify their cooking oil products with vitamins A and D.

